Electronic Recycle Day is Saturday
An electronic and appliance recycle day will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, at Our Lady of Good Voyage, 142 Prospect Street, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring these items to the parking lot: computer towers, scanners, VCR, Copiers, DVD, stereo equipment, computer tower, lighting, vacuum, answering machine , fax, speakers, compact disc., circuit boards , radios, modems, word processor, fans, video equipment, game console, Xbox, etc., tape players, typewriters (Anything with a plug and more)...$5 each. Dishwashers, dryers, stoves, microwaves, lawn mowers, dehumidifiers, snow blowers, vacuum, small engine items, etc., $20 to $40 each. Glass monitors, flat panel monitors, TVs: $15 to $40 each. Refrigerators, $20-40 each. Cables, keyboards, car batteries, cell phones, no fee. Cash or checks accepted. Masks required Questions? Call Dennis Wood 508-277-7513.
Earth-friendly dog park
The Gloucester Dog Park has switched to more earth-friendly biodegradable dog waste bags and is supplying only compostable bags in the bag dispensers throughout the park, located in Stage Fort Park. Unlike the old petroleum-based bags, these new soybean-based bags break down over months, not years. The Friends of the Gloucester Dog Park usually spends about $1,200 per year on pet waste bags. This year, it will need to spend $2,400 on bags to keep the park supplied. Donations to defray the bags’ costs may be made by sending a check to Friends of the Gloucester Dog Park, P.O. Box 6, Gloucester, MA 01931, or online at www.gloucesterdogpark.org. To volunteer at the Dog Park, email gloucesterdogpark@gmail.com.
Farmers market coupons for seniors
Seniors are invited to participate in the Massachusetts Farmers Market Nutrition Program hosted by SeniorCare Inc. and local Senior Centers. Due to COVID-19, instead of issuing farmers market coupons, eligible seniors will receive two distributions of bags of fresh local produce each valued at $12.50 for a total of $25. To be eligible, participants must be 60 years of age or older and have a monthly income below $1,968 for one person and $2,658 for two people. Participation is based on a first-come, first-served basis, per person. To register or for more information call your local senior center.
COVID Survivors support group
There has been interest in creating a regional COVID survivors support group, according to Gloucester-based Senior Care Inc. If you know of anyone who would like to participate in such a group, please reach out to Sheila Taylor, director at the Ipswich Council on Aging at sheilat@ipswich-ma.gov. Participants would not need to be Ipswich residents.
Blessing of Animals
ROCKPORT — St. Mary’s Episcopal Church at 24 Broadway in Rockport will hold a “Stroll By” Blessing of the Animals on Sunday, Oct. 4. Stop by the courtyard at the entrance of the church anytime between from noon and 4 p.m. to have your pet friend blessed. Animals of all sizes are welcome, including stuffed animals and photos. The event will be held rain or shine. All are welcome.