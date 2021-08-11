Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Medieval armor
On Saturday, Aug. 14, from 10 to 11 a.m., Hammond Castle curatorial director John Leysath will walk visitors through the world of John Hays Hammond’s medieval arms and armor, delving into the history, engineering, and use of armor. Adult, $20, child 12 and younger $15, child 5 and younger. Free. Please visit hammondcastle.org to purchase tickets.
Castle soiree
Party like it’s 1929 at a Gatsby-style soiree at Hammond Castle Museum. On Sunday, Aug. 15, 7 to 11 p.m., the museum will host a Summer Evening Soiree to raise funds for the restoration of 12th and 13th century archways, much in need of repair. Tickets are $100 per person. Enjoy hors d’oeuvres with a cash bar in the Great Hall and Courtyard, mingle with guests or roam the rooms and grounds, while Boston’s LPE Jazz Quartet, performs. Tickets can be purchased online at hammondcastle.org.
Shipbuilding museum
ESSEX — The Essex Shipbuilding Museum tells the story of how Essex, a tiny New England village, built more wooden fishing schooners than any other place in the world. The museum is welcoming visitors to tour the former Story Shipyard at 66 Main St., , and exhibits at the Old Schoolhouse at 28 Main St. Open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A self-guided tour of the shipyard is available dawn to dusk everyday. Admission is free through Labor Day.
Monday evening book club
ROCKPORT— The Monday Evening Book Club at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., will meet Aug. 16, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the Trustees Room to discuss “Elephant Company” by Vicki Constantine Croke. For more information, or if you would like to join, please email baudano@rockportlibrary.org. Copies of this book are available at the circulation desk.
Summer Sampler
ROCKPORT — Rockport New Year’s Eve presents a preview of the 2021 New Year’s Eve celebration on Sunday, Aug. 29, at Windhover Center for the Performing Arts, 257R Granite St. Two groups, Cape Ann favorite What Time Is It, Mr. Fox? and Boston’s Trend N Motion, will spread the spirit of dance to the young and old. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger. Visit the Rockport New Year’s Eve website at rnye.org for tickets.
Gliddon show at Santander Bank
MANCHESTER— Lydia Glidden, a long time Cape Ann resident who has been showing and selling her work at the ARTBOX Project show in Barcelona, Spain, and at the fifth edition of ART 3F in Toulouse, France, will be showing her work in the Manchester branch of Santander Bank, 17 Union St., during August. Her work, which has also been shown in the Michel Menendez Gallery of Pamplona, Spain, is mostly done in oil and acrylic on canvas, drawing inspiration from “the colors of the world” and Spain, where she grew up and where she keeps two working studios. For more, visit www.lydiaglidden.com.