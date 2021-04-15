Gloucester Republicans
The Gloucester Republican City Committee will meet Saturday, April 17, at 9:30 a.m., at the Shore Tech building on Harbor Loop. Anyone who wants to hear what the GOP group is about, is concerned about the direction the country is headed in, and would like to be part of the solution, is welcomed and encouraged to come.
Lanesville spring reading
Lanesville children’s book illustrator Suzi Natti will give a virtual reading of excerpts from two of her illustrated children’s books on Saturday, April 17, at 4 p.m. She will also offer a simple drawing game for two people and discuss her career as an illustrator and the influences that shaped her art. Best ages for the children’s stories are 4 to 9 years, but they can be enjoyed by all. A Q&A will follow. Registration is required in advance or on the day at https://bit.ly/3tnN3m7. Once registered you’ll receive a confirmation email with information and Zoom link. This is a program of the Virginia Lee Burton Writing Cottage at the Lanesville Community Center.
Notable Fiction Book Club
ROCKPORT —Ann Patchett’s “Bel Canto” will be up for discussion on Sunday, April 18, from 2 to 4 p.m., when Rockport Public Library’s Notable Fiction Book Club gathers on Zoom. At the home of a South American country’s vice president, high-ranking international guests at a lavish birthday party are held hostage by a band of gun-wielding terrorists. But terrorists and hostages forge unexpected bonds, as compassion and love leads the characters and plot. Contact ljspublic@earthlink.net to add your name to the Notable Fiction list and you will be sent a Zoom invite to this and upcoming meetings. Questions? Contact the Rockport Public Library at 978-546-6934 and follow the library’s COVID-19 procedures to pick up a copy of the book.
Doodling workshop
ROCKPORT — Friends of the Rockport Library invite kids age 6 to 12 on Saturday, April 17, at 11 a.m. to a Zoom presentation with cartoonist and art educator Cara Bean. Like to doodle? This playful workshop will show you how. All that’s required is paper, pencils, pens, and imagination. Please note that some reading is required, so parents should stay for assistance. Registration at rockportlibrary.org is required to receive the Zoom link.
Health care scholarships
Applications are being accepted for the 2021 Penney Richards Memorial Scholarships. The fund was established by David and Penny Richards in memory of their daughter, Penney, who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Nov. 19, 2009, at age 25. At the time of her death, she was a medical assistant at Massachusetts General Hospital’s North Shore Cancer Center in Danvers and preparing to enter a radiation/oncology program to further her education. Those who are employed in the medical field and continuing their education in health care are encouraged to apply. Deadline is April 16. For more information or to download a PDF of the application and instructions, visit http://www.penneyrichards.com/schship.htm
Back Porch Pickup
ROCKPORT —The Rockport Public Library is continuing its Back Porch Pickup of library materials and has added a pop-up library, weather permitting. Hand sanitizer is provided, and browsing is strictly hands-off.. Just choose items, then follow the directions on the cart to have a librarian check out the materials. Members can request materials online by logging on to the library’s website at www.rockportlibrary.org or by calling 978-546-6934. Once the books are ready, you will be notified to come to the back of the library, ring the outside bell, and your materials will be given to you. Please remember that wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing at all times is mandatory.
College scholarships available
Lappin Foundation is accepting applications for two need-based college scholarships: the Howard Steven Feffer Memorial Scholarship and the Zakhar Vayntrub Memorial Scholarship in Engineering. Eligibility requirements and applications are available on LappinFoundation.org. For more information, contact Deborah Coltin at (978) 740-4428 or email dcoltin@lappinfoundation.org.
Rockport Poetry Festival
ROCKPORT — On Sunday, April 18, poets will gather online to for a free Zoom celebration of the 3rd Annual Rockport Poetry Festival, the theme of which is this year: “GLOBAL VOICES: Poetry from Around the World”. Over 60 poets will participate, from Cape Ann, the North Shore, China, Nepal, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Nigeria, Romania, Ukraine, Poland, Denmark, Scotland, England, Wales, Ireland, Trinidad, and across the U.S. Poems will be presented in English. Due to Covid-19, it will be online, beginning at 9 a.m. with poets from the Far East, and continuing through the day to accommodate multiple time zones. Hourly sessions will follow. From 10 to 11:30 a.m. there will be a free Haiku Workshop with prominent haiku poet Brad Bennett, He will be on the judging panel for the open Haiku and Haiga contests. Tickets, email: RockportPoetry@gmail.com with TICKETS in the Subject Line. Workshop tickets should subject head: haiku workshop. For more information, visit www.RockportPoetry.com, on either the ‘Rockport Poetry Festival’ or ‘Rockport Poetry’ Facebook pages, and on Instagram @rockportpoetryfest. or contact RockportPoetry@gmail.com.
Museum openings
Several museums are now open and offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., visit: www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin your reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711. With Spring vacation next month, consider reserving your passes today.