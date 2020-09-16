Be the Change Book Club
MANCHESTER — The new Be the Change Book Club for tweens and teens has launched at Manchester Public Libary. The first Zoom meeting is Wednesday, Sept. 16, from 5 to 6 p.m.
Club members are asked to read "New Kid," a graphic novel by Jerry Craft about a Black kid going to a white school; and the first 59 pages of "Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and YOU," by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi.
All welcome and encouraged to join the conversation. Email mblack@manchesterpl.org for details.
Author talk on Zoom
SALEM — The community is invited to a discussion with author Helen Fremont on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 7:30 p.m. Fremont will talk about her new book "The Escape Artist," a memoir about the power secrets have on a family. Registration for the Zoom link is on LappinFoundation.org. Additional information is available by contacing Sharon Wyner at 978-565-4450 or swyner@lappinfoundation.org. The book group is free and open to all.
500 years of hurricanes
MARBLEHEAD — What do we really know about the history of hurricanes? Join best-selling author Eric Jay Dolin via Zoom, hosted by the Marblehead Museum on Thursday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m., for a discussion of his latest book "A Furious Sky: The Five-Hundred Year History of America’s Hurricanes." Dolin, a Marblehead resident who formerly worked at NOAA's office in Gloucester, covers this fascinating history from the prediction of storms to how the news reports on storm build-up and aftermath. Dolin holds a doctorate in environmental policy and planning from M.I.T., and is the author of numerous books including "Black Flags, Blue Waters," "Brilliant Beacons," "Leviathan," and more. He was awarded the Switzer Environmental Fellowship, the Dean John A. Knauss Marine Policy Fellowship, and the Starr Fellowship for Public Service from Brown University. To register ($12 members; $15 future members) call 781-631-1768, or visit: www.marbleheadmuseum.org.
Lappin Teen Fellows
SALEM — Jewish high school students are invited to be Lappin Teen Fellows. Fellows will meet for interactive learning sessions led by presenters exploring the impact of contemporary issues on Jewish teens.
Sessions will be held Sundays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m .on Zoom on Oct. 18, Nov. 8, Dec. 6 and Jan. 31. Topics include Jewish diversity, anti-Semitism, Jewish identity, Israel and more.
Lappin Teen Fellows is free to Jewish teens in high school. More information is available by contacting Sharon Wyner at swyner@lappinfoundation.org or 978-565-4450. Visit LappinFoundation.org to register.
COVID Survivors Support Group
There has been interest in creating a regional COVID survivors support group, according to Gloucester-based Senior Care Inc. If you know of anyone who would like to participate in such a group, please reach out to Sheila Taylor, director at the Ipswich Council on Aging at sheilat@ipswich-ma.gov. Participants would not need to be Ipswich residents.