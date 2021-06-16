Cape Ann news in brief runs regularly on the Times’ record page. If you would like to list an non-profit event, please send an email to jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com. To ensure your event gets listed, your e-mail should include the who, when, where, and any fees and be sent to the Times two weeks in advance. The item will appear in print at least once. You can also look for these events online at gloucestertimes.com.
TOHP Burnham Library news
The TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., Essex, welcomes you back with regular hours: Monday and Wednesdays, 1 to 7 p.m., Tuesdays and Fridays, 1 to 5 p.m., Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon. Note; the library will be closed June 19 in observance of Juneteenth. A summer schedule of events is also in the planning stages, so note these events on your calendar: Friday, June 18, 1 to 3 p.m., summer reading kickoff and root beer float drive. Register at www.essexpubliclibrary.org. Saturday, June 26, at 10:30 a.m. on the library lawn, Under the Sea with Ariel. Meet her in person. Indoors if raining. Week of June 28 to July 2, Origami whale to take and make. Wednesday, July 7, 2 to 5 p.m. on the library lawn, Tropical Fish cupcake decorating. Tuesday, June 22, at 10 a.m., Community Book Group discussion of “Leave the World Behind” by Alam. Register for events at www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
Video explains vaccine science
Gloucester Public Health Director Karin Carroll is sharing a video (https://gloucesterpublichealth.com/2021/06/14/video-gloucester-health-department-shares-mini-lesson-on-covid-19-vaccines-featuring-local-educator/) mini-lesson on the science behind the COVID-19 vaccines, with Gloucester High School Science Program Leader and teacher Carol Cafasso. The brief overview explains what an mRNA vaccine is and what a viral vector vaccine is, in an easy to understand format. For additional information on vaccines and how they work, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website and/or the Massachusetts Department of Public Health website. Visit capeannclinic.com for local vaccination opportunities. Call 978-515-5255 to speak with a Medical Reserve Corps volunteer to find access to transportation to or from an appointment and assist those without internet access with appointments. Or visit the Gloucester Health Department’s news blog, Facebook page, and Twitter account.
TimeBank fundraiser
The Cape Ann TimeBank will hold its second Annual Fundraising Hike on Saturday, June 26, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with a 3-mile hike starting at the top of Summit Avenue in Rockport. Arrows will guide your trail, and signs will point out historical (Haskins Hospital), ecological (carnivorous plants), and geological (Whale’s Jaw) points of interest. Hikers are asked to donate $25 and to seek other sponsors. To register: https://forms.gle/D9LTi4uxB2e3peLT8 To donate: https://forms.gle/z5cwqEw3KJfwgS8UA. If you have questions or concerns, email coolclay@gmail.com.(rain date June 27).
Run for the Trails
Essex County Trail Association’s 17th Annual Run for the Trails will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 9 a.m. at Myopia Schooling Field, 394 Bay Road, Hamilton. Registration for the 10-mile race is $25 for members, $35 for non-members. Registration for the 5-mile race is $20 for members, $30 for non-members. The first 100 to register will receive a T-shirt. For more information, visit https://ecta27.wildapricot.org/event-4162699
Reading Douglass
On Saturday, June 26, at 10 a.m., in a statewide initiative coordinated by Mass Humanities, the Cape Ann Museum will participate in a public reading of Frederick Douglass’s 1852 speech “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” This event is designed to bring people from all walks of life together to read aloud Douglass’ words and reflect on how they still resonate more than 150 years later. Copies of Douglass’ speech will be distributed so the public can take turns reading passages. Douglass, who lived in Lynn from 1841 to 1847, had strong ties to Cape Ann and spoke here about the abolition movement. Still, this relationship is not widely known, nor is the extent to which the abolition was active in this region. The readings will be followed by an open discussion of the speech facilitated by Cape Ann Museum staff and the Cape Ann Slavery and Abolition Trust members, headed by Nicole McClain, president of North Shore Juneteenth Association Inc. Free to the public, registration is required through Evenbrite at www.camuseum.eventbrite.com. The reading will be held outdoors at the Cape Ann Museum Green and livestreamed on Facebook and Vimeo. For more information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org.
Lanesville Yard Sale
The Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St., Lanesville, will be the setting for a giant community yard sale on Saturday, June 26, from 9 to 1 p.m. Check out a range of appliances, tools, art supplies, clothing, kitchenware, linens, vintage goods, garden tools and pots, jewelry making supplies, furniture, linens, plants, fabric, and more. Proceeds from the $20 per table fee support the Lanesville Community Center. Come register, set up, and pay that day. Bring your own table to set up on the community center grounds. The building will be closed, and no vendors or early birds. Questions? Text or call Mary Beth at 978-879-7108.