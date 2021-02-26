Museum archives open
Access to the Cape Ann Museum Library & Archives is now open by appointment at the Janet & William Ellery James Center at the Cape Ann Museum Green.
To set one up, send an email to library@capeannmuseum.org. Advance notice is required, as material will need to be consulted and pulled from the temporarily closed library on Pleasant Street.
To view a portion of the library and archives collection online, visit capeannmuseum.org/research/finding-aids.
MAPS gala postponed
The Massachusetts Alliance of Portuguese Speakers (MAPS) has postponed its 50+1 Anniversary Gala to the fall of 2021 due to concerns over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The organization will continue to assess public health restrictions and plans to hold an outdoor celebration at a date and location to be announced at the end of April. The MAPS 50+1 Anniversary Gala will celebrate the rich history of the organization by honoring the “Builders of MAPS”, a group of more than 50 individuals who were instrumental in its creation, development, and expansion over the last five decades. Those seeking information regarding reservations for the original April 24 event or sponsorship opportunities may call 617-864-7600. MAPS offers the Portuguese-speaking communities of Massachusetts a wide range of free health and social services through its offices in Cambridge, Somerville, Brighton, Dorchester, Framingham, and Lowell. To learn more about MAPS, visit maps-inc.org.
Free family fun
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Historical Museum is resuming family programing — albeit virtually. This February, in partnership with Early Childhood Partners/CFCE and the Manchester Public Library, the museum is offering a new video, https://youtu.be/GRZ44gghJkQ, with curator John Huss, who will share and talk about some of the toys in its collection. After watching the video, families may download some paper doll activity sheets, https://bit.ly/3rwzsHM, to enjoy at home.