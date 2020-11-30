Cape Ann news in brief

Holidays by the Sea
Maritime Gloucester and a group of local artists have combined to help each other and offer a beautiful selection of affordable items at the Holidays by the Sea Gift Shoppe.
The shop at Maritime Gloucester, 23 Harbor Loop, will be open for shopping every Saturday and Sunday in December from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Customers may pre-register for low capacity times, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., at maritimegloucester.com
Gifts range from cards to mugs to coasters to puzzles to soap to pottery to stained glass to small paintings.
City Hall hours
The city clerk’s office in Gloucester will have limited hours for walk-in services starting Monday.
The clerk’s office will have limited walk-in hours and will conduct most services by appointment only in order to limit those coming in and out of the office, reduce wait times and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Walk-in hours will only be available on Thursdays from 2 to 6 p.m. A full list of services and options available may be found at https://bit.ly/2JhjsIU or by contacting the office at 978-281-9720 during business hours.
Residents may experience significant wait times including socially distanced queuing outside of City Hall. Additionally, residents are strongly encouraged to conduct all city business online when possible or to call ahead for an appointment.
All City Hall visitors will need to check in upon arrival and provide their name, phone number and the department they are visiting. If necessary, this information will be used for contact tracing efforts. Visitors must wear a mask or face covering both inside and outside of City Hall, and will also be asked to use hand sanitizer before proceeding to their designated department office.
Those with additional, general questions may contact the city clerk’s office at 978-281-9720 during normal business hours or through the city’s online contact form.
Hospital visiting
Addison Gilbert and Beverly hospitals have updated their visitor policy as COVID-19 is once again on the rise across Massachusetts.
“We understand the importance of being able to visit a patient while they are in the hospital, however, we have put temporary visitor restrictions in place to help protect our patients and staff from COVID-19,” the hospitals said in a statement.
At this time, no visitors are allowed, except in very special circumstances, including critical care and/or compassionate care situations and those with designated support persons, the hospitals said. Individuals meeting these exceptions will be screened and must wear masks at all times while onsite.
The most up to date information may be found on the hospitals’ website, https://www.beverlyhospital.org/locations--services/patients--visitors’-guide.
Cribbage play
The Magnolia Cribbage League will try to reinvent itself in the era of COVID-19.
League members will meet Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 6:30 p.m. in the Magnolia Community Center & Library, 1 Lexington Ave.
Each week, play will be limited to the first 10 people who come. The Magnolia Community Center requests a $25 donation from each player per quarter. Face masks required.
Anyone interested in play is asked to come and sign up and discuss how this league will go forward. Tina Latassa may be contacted for details at tlatassa@gmail.com or 978-729-0083.