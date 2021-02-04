Northshoremen online rehearsals
Due to the pandemic, the Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus quartets will not be able to deliver in-person Singing Valentines this year. But the group will be back in 2022, to make the day extra special for sweethearts across the region. Despite COVID-19, the Northshoremen continue to rehearse on Zoom and Jamulus at 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday, and all male singers of any age are welcome to join. For more information, email northshoremen.chorus@gmail.com or call 866-727-4988.
Gloucester schools need help
The coronavirus pandemic forced teachers and administrators to quickly find technology and devices for 2,900 students to access remote learning. The pandemic has left Gloucester’s schools with unforeseen challenges and needs: additional student support, increased expenses, urgent acquisition of technology, supplies and resources. The School Response Fund, created by Gloucester Education Foundation, will provide flexible support, so demands can be met quickly These include tutoring to help students rebound from learning loss, and resources to meet student and family social-emotional needs in the wake of the pandemic. Additional technology and supplies for learning at home may also be needed if remote learning continues. Please donate online at www.thinkthebest.org to GEF’s School Response Fund. No amount is too small, and every gift is appreciated.
‘Space Torah’ screening
The Lappin Foundation has organized a free virtual community screening of “Space Torah,” a journey into space with NASA astronaut Jeffrey Hoffman and the Torah that traveled with him, on Monday, Feb. 8, at 7:30 p.m. Rachel Raz, the film’s executive producer, and Hoffman will lead a Q&A session after the screening. The film is appropriate for children ages 9 and older. Register for the Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org. For more information contact Susan Feinstein at 978-740-4431 or email sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org.
Wanted: Big Sisters
Big Sister Association of Greater Boston and Salem State University will host a joint virtual information session from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, for any woman interested in learning more about becoming a Big Sister and the need for mentors to girls on the North Shore. The free session will feature messages from Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll and mentoring expert Renee Spencer; remarks from Director of Student Success Don White, Bertolon School of Business interim Dean Raminder Luther, Big Sister Boston President and CEO Deborah Re, and a Q&A with two current Big Sisters. Register in advance at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/big-sister-boston-salem-state-university-community-information-session-tickets-137610202821. Contact Nicole Canning, Big Sister Association manager of volunteer engagement, at ncanning@bigsister.org with questions.
Health care scholarships
Applications are being accepted for the 2021 Penney Richards Memorial Scholarships. The fund was established by David and Penny Richards in memory of their daughter, Penney, who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Nov. 19, 2009, at age 25. At the time of her death, she was a medical assistant at Massachusetts General Hospital’s North Shore Cancer Center in Danvers and preparing to enter a radiation/oncology program to further her education. Those who are employed in the medical field and continuing their education in health care are encouraged to apply. The deadline is April 16. For more information or to download a PDF of the application and instructions, visit http://www.penneyrichards.com/schship.htm
Gloucester Amvets Post 32 raffle
The best $5 you’ll ever spend could be on the Gloucester Amvets Post 32 monthly raffle. It’s to fund a college scholarship award for which all relatives of active Amvets are eligible. Only 500 numbers are available, which is why it’s called The 500 Club, and each number costs just $5 and can win up to 14 prizes per night. There are ten $20 winners, one $50 winner, and one $100, $250, and $500 winners per night. Small winners go back in the bucket and are eligible for multiple wins. Most people pick a permanent number and pay $60 for the year. Checks should be made out to Friends of Amvets. The club is goingthrough tough times now with many numbers not sold. The drawings are held on the last Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. in the Amvets, 14 Prospect St. Gloucester. All are welcome.
COVID Survivors support group
There has been interest in creating a regional COVID survivors support group, according to Gloucester-based Senior Care Inc. If you know of anyone who would like to participate in such a group, please reach out to Sheila Taylor, director at the Ipswich Council on Aging at sheilat@ipswich-ma.gov. Participants would not need to be Ipswich residents.
Family night Feb. 17
Care Dimensions is hosting a special Family Night on Wednesday, Feb. 17, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Space is limited, so register by Feb. 10. Carve out some time to connect with family and together remember the person you are grieving. Join other families over Zoom for a guided family activity. For information and to register, email Kristin Kowalski at KKowalski@CareDimensions.org or call 781-373-6633. Care Dimensions gift cards provided to participating families for pizza or dinner take-out/delivery for the evening. Care Dimensions is located at 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers.