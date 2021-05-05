Writing college essay
Tracy Stephens, local English teacher and founder of TCS Prep, will share free helpful advice and strategies in seminars hosted by Manchester and T.O.H.P. Burnham public libraries for writing a compelling college application essay. Participants will have a chance to read sample essays, ask questions and leave with a brainstorming activity to help them generate possible topic ideas. The free seminars will be hosted by May 6, 7 to 8:15 p.m. on Zoom by the Manchester library, and Wednesday, May 12, 7 to 8 p.m. at the Essex library. Register on the library websites, www.essexpubliclibrary.org or manchesterpl.org.
Health care training
This coming fall, the Wellspring House Mediclerk Training Program is online with on-site internships in Gloucester and Cape Ann. MediClerk runs for 15 weeks, Monday to Friday, 8:30 to 3:30 p.m., Sept. 7 to Dec. 17. Tuition assistance is available on a sliding scale based on income. Graduates are eligible for up to 19 credits at North Shore Community College. Information sessions are Fridays, noon to 1 p.m., and Wednesdays, 3 to 4 p.m. in June and July. For more information, please visit https://www.wellspringhouse.org/jobs/job-training-mediclerk/ or contact Yolanda Testaverde at ytestaverde@wellspringhouse.org or text 978-219-7225.
Manchester by app
Manchester Historical Museum now offers a free mobile tour of Manchester-by-the Sea via your mobile device or computer. Learn about Manchester’s history, from its colonial farms and fishing times to the furniture making era and on to the Gilded Age. Visit 16 sites including historic buildings and outdoor spaces. This app can be downloaded to your mobile device from Apple or Google app stores. Just type in Manchester-by-the-Sea Tour and install. This feature uses Google maps GPS to help you locate your position and all the site locations. You can also use the link mhmtours.oncell.com to take the tour on your computer.
Child car safety class
The Gloucester Police and Health departments, in partnership with Boston Children’s Hospital, are opening registration for a free virtual car seat safety class to be held Wednesday, June 2, via Zoom, from 6 to 6:30 p.m. The class is open to Gloucester parents and caregivers of children 8 and younger. Participants will receive a free, age-appropriate car seat following the class, to be picked up on Saturday, June 5, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Community Impact Unit, Suite 23 inside Brown’s Mall at 186 Main St. Pre-registration is required as class size is limited, and registration closes May 26. To register, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gloucester-community-impact-unitbch-car-seat-class-tickets-151791543593. A waitlist will be available once the class is full. Car crashes are a leading cause of death among children ages younger than 13, and child passenger safety technicians will assist with car seat checks and installation. For more information, email khiland@gloucester-ma.gov or call 978-325-5266.
Paid internships
This summer, the Cape Ann Museum is providing five paid internship opportunities to area high school students. These students will form the Teen Arts Council, a leadership development program for Cape Ann teens, advising the museum on engagement strategies for local teens, developing and implementing programs for peers, creating and leading Teen Tours for visitors, writing original curatorial text. A representative from each Cape Ann community and one at-large representative will be selected. The Teen Arts Council is open to anyone ages 14 to 19. Applications are due by Friday, May 28, and applicants from marginalized groups are encouraged to apply at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe2j6V7sCTnuL_zWq4gTsJtcQJphicKf1ORggyDxpz2ta94tA/viewform?gxids=7628
Community Portrait Project
Add your portrait to the Cape Ann Museum’s Community Portrait Project. Started in January 2020, the project seeks to create a collective portrait of the Cape Ann community, before and after COVID-19. Stop by the museum, 27 Pleasant St. anytime during business hours and pick up a free packet of materials to make your own self portrait. For some pointers, follow along online with the short or the full version of the museum’s instruction video. Return your finished portrait to the museum with your name on it. All collected portraits will be installed in “Quilted Together,” an exhibition in the Janet & William Ellery James Center at CAM Green from Sept. 24 to Nov. 5.