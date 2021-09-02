Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Trails & Sails
Trails & Sails offers more than 150 free events from Sept. 17 to 26, across Essex County. Presented by Essex Heritage, events celebrate the historic, cultural, and natural resources in the Essex National Heritage Area. Explore the website at www.trailsandsails.org for events or pick up a guidebook, available at any of the 13 visitor centers in Essex County. Most events are first-come, first-serve; but a few do require reservations. Additionally, COVID-19 is still an evolving challenge. So be mindful of local and state guidelines that may vary by town, and follow the hosts lead. Trails & Sails 2021 is sponsored by Eastern Bank, Salem Five Charitable Foundation, and Institution for Savings.
Trunk-Or-Treat
There will be a free Trunk-Or-Treat event in the parking lot of the non-denominational Cape Ann Bible Church, 8 Thompson St. in Gloucester, on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. The evening begins with visiting fun, Halloween-themed decorated car trunks, with each offering peanut-free Halloween treats to the “trunk or treaters!” There will also be carnival-type games, popcorn, hot dogs, and more. Everyone of all ages is welcome to join in the fun!
Nurse at Senior Center
ROCKPORT — A North Shore VNA nurse will be at the Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, Rockport, on the second Thursday of each month from 9 to 11 a.m. She is available to check blood pressure, do diabetes testing and answer health care questions. No appointments are necessary. For more information, call 978-546-2573.
Shipbuilding museum
ESSEX — The Essex Shipbuilding Museum tells the story of how Essex, a tiny New England village, built more wooden fishing schooners than any other place in the world. The museum is welcoming visitors to tour the former Story Shipyard at 66 Main St., , and exhibits at the Old Schoolhouse at 28 Main St. Open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A self-guided tour of the shipyard is available dawn to dusk everyday. Admission is free through Labor Day.
Manchester reunion
MANCHESTER — On Saturday, Sept. 4, from 3 to 8 p.m., the Manchester High School Classes of 1970 and 1971 will be having a joint 50th reunion. RSVPs are required. Members of the Class of 1970 should contact Gayle Masiero at 978-317-1791, and members of the Class of 1971 should contact Michele Provost Kulick at 978-807-1046.
Meetinghouse music
Free outdoor live concerts offered Fridays at 6:30 p.m. on the Meetinghouse Green at the corner of Middle and Church streets, raising spirits and money for nine Cape Ann nonprofits via free-will offerings. Each Friday evening features a different popular musical ensemble playing and a different nonprofit recipients. Bring lawn chairs, blankets; food from local vendors available. For more information and a complete schedule, visit www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org.