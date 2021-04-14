Nurturing young writers
On Saturday, April 24, at 3 p.m., Literary Cape Ann presents “Nurture Young Writers! Why it Matters and How to Help,” a free zoom webinar featuring a panel of young writers and their teachers exploring what young writers say they need to grow as writers. Panelists include Manchester Essex High School senior Olivia Turner, O’Maley Middle School sixth-grader Aleena Brown, New York University Tisch School of the Arts graduate Mary Colussi, New School (NYC) creative writing professor Candy Schulman and Salem State University English Department Chair J.D. Scrimgeour. A discussion and Q&A will follow. For more information and your Zoom webinar link, visit: https://www.facebook.com/literarycapeann.
Free driver’s safety Series
MANCHESTER — This spring, AAA Northeast and Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., are offering a six-seminar virtual series covering a variety of topics free virtual programs for new or soon-to-be-new drivers on Thursday evenings on Zoom. All seminars are relevant to drivers of all ages. To register, go to the Events Calendar on the library website, manchesterpl.org. Sign up for one seminar, access to all six. Weekly topics are April 29, “Shifting Gears: The Blunt Truth About Marijuana and Driving;” May 6, “Distracted Driving;” May 13, “The AAA 12-Step Program to Better Driving;” May 20: “Under the Hood;” May 27, “The Mistakes Teen Drivers Make;” and June 3, “Dare to Prepare.”
Church reopens
Rockport Baptist Church, 4 High St. in Rockport, has resumed in-person worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. Sunday and weekly outdoor programming is available for children and youth. All activities follow COVID-19 protocols. For more information visit FirstBaptistRockport.org
Archives open
Access to the Cape Ann Museum Library & Archives is now open by appointment at the Janet & William Ellery James Center at the Cape Ann Museum Green.
To set one up, send an email to library@capeannmuseum.org. Advance notice is required, as material will need to be consulted and pulled from the temporarily closed library on Pleasant Street.
To view a portion of the library and archives collection online, visit capeannmuseum.org/research/finding-aids.