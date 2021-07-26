Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Coffee Book Chat
MANCHESTER — On the first Tuesday of the month, join Manchester Public Library staff on Zoom to talk about favorite reads. For 30 minutes you can take this chance to have a coffee and chat about what we’ve been reading. To receive the Zoom chat’s login information, email Sara Collins at scollins@manchesterpl.org or visit manchesterpl.org and click on Events.
Archives open
Access to the Cape Ann Museum Library & Archives is now open by appointment at the Janet & William Ellery James Center at the Cape Ann Museum Green. To set one up, send an email to library@capeannmuseum.org. Advance notice is required, as material will need to be consulted and pulled from the temporarily closed library on Pleasant Street. To view a portion of the library and archives collection online, visit capeannmuseum.org/research/finding-aids.
Genealogy research
Access to Ancestry Library Edition has been temporarily expanded to Rockport Library cardholders working remotely, courtesy of ProQuest and its partner Ancestry. This means that all Rockport cardholders can access genealogy databases from home by visiting the library’s website. If you have questions about using these databases or doing genealogical research, please contact the library at 978-546-6934.
Fighting anti-semitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.