Rockport Dems to meet
ROCKPORT— The Rockport Democratic Town Committee will meet at 10 a.m. via Zoom on Saturday, May 22, to discuss the End-of-Life Options Bill being considered by the state Legislature, as well as to hear reports from its Executive and Climate Change committees. All Rockport residents registered as Democrats are encouraged to attend and new members are welcome. For an invitation to the meeting, please visit https://rockportdems.org, where you will see a brief meeting announcement with the email address rockportdems@gmail.com to request an invitation.
Free prom dresses
Cape Ann Bible Church, 8 Thompson St. in Gloucester, is holding a Bling Fling, offering 200 prom dresses, free for the taking, now through Friday, May 14, 7 to 9 nightly. Dresses of all sizes and styles are yours for the choosing, with a 100% discount on original price. Questions? Email amyqprichard@gmail.com
Art in the Barn
ESSEX— Greenbelt’s Art in the Barn will be online this year, from June 3 to 13, due to public health precautions. The online show and sale features works by 100 artists in the region, 15 of whom are new this year. Artwork in this juried show includes fine art paintings, sculpture, jewelry, pottery, woodworking and photography. The silent auction will he held June 4 to 6, and the Tree House Charlatans concert will be live-streamed June 4, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at ecga.org/artinthebarn. Large sculptures can be viewed in person, outdoors at Cox Reservation, 82 Eastern Ave., Essex, from June 3 to 13. Half of artists’ proceeds support Greenbelt land conservation. Visit ecga.org/artinthebarn for link to the online exhibit and sale. Questions? Call 978-768-7241 or email ecga@ecga.org.
Rena Kurth Scholarship
ROCKPORT— The Rockport Garden Club is accepting application for its higher education scholarship program. The Rena Kurth Scholarship is awarded annually to a Rockport resident or a relative of a Rockport resident, who has successfully completed one year at an accredited institution of higher education pursuing studies in horticulture, ecology, renewable energy, environmental studies, conservation or a related field. The recipient (or recipients) of this scholarship will be presented with the award at the Rockport Garden Club August picnic meeting. Applicants must submit a letter of interest detailing career plans and summarizing school and/or community activities during the previous year and a summary of volunteer and/or employment since finishing high school. A copy of final grades for the school year just completed should be included with the letter of interest. The amount of the scholarship and number of recipients is determined each year by club board members. The letter of interest and copy of grades should be sent to Ms. Cynthia G. Johnson, Rockport Garden Club, P.O. Box 712, Rockport, MA 01966, no later than June 20.
Portuguese cooking
The Massachusetts Alliance of Portuguese Speakers (MAPS) is hosting a virtual Portuguese Cooking Class Fundraiser with Chef Ana Patuleia Ortins on June 9 at 6 pm, to raise money to support all MAPS programs.
In this hour-long Zoom class, Ortins will teach participants how to make Portuguese Shrimp Curry (Caril de Camarão) accompanied by rice, as well as a Chocolate Salami (Salame de Chocolate) for dessert.
Participants will cook alongside the chef and be able to ask questions in real-time. They will also have a chance to win a unique apron, a copy of Ortins’ “Portuguese Homestyle Cooking” cookbook, and a personalized cooking class with the Portuguese-American chef for up to four people later this year.
To learn more about MAPS’ Portuguese Cooking Class Fundraiser please visit tickettailor.com/events/maps/518842.
MAPS has serves the state’s Portuguese-speaking communities through a wide range of free health and social services through its offices in Cambridge, Somerville, Brighton, Dorchester, Framingham, and Lowell. To learn more about MAPS, visit maps-inc.org.
Get your Grow Bag
Backyard Growers is now selling Grow Bags, an alternative and affordable way to grow veggies outside on a patio, balcony, doorstep, or really anywhere that gets sun. These bags come in multiple sizes — three to 25 gallons — and are well-suited for growing cucumbers, leafy greens, eggplants, peppers, summer squash, and tomatoes. Those interested in purchasing a bag can shop online at Backyard Growers’ store at https://www.backyardgrowers.org/shop/p/felt-grow-bags or call 978-281-0480.
Teen internships
LEAP for Education is running a free 2021 summer internship program for youth and young adults from Gloucester and surrounding towns. Participants will work virtually eight to 10 hours a week on a project with a mentor or company, and attend regularly scheduled Zoom workplace skills workshops with speakers on important topics such as job interviewing, job hunting, and resume writing. Interns receive school credit and a salary or $500 stipend.
The application link is http://bit.ly/37PcoN2, or go to www.leap4ed.org: https://www.leap4ed.org/services/career-connections/gloucester-internship/registration/
Interested teens and young adults may email program coordinator JoAnn Leavitt, at jleavitt@leap4ed.org for more information, to set up an interview, or to register. Career and business mentors are needed. Mentorships require about 90 minutes a week.
Museum openings
MANCHESTER — Several museums are now open and offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711. With spring vacation next month, consider reserving your passes today.
Online tai chi
MANCHESTER — Manchester Public Library has extended its weekly online Zoom tai chi classes into May. On Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Manchester local Susan Halpern leads a free weekly series of one-hour tai chi class for ages 18 and older. To register, email Halpern at sdhalpern@hotmail.com or visit: www.manchesterpl.org and click on Events. Halpern has been trained and certified to teach by the Tai Chi for Health Institute and has been teaching at North Shore Medical Center outpatient clinic for 12 years. Check her out at taichiforhealthinstitute.org
Scholarships available
Lappin Foundation is accepting applications for two need-based college scholarships: the Howard Steven Feffer Memorial Scholarship and the Zakhar Vayntrub Memorial Scholarship in Engineering. Eligibility requirements and applications are available on LappinFoundation.org. For more information, contact Deborah Coltin at (978) 740-4428 or email dcoltin@lappinfoundation.org.
Library open
ESSEX — T.O.H.P. Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., Essex, is now open for browsing by appointment. Hours are Fridays 1 to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon during May and June. Call for a scheduled 45-minute appointment for browsing, copy, fax, and computer use. Mask must be worn and social distancing practices in place.
Manchester by app
MANCHESTER— Manchester Historical Museum now offers a free mobile tour of Manchester-by-the Sea via your mobile device or computer. Learn about Manchester’s history, from its colonial farms and fishing times to the furniture making era and on to the Gilded Age. Visit 16 sites including historic buildings and outdoor spaces. This app can be downloaded to your mobile device from Apple or Google app stores. Just type in Manchester-by-the-Sea Tour and install. This feature uses Google maps GPS to help you locate your position and all the site locations. You can also use the link mhmtours.oncell.com to take the tour on your computer.
Mediclerk training
This coming fall, the Wellspring House Mediclerk Training Program is online with on-site internships in Gloucester and Cape Ann. MediClerk runs for 15 weeks, Monday to Friday, 8:30 to 3:30 p.m., Sept. 7 to Dec 17. Tuition assistance is available on a sliding scale based on income. Graduates are eligible for up to 19 credits at North Shore Community College. Information sessions are Fridays, noon to 1 p.m., and Wednesdays, 3 to 4 p.m. in June and July. For more information, please visit https://www.wellspringhouse.org/jobs/job-training-mediclerk/ or contact Yolanda Testaverde at ytestaverde@wellspringhouse.org or text 978-219-7225.
Child car safety class
The Gloucester Police and Health departments, in partnership with Boston Children’s Hospital, are opening registration for a free virtual car seat safety class to be held Wednesday, June 2, via Zoom, from 6 to 6:30 p.m. The class is open to Gloucester parents and caregivers of children 8 and younger. Participants will receive a free, age-appropriate car seat following the class, to be picked up on Saturday, June 5, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Community Impact Unit, Suite 23 inside Brown’s Mall at 186 Main St. Pre-registration is required as class size is limited, and registration closes May 26. To register, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gloucester-community-impact-unitbch-car-seat-class-tickets-151791543593. A waitlist will be available once the class is full. Car crashes are a leading cause of death among children ages younger than 13, and child passenger safety technicians will assist with car seat checks and installation. For more information, email khiland@gloucester-ma.gov or call 978-325-5266.
Paid internships
This summer, the Cape Ann Museum is providing five paid internship opportunities to area high school students. These students will form the Teen Arts Council, a leadership development program for Cape Ann teens, advising the museum on engagement strategies for local teens, developing and implementing programs for peers, creating and leading Teen Tours for visitors, writing original curatorial text. A representative from each Cape Ann community and one at-large representative will be selected. The Teen Arts Council is open to anyone ages 14 to 19. Applications are due by Friday, May 28, and applicants from marginalized groups are encouraged to apply at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe2j6V7sCTnuL_zWq4gTsJtcQJphicKf1ORggyDxpz2ta94tA/viewform?gxids=7628
Portrait Project
Add your portrait to the Cape Ann Museum’s Community Portrait Project. Started in January 2020, the project seeks to create a collective portrait of the Cape Ann community, before and after COVID-19. Stop by the museum, 27 Pleasant St. anytime during business hours and pick up a free packet of materials to make your own self portrait. For some pointers, follow along online with the short or the full version of the museum’s instruction video. Return your finished portrait to the museum with your name on it. All collected portraits will be installed in “Quilted Together,” an exhibition in the Janet & William Ellery James Center at CAM Green from Sept. 24 to Nov. 5.
Vaccine info
The Gloucester Health Department is sharing a PSA video (https://vimeo.com/539788613) on the Importance of Vaccination Against COVID-19, with Public Health Nurse Kelley Hiland discussing how the vaccine not only helps your immune system fight off COVID-19, but protects those around you, especially those with an increased risk. Residents are reminded that those age 16 and older are for the COVID-19 vaccine ( https://www.mass.gov/info-details/preregister-for-a-covid-19-vaccine-appointment). No internet? Call 211 to access appointment services. Homebound residents may call 833-983-0485 to see if they qualify and to schedule an appointment through the state’s homebound vaccination program. Call 978-515-5255 for a Medical Reserve Corps volunteer to find access to transportation to or from an appointment and assist those without internet access with appointments.
Northshoremen on Zoom
Due to the pandemic, the Beverly Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus quartets continue to rehearse on Zoom and Jamulus at 7:30 every Wednesday, and all male singers of any age are welcome to join. For more information, email northshoremen.chorus@gmail.com or call 866-727-4988.
Pride in the Archives
Cape Ann Museum is partnering with Historic New England to kick-off Pride Month with Pride in the Archives, a zoom lecture on Wednesday, June 2, at 4 p.m. Free for members of CAM and Historic New England, non-members pay $10. Both must register in advance at: https://www.capeannmuseum.org/events/pride-in-the-archives/