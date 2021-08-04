Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Friends bookshop
The Friends Bookshop is open to the public during regular hours at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Friends volunteers are welcoming customers Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday, noon to 7 p.m., on the first floor, just past the main entrance. All books, audiobooks, and DVDs are always in good condition and sold at prices starting at $1, with most books $4 or less. For more information, visit: sawyerfreelibrary.org
Sidewalk Bazaar
The 62nd Gloucester Sidewalk Bazaar will fill Main Street — between Duncan and Washington streets — with bargains on Aug. 5, 6, 7. Stores, vendors, and non-profit groups will set the stage for shopping, dining and entertainment. Additional food trucks, and food vendors at BankGloucester and more out door dining are new this year.
Creativebug!
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and craft projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
COVID-19 clinics
The Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative (GCACC) is making the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available at the majority of its clinics moving forward. Both vaccines will be readily available by appointment or walk-in at weekly clinics at the Bee Building at Topsfield Fairgrounds from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Thursdays as well as at the Community House in Rockport from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Our Lady of Hope Parish in Ipswich offers Pfizer vaccine on Mondays from 1 to 4 p.m. The GCACC is also authorized by the MDPH to administer vaccines in public and targeted spaces such as businesses, schools, and houses of worship. Both vaccines will be available for these clinics as well. Local organizations looking to partner with the GCACC can contact Hamilton Public Health Nurse Rachel Lee at 978-290-9618. The GCACC will publicize dates and times of open clinics when they are finalized. For the latest updates, visit capeannclinic.com.
‘Rescue Reading’
ROCKPORT — Want to help local shelter animals and do your summer reading? Join the Rockport Public Library and Cape Ann Animal Aid for “Rescue Readers,” a weekly program where you sign up to read to cats, kittens, dogs, or puppies waiting to be adopted. This is a great opportunity for you to practice your reading skills, and help socialize these amazing animals. By the end of the session, you might even make a new fur friend. All sessions will take place via Zoom and readers who sign up will be assigned 15-minute time slots between 1 and 3 p.m. This summer’s reading program is sponsored by the Rockport Public Library, the Friends of the Rockport Public Library, the Massachusetts Library System, the Boston Bruins, and the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners, and we are partnered with Cape Ann Animal Aid. Visit https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ to register for this Zoom event. Questions? 978-546-6934.
Coffee Book Chat
MANCHESTER — On the first Tuesday of the month, join Manchester Public Library staff on Zoom to talk about favorite reads. For 30 minutes you can take this chance to have a coffee and chat about what we’ve been reading. To receive the Zoom chat’s login information, email Sara Collins at scollins@manchesterpl.org or visit manchesterpl.org and click on Events.
Archives open
Access to the Cape Ann Museum Library & Archives is now open by appointment at the Janet & William Ellery James Center at the Cape Ann Museum Green. To set one up, send an email to library@capeannmuseum.org. Advance notice is required, as material will need to be consulted and pulled from the temporarily closed library on Pleasant Street. To view a portion of the library and archives collection online, visit capeannmuseum.org/research/finding-aids.
Genealogy research
Access to Ancestry Library Edition has been temporarily expanded to Rockport Library cardholders working remotely, courtesy of ProQuest and its partner Ancestry. This means that all Rockport cardholders can access genealogy databases from home by visiting the library’s website. If you have questions about using these databases or doing genealogical research, please contact the library at 978-546-6934.
Fighting anti-semitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.
Open space survey
The City of Gloucester is working with the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) to update its 2021 Open Space and Recreation Plan (OSRP). This plan will serve to guide the city’s decisions on open space and recreation activities for the next seven years.
The OSRP survey is intended to help Gloucester officials and leaders better understand the current interests and needs of the community, in regards to parks and recreational facilities. The survey includes questions related to park use as well as park programming and amenities. The survey takes approximately 15 minutes to complete and will be open until Friday, Aug. 6.
The survey can be found at https://mapc.ma/GloucesterParksSurvey.
More information may found on the city’s webpage at https://gloucester-ma.gov/131/Open-Space-Recreation-Committee.
Vax and Snax
ESSEX — Get a COVID-19 vaccine at the TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., and leave with a gift card to a local restaurant.
Register for a vaccine appointment at a clinic held at the library every Thursday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. through the end of August. Appointments can be made by visiting the link htps://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann, or calling the town Board of Health at 978-768-2503.
Jimmy Fund Golf
Sign up now to participate in Jimmy Fund Golf Challenge now through Aug. 30. Fundraise your way for the Jimmy Fund through golf and make a difference for Dana-Farber patients. Challenge yourself to climb the leaderboard, win great prizes, and have fun while giving back. Registration is $25 and there is no fundraising minimum. All participants receive a Jimmy Fund face buff and a $20 PGA TOUR Superstore gift card. Raise over $750 and be invited to the Jimmy Fund Golf Challenge experience on Monday, Aug. 30, at The Cape Club of Sharon. For more information visit JimmyFundGolfChallenge.org.
Cogswell’s Grant open
ESSEX — A must-see for lovers of American folk art, Cogswell’s Grant is open Saturdays and Sundays for tours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The former summer home of renowned collectors Bertram K. and Nina Fletcher Little, the colonial-era farmhouse is a rich backdrop for their collection, assembled over nearly 60 years. Grounds are open from dawn to dusk. A property of Historic New England, Cogswell’s Grant is located at 60 Spring St., Essex. Advance tickets required. Call 978-768-3632, or email cogswellsgrant@historicnewengland.org.
Get your Grow Bag
Backyard Growers is now selling Grow Bags, an alternative and affordable way to grow veggies outside on a patio, balcony, doorstep, or really anywhere that gets sun. These bags come in multiple sizes — three to 25 gallons — and are well-suited for growing cucumbers, leafy greens, eggplants, peppers, summer squash, and tomatoes. Those interested in purchasing a bag can shop online at Backyard Growers’ store at https://www.backyardgrowers.org/shop/p/felt-grow-bags or call 978-281-0480.
Museum openings
MANCHESTER — Several museums are now open and offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711. With spring vacation next month, consider reserving your passes today.