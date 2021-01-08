Manchester library hours
MANCHESTER — Manchester Public Library’s browsing hours have been suspended due to rising COVID-19 numbers in the community but hours for curbside service have been extended.
The library offers curbside service Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Extended Thursday hours are extended now 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Library staff are happy to recommend books, movies, music and more for all ages and in all genres. Send staff an email at info@manchesterpl.org, or call 978-526-7711 with contact information and what you seek.
The library will be closed Monday, Jan. 18, in honor of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Library’s contactless services will resume Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Please check out the library’s website at manchesterpl.org for updated library information and online events. Browsing hours will continue when COVID-19 numbers return to a lower level.
NAMI Support Group
NAMI Massachusetts is offering the following groups to provide support for adults who have mental health concerns:
Mondays, 10:30 a.m. — noon:—https://bostonmedicalcenter.zoom.us/j/955331152
Call: 1-646-558-8656, Meeting ID: 955 331 152
Tuesdays, 7 p.m. — Call 425-436-6392 and enter access code number 119410
Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. — Access online with zoom: https://zoom.us/j/859002245
Access by phone:1-929-205-6099 (meeting ID: 859 002 245)
Fridays, 10:30 a.m.— Access online with zoom: https://zoom.us/j/621974217
Access by phone:1-929-205-6099 (meeting ID: 621 974 217)
Tuesdays 10 –11:30 a.m. — For women of color and their allies. Call 508-206-8720, no password required. For more information, visit: https://namimass.org/nami-connection-recovery-support-groups/#1595764344815-10b287a7-cd45
Back Porch Pickup
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library continues its Back Porch Pickup. To participate, patrons can request materials online by logging on to www.rockportlibrary.org or by calling 978-546-6934. Once the books are available, you will be notified and can come to the back of the library, ring the outside bell, and your materials will be given to you. Please note: a pop-up library has been added during back porch pickup hours (weather permitting) for you to browse. Hand sanitizer is provided and you are asked not to touch materials. After you choose your items, follow the directions on the cart to have a librarian check you out. For personalized recommendations, call 978-546-6934 or email info@rockportlibrary.org.
Gloucester schools need help
The coronavirus pandemic forced teachers and administrators to quickly find technology and devices for 2,900 students to access remote learning. The pandemic has left Gloucester’s schools with unforeseen challenges and needs: additional student support, increased expenses, urgent acquisition of technology, supplies and resources. The School Response Fund, created by Gloucester Education Foundation, will provide flexible support, so demands can be met quickly These include tutoring to help students rebound from learning loss, and resources to meet student and family social-emotional needs in the wake of the pandemic. Additional technology and supplies for learning at home may also be needed if remote learning continues. Please donate online at www.thinkthebest.org to GEF’s School Response Fund. No amount is too small, and every gift is appreciated.
COVID Survivors support
There has been interest in creating a regional COVID survivors support group, according to Gloucester-based Senior Care Inc. If you know of anyone who would like to participate in such a group, please reach out to Sheila Taylor, director at the Ipswich Council on Aging at sheilat@ipswich-ma.gov. Participants would not need to be Ipswich residents.
Gloucester Amvets Post 32 raffle
The best $5 you’ll ever spend could be on the Gloucester Amvets Post 32 monthly raffle. It’s to fund a college scholarship award for which all relatives of active Amvets are eligible. Only 500 numbers are available, which is why it’s called The 500 Club, and each number costs just $5 and can win up to 14 prizes per night. There are ten $20 winners, one $50 winner, and one $100, $250, and $500 winners per night. Small winners go back in the bucket and are eligible for multiple wins. Most people pick a permanent number and pay $60 for the year. Checks should be made out to Friends of Amvets. The club is goingthrough tough times now with many numbers not sold. The drawings are held on the last Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. in the Amvets, 14 Prospect St. Gloucester. All are welcome.