Senior trips
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging has a range of trips waiting for seniors through the summer. All require advance reservations for seat assignment on the van by calling the Council on Aging office at 978-526-7500, or stopping by the office at 10 Central St. Please note: masks are required on the van.
Tuesday, Aug, 23, lunch of the month, noon at the Tuck’s Point— Chowder, Lobster Roll and Chicken Salad Roll. locally catered. $15 per person to the first 50 who sign up. Prepaid reservation by August 17. Van available.
Wednesday, Aug. 24, Cape Ann Lanes in Gloucester — the Manchester Council on Aging is pleased to offer a trip to Cape Ann Lanes in Gloucester. Enjoy a few strings of candlepin bowling. No experience needed. $3 per person per string, $3 shoe rental. Van pickup starts at 10:45 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 26, trip to the Currier Museum — an internationally renowned art museum in Manchester, NH. Galleries of paintings, sculpture, decorative arts, and photographs. Senior van pick up at 10 a.m. Museum admission $13.
Wednesday, Aug. 31, monthly mystery ride — You're in for a treat, so bring your appetite. Senior van pick-up starts at noon, returns by by 2 p.m
Wednesday, Sept. 7, lunch at the Village Restaurant in Essex — enjoy award-winning fresh seafood and full menu. Reserve seat for Van pick-up around 11 a.m.
Friday, Sept. 9, to the malls— Choose between the North Shore or Liberty Tree malls. Reserve seat for van pick-up around 10 a.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 14, Castle Island and Sullivans— visit Castle Island and lunch at Sullivan’s. Castle Island located in South Boston; houses Fort Independence. circa 1834. Hot dogs, ice cream and great harbor views. Reserve seat for van pick-up, 10:30 a.m. Return by 2 p.m.
Thrift store
The Cape Ann Thrift Shop at the Trinity Congregational Church UCC, 70 Middle St., Gloucester, is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Inventory of clothing, jewelry and accessories to household items frequently changes, and includes barely-used items or new items with tags. Donations accepted during operating hours. Proceeds support Trinity Congregational Church Missions’ community-focused programs. Connect with church via email, or online at www.trinitycongregational.org.
Essex library
ESSEX — TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex, is closed on Saturdays through Labor Day. Questions? Email April Wanner at awanner@essexpl.org. For more information, visit https://essexpubliclibrary.org/
Museum passes
MANCHESTER — Several museums are offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711. With spring vacation next month, consider reserving your passes today.
Blackburn Brewfest
Mark your calendar for Saturday, Sept. 17, and head to Stage Fort Park for Cape Ann’s first beer festival, "The Blackburn Brewfest." The Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce has rounded up more 20 breweries from Cape Ann, the North Shore, and across New England to showcase their best brews at Gloucester’s historic waterfront park to anyone 21 and older. This Brewfest debut from the chamber’s Next Gen Committee also rounds up regional food trucks and live music. Over The Bridge will be on hand with a reggae-rock-hip-hop soundtrack, and there will be lawn games. Proceeds will support local non-profits through the Cape Ann Community Foundation, established by the chamber to award grants for projects supporting educational, social service, recreational and economic initiatives throughout Cape Ann. Tickets will be on sale soon, so follow Next Gen’s Facebook Page. Businesses interested in sponsoring the event, should contact Olivia at olivia@capeannchamber.com.
Produce for seniors
MANCHESTER — The Massachusetts Farmer’s Market Coupon Program, hosted by SeniorCare Inc. and the Manchester Council on Aging, is designed to give older adults the opportunity to eat more locally grown fresh vegetables and fruits, enjoy the health benefits and support local farmers. This year instead of issuing Farmers Market Coupons, bags of fresh produce from local farms will be distributed. Eligible seniors will receive two fresh produce bags on August 10 and 31. Participation is limited and based on a first-come, first-served basis, per person. To register or for more information, contact the COS office at Town Hall. You must be least 60 years of age, have a monthly income at or below $2,127 for a one-person household or $2,873 for a two-person household or participate in at least one of the following means-tested programs: food stamps/SNAP, fuel assistance/low-income home energy assistance, MassHealth, Medicaid, transitional assistance, or emergency aid.