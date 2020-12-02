Cultural grants
Cultural organizations on Cape Ann have the opportunity to win grant money to support activities next year and recoup losses caused by the COVD-19 pandemic this year.
The Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency, has allocated funds to each community with a cultural council and has set a Dec. 14 deadline for organizations, schools, and individuals to apply for grants that support cultural activities.
This year, the Rockport Cultural Council will award approximately $4,500 while the Gloucester Cultural Council will distribute about $10,000 in grants from its allotment. The Manchester and Essex councils will also be awarding grants.
Application forms and more information about the state’s Local Cultural Council program are available online at www. mass-culture.org.
The Massachusetts Cultural Council is also is also accepting applications through Dec. 11 for a new $10 million grant program for cultural organizations hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic. Information and applications may be found at https://bit.ly/3leyL2o
Thrift and Rummage
St. John’s Episcopal Church has re-opened its Thrift Shop and Regal Rummage by appointment only. Book a half-hour appointment by calling Marge at 978-283-1708. The shops will be open on Mondays & Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with face masks and social distancing required. The church is located at 48 Middle St., with parking at 33 Washington St.
Free parking in Rockport
ROCKPORT — The town’s “Free Parking Season” has begun and extends through April 14, 2021.
You do not have to pay at the parking kiosks or meters during this time.
Police remind parkers there is 2-hour limit on Main Street between Jewett and Beach streets between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The limit is in place through April 15.