Book Club – “Killers of the Flower Moon”
All are welcome at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 28, for a Zoom book club meeting to discuss “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann. This masterpiece of narrative nonfiction is a searing indictment of the callousness, and prejudice toward Native Americans. Copies are available for back porch pickup; please indicate if you need large type. Registration is required and all registrants will receive Zoom login information prior to the event. Call the Rockport Public Library at 978-546-6934.
Author Talk: Massachusetts Serial Killers
Author Christopher Daley will lead a Zoom discussion on Thursday, Oct. 29, at 7p.m. p.m. The two-part slideshow/lecture will cover methods of criminal profiling along with three historical cases of serial murder in Massachusetts. A lively Q&A will follow and, based on the presentation, audience members can try to determine what type and category killer fit into, as well as identifying the M.O. and signature of the killers. —A history teacher at Silver Lake Regional School System in Kingston, Massachusetts, Daley has published his first book, “Murder and Mayhem in Boston” Historic Crimes in the Hub”which is available at the Rockport Public Library or The Bookstore of Gloucester.
Police to use shooting range Oct. 28
Members of the Gloucester Police Department are scheduled to conduct firearms training next Wednesday.
The training will be conducted Oct. 28 at the shooting range at the end of Forest Lane in West Gloucester, the department posted on its official Facebook page.
The department says this date is make-up date as scheduled training sessions were delayed to accommodate a meeting earlier in the month between Chief Ed Conley and neighbors about the range and associated issues.
NAMI Support Group
NAMI Massachusetts is offering the following groups to provide support for adults who have mental health concerns:
Mondays, 10:30 a.m. — noon:—https://bostonmedicalcenter.zoom.us/j/955331152
Call: 1-646-558-8656, Meeting ID: 955 331 152
Tuesdays, 7 p.m. — Call 425-436-6392 and enter access code number 119410
Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. — Access online with zoom: https://zoom.us/j/859002245
Access by phone:1-929-205-6099 (meeting ID: 859 002 245)
Fridays, 10:30 a.m.— Access online with zoom: https://zoom.us/j/621974217
Access by phone:1-929-205-6099 (meeting ID: 621 974 217)
Tuesdays 10 –11:30 a.m. — For women of color and their allies. Call 508-206-8720, no password required. For more information, visit: https://namimass.org/nami-connection-recovery-support-groups/#1595764344815-10b287a7-cd45
Back Porch Pickup
The Rockport Public Library is continuing its Back Porch Pickup. To participate, patrons can request materials online by logging on to www.rockportlibrary.org or by calling 978-546-6934. Once the books are available, you will be notified and can come to the back of the library, ring the outside bell, and your materials will be given to you. Please note: a pop-up library has been added during back porch pickup hours (weather permitting) for you to browse. Hand sanitizer is provided and you are asked not to touch materials. After you choose your items, follow the directions on the cart to have a librarian check you out. For personalized recommendations, call 978-546-6934 or email info@rockportlibrary.org.
Gloucester schools need your help
The coronavirus pandemic forced teachers and administrators to quickly find technology and devices for 2,900 students to access remote learning. The pandemic has left Gloucester’s schools with unforeseen challenges and needs: additional student support, increased expenses, urgent acquisition of technology, supplies and resources. The School Response Fund, created by Gloucester Education Foundation, will provide flexible support, so demands can be met quickly These include tutoring to help students rebound from learning loss, and resources to meet student and family social-emotional needs in the wake of the pandemic. Additional technology and supplies for learning at home may also be needed if remote learning continues. Please donate online at www.thinkthebest.org to GEF’s School Response Fund. No amount is too small, and every gift is appreciated.
COVID Survivors support
There has been interest in creating a regional COVID survivors support group, according to Gloucester-based Senior Care Inc. If you know of anyone who would like to participate in such a group, please reach out to Sheila Taylor, director at the Ipswich Council on Aging at sheilat@ipswich-ma.gov. Participants would not need to be Ipswich residents.
Gloucester Amvets Post 32 raffle
The best $5 you’ll ever spend could be on the Gloucester Amvets Post 32 monthly raffle. It’s to fund a college scholarship award for which all relatives of active Amvets are eligible. Only 500 numbers are available, which is why it’s called The 500 Club, and each number costs just $5 and can win up to 14 prizes per night. There are ten $20 winners, one $50 winner, and one $100, $250, and $500 winners per night. Small winners go back in the bucket and are eligible for multiple wins. Most people pick a permanent number and pay $60 for the year. Checks should be made out to Friends of Amvets. The club is goingthrough tough times now with many numbers not sold. The drawings are held on the last Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. in the Amvets, 14 Prospect St. Gloucester. All are welcome.
Manchester Senior Tax Work Off
The Town of Manchester-by-the-Sea Council on Aging is accepting applications from seniors interested in participating in the Senior Tax Work Off Program. This program allows a senior to work up to 125 hours for the Town between October 2020 and May 2021 for up to a $1500 credit on property taxes. Seniors over the age of 65 with a primary residence in Manchester and a gross income not exceeding 500% of the Federal Poverty Level are eligible. Seniors with a gross income at or below $63,800 for individuals or $86,200 for couples may qualify for the program which is allowed under MGL Chapter 59 Section 5K, adopted at Town Meeting in April of 2014. The program is designed to augment existing operations with additional assistance from senior workers. For more information, contact Nancy Hammond, Director of Senior Services at 978- 526-7500 or at hammondn@manchester.ma.us. Download the application at www.manchester.ma.us, or stop by the Council on Aginf office.
Great pumpkins!
The West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church will present their 1st annual Pumpkin Patch, at the church, 488 Essex Ave. on the weekends of Oct. 9-12 (including the holiday Monday) and 16-18, and then daily from Oct. 19 through 31. Take home a pumpkin that started life about 100 days ago on a farm on the Navajo Indian Reservation in Farmington, NM. Great care is taken in the planting, growing and harvesting to ensure a quality pumpkin with a long shelf life. Nearly 100% of our farm workforce is Native American. We believe it is very important to use domestic labor as the unemployment rate in this region is over 40%. This project and others like it create roughly 25 fulltime jobs and 550 seasonal jobs for Native Americans. Your pumpkin is a non-GMO product. After ripening, it was hand loaded on a truck and traveled all the way to the pumpkin patch of West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, to help raise money for mission and ministry of our church. This pumpkin will help a lot of folks on his way to you! Enjoy!
SeniorCare needs volunteers
SeniorCare’s Meals on Wheels Program needs Cape Ann Volunteers in Essex, Gloucester, Manchester and Ipswich to deliver noon-time meals to elders in your community. Meals are delivered from 10 a.m to noon, Monday through Friday. If you have two hours to give one or two mornings each week, please let us know. SeniorCare’s Volunteer Medical Transportation Program also needs volunteer drivers in Gloucester and Rockport to drive elders n your community to and from their out-of-town medical appointments, daytimes, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Commitment is flexible, COVID Safety Protocols are in place and training is provided. for both vilunteers positions. Please contact SeniorCare to learn to sign up. Email: RSVP@Seniorcareinc.org, or call Theresa at 978-281-1750 x568.
Emergency Management hotline
Gloucester residents are encouraged to use resources provided by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) to prepare themselves, their family, their property and their community for an emergency or natural disaster. The Gloucester Health Department has contracted with Children’s Friend and Family Services, a division of the Justice Resource Institute, to offer free access to a dedicated representative for community members to contact for help when seeking mental health care. Assistance is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 781-540-3329.
‘Cape Ann Through Artists’ Eyes’
There is only this left for Manchester History Museum’s “Cape Ann Through Artists’ Eyes” exhibit and sale. After October, the last day of the exhibit, the museum will close to the public until December. Staff will be using October and November to continue reorganizing and cataloging the museum archives and collection preparing for an extra special December Holiday Open House — more details to come! Research requests can still be submitted during this time to archivesarchives@manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org.
Manchester makes history on Youtube
View a whole host of lectures and presentations from the Manchester Historical Society Museum at home, hosted on our Youtube channel. Go to https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=manchester+historical+museum, and you’ll find everything from ‘Treasures of Trask House,’ to ‘Manchester 101,’ ‘Turn of the Century Magnolia,’ ‘Iron Men, Wooden Ships,’ ‘Ghost Stories’ and One Hundred Years of the Manchester Bath & Tennis Club. And please keep posted, as more are in the works!
Lappin Teen Fellows
SALEM — Jewish high school students are invited to be Lappin Teen Fellows. Fellows will meet for interactive learning sessions led by presenters exploring the impact of contemporary issues on Jewish teens. Sessions will be held Sundays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Zoom on Nov. 8, Dec. 6 and Jan. 31. Topics include Jewish diversity, anti-Semitism, Jewish identity, Israel and more. Lappin Teen Fellows is free and open to Jewish teens in high school. To register, visit LappinFoundation.org Questions? ContactSharon Wyner at swyner@lappinfoundation.org or 978-565-4450.
Open Space group seeks volunteers
The Gloucester Open Space and Recreation Committee is seeking new members. This group monthly to create and implement a plan for the city which will ensure the existence and access to open space in perpetuity; recommend planned city growth in a way that strives to maintain the functions, values, uses and vision for open space in Gloucester; and promote awareness and use of open spaces through a descriptive inventory.
Open spaces include parks, beaches, woods, the waterfront and Stacy Boulevard. Recreation is considered ball fields, playgrounds, skate parks, bicycle infrastructure, boating, fishing, and the dog park.
If you are looking to serve your community in a satisfying manner, consider membership on the Open Space & Recreation Committee. Meetings are monthly, via ZOOM.
Those interested in serving are encouraged to send a letter of interest to the mayor’s office, 9Dale Ave., Gloucester, MA 01930, or vkrawczyk@gloucester-ma.gov.
Hydrant flushing in Manchester
MANCHESTER — The town’s Water Department is flushing fire hydrants this month.
The work will take place on Monday and Tuesday evenings after 7, and began Oct. 5.
Flushing will begin on upper Pine Street and the side streets off Pine Street, then Bridge Street and West Manchester.
During the flushing process, the water can become discolored and residents may wish to avoid washing clothes during this time.
If discoloration appears in the water from a faucet, residents are advised to run the water for a few minutes and it should clear.
Earth-friendly dog park
The Gloucester Dog Park has switched to more earth-friendly biodegradable dog waste bags and is supplying only compostable bags in the bag dispensers throughout the park, located in Stage Fort Park. Unlike the old petroleum-based bags, these new soybean-based bags break down over months, not years. The Friends of the Gloucester Dog Park usually spends about $1,200 per year on pet waste bags. This year, it will need to spend $2,400 on bags to keep the park supplied. Donations to defray the bags’ costs may be made by sending a check to Friends of the Gloucester Dog Park, P.O. Box 6, Gloucester, MA 01931, or online at www.gloucesterdogpark.org. To volunteer at the Dog Park, email gloucesterdogpark@gmail.com.
Farmers market coupons for seniors
Seniors are invited to participate in the Massachusetts Farmers Market Nutrition Program hosted by SeniorCare Inc. and local Senior Centers. Due to COVID-19, instead of issuing farmers market coupons, eligible seniors will receive two distributions of bags of fresh local produce each valued at $12.50 for a total of $25. To be eligible, participants must be 60 years of age or older and have a monthly income below $1,968 for one person and $2,658 for two people. Participation is based on a first-come, first-served basis, per person. To register or for more information call your local senior center.
Dogtown stocked with pheasants
Dogtown Common, located in Gloucester and Rockport, is being stocked with ring-tailed pheasant by the state Department of Wildlife.
The stocking will take place during pheasant hunting season, which runs Oct. 17 through Nov. 28; hunting is prohibited on Sundays.
Every year, MassWildlife stocks about 40,000 ring-necked pheasants statewide on public and private lands that are open to hunting. Dogtown is being stocked at least on a week, according to information on MassWildlife’s website.