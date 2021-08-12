Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Ice cream social
This Sunday, Aug. 15, the Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St., is hosting an ice cream social from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Enjoy free ice cream from Richardson Farms along with live music by the Clements Brothers and story reading outside the Virginia Lee Burton writing cottage, with viewings from past times with Les Bartlett. For more information, visit http://www.lanesvillecommunitycenter.org.
Football fundraiser
The Gloucester Youth Fishermen Football program will hold a Meet ‘n Greet fundraiser at Cape Ann Lanes, 53 Gloucester Ave. in Gloucester, on Thursday, Aug. 19, at 6 p.m. For more information, call 978-283-9753.
City Republicans meet
The Gloucester Republican City Committee meets Saturday, Aug. 21, at Shore Tech, 11 Harbor Loop, at 9:30 a.m. The meeting will focus on getting conservative-minded candidates elected to local government, which is the foundation of national events that affect everyone. Everyone, regardless of affiliation or who have no affiliation at all, who are concerned about the path we’re on, are welcome to attend.
FinnFunn
The FinnFunn 2021 Planning Committee of Lanesville is developing a program of familiar and new events for Oct. 29 to 31, its first in-person gathering since 2019. A crisp fall weekend in the Monadnock region of New Hampshire awaits members of New England Finnish groups, including accordionist Bernie Nowak and the Oivan Ilo band, the Finnish dancers, crafting, a raffle and topical Finnish videos. Participants will learn to write “My Finnish Story” and everyone finds a tori treasure. Hosted by the Historical Society of Cheshire County, a market blends Finnish favorites with local products. The Inn at East Hill Farm is taking reservations now for the all-inclusive weekend rate or day rate, by phone only, at 800-242-6495, mention FinnFunn Weekend.
Bubbles and Books
Join Bubbles and Books at Hammond Castle Museum on Monday mornings throughout August for story times, followed by a bubble party on the castle’s back seaside lawn. Stories start at 10:15 a.m. Feel free to bring a blanket for your little one to cuddle with while enjoying some classic prince and princess stories and exploring lesser known favorites too. Free for child 5 and younger, $9 for child 6 to 12; $14 for adult; and $10 for 65 and older. Visit hammondcastle.org to purchase tickets. The museum is at 80 Hesperus Ave., Gloucester. 978-283-2080.
Fall Fling
The Fall Fling yard “sale” is back at the Cape Ann Bible Church, 8 Thompson St , from 8 a m. to 1 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 11. Absolutely everything is free, and the the palce is filled to the rafters with great stuff. All are welcome, and there will be refreshments! For more information, call 978-281-3941.
Meetinghouse music
Free outdoor live concerts offered Fridays at 6:30 p.m. on the Meetinghouse Green at the corner of Middle and Church streets, raising spirits and money for nine Cape Ann nonprofits via free-will offerings. Each Friday evening features a different popular musical ensemble playing and a different nonprofit recipients. Bring lawn chairs, blankets; food from local vendors available. For more information and a complete schedule, visit www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org.
Essex library open
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library is now open Tuesdays and Fridays from 1 to 5 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays from 1 to 7 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Curb pickup is still available. The library is located at: 30 Martin St, Essex. For more information, call 978-768-7410.
Rockport library renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has begun automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Farmers Market
Cape Ann Farmers Market opens at historic Harbor Loop every Thursday through Oct. 14, from 3 to 6:30 p.m. The market, which is free, accepts as payment both SNAP/EBT, HIP, as well as WIC and Senior Farmers Market Coupons. Located at 23 Harbor Loop, home to Gloucester Maritime, the Fitz Henry Lane House, the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce and the Solomon Jacobs Park, the market is once again an integral and walkable part of the downtown waterfront tapestry. For more information, contact Courtney at capeannfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 978-381-3656, or visit www.capeannfarmersmarket.org.
Music at Stage Fort
A full summer of free music is back at Gloucester’s Antonio Gentile Bandstand in Stage Fort Park, off Hough Avenue. The schedule for weekly concerts, each performed live on Sundays at 7 p.m. is: Aug. 15, 7 p.m., Compaq Big Band featuring Renee Dupuis, Marina Evans and Alexandra Grace; Aug. 22, Cape Ann Community Band (concert band); and Aug. 29, Old Cold Tater & Back Yard Swing (acoustic bluegrass). Rain dates for all concerts is the following Wednesday at 7 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Restrooms are handicap accessible. Bring a chair or a blanket.