Pandemic creates blood shortage crisis
The American Red Cross faces a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations in response to the coronavirus outbreak. There is no evidence that this coronavirus can be transmitted by blood transfusion, yet to date, nearly 2,700 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled due to concerns about congregating in groups, resulting in some 86,000 fewer blood donations. To ensure your safety, the strictest precautions will be taken: Checking the temperature of staff and donors; providing hand sanitizer for use throughout the donation process; spacing donors to follow social distancing practices; enhanced disinfecting of all surfaces and equipment; changing gloves with each donor; using sterile collection sets for every donation; and preparing the arm for donation with an aseptic scrub. To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 800-RED-CROSS or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Free family fun
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Historical Museum is resuming family programing — all be it virtually. This month, in partnership with Early Childhood Partners/CFCE and the Manchester Public Library, the museum is offering a new video, https://youtu.be/GRZ44gghJkQ, with curator John Huss, who will share and talk about some of the toys in its collection. After watching the video, families may download some paper doll activity sheets, https://bit.ly/3rwzsHM, to enjoy at home
Marine species art contest
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is hosting the 2021 Marine Endangered Species Art Contest to celebrate Endangered Species Day on May 21.
The contest is open to kindergartners through 12th-graders, and teachers may have their classroom participate. Deadline to submit work is Friday, April 23.
Artwork should highlight one or more marine endangered or threatened species from the New England/Mid-Atlantic region. Text highlighting why the animals are important and what people can do to protect them may also be included. Kindergartners through second-graders, who may not understand the threats to endangered species (i.e., pollution, fishing, etc.), are encouraged to portray the animals in their natural habitat instead.
Details on entry requirements, entry submissions, prizes, and more may be found at http://bit.ly/3tHi6d4
Questions? Contact Edith Carson-Supino at the Gloucester office at 978-282-8490.