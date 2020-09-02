Fireworks canceled
MANCHESTER — The Labor Day weekend fireworks show has been canceled.
Gov. Charlie Baker earlier this month revised the limit of people at outdoor gatherings from 100 down to 50 in response to rising numbers of COVID-19 infections. Therefore, organizers put the kibosh on the pyrotechnic show, slated for Friday, Sept 4, at Singing Beach.
“We look forward to seeing residents on July 3, 2021, for a spectacular show!,” organizers said.
COVID Survivors Support Group
There has been interest in creating a regional COVID survivors support group, according to Gloucester-based Senior Care Inc. If you know of anyone who would like to participate in such a group, please reach out to Sheila Taylor, director at the Ipswich Council on Aging at sheilat@ipswich-ma.gov. Participants would not need to be Ipswich residents.
Cribbage Leagueto meet
The Magnolia Cribbage League will try to reinvent itself in the era of COVID-19. Members will meet Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the Magnolia Library Center, 1 Lexington Ave. in Gloucester. Each week play will be limited to the first 20 people who come. The Magnolia Library Center requests a $25 donation from each player per quarter. Cribbage players are invited to come and sign up and discuss how this league will go forward. Tina Latassa may be contacted for details at tlatassa@gmail.com or 978-729-0083.
Rosh Hashanah puppet show
SALEM — Children of all ages are invited to help familiar fairy tale characters figure out what they need to celebrate Rosh Hashanah by going on a scavenger in their homes.
Puppeteer Anna Sobel will lead the interactive Rosh Hashanah adventure Sunday, Sept. 13, at 10 a.m.
Parents may register for a Zoom link by signing up atn LappinFoundation.org. Additional information is available by contacing Sharon Wyner at 978-565-4450 or swyner@lappinfoundation.org.
Be the Change Book Club
MANCHESTER — The new Be the Change Book Club for tweens and teens has launched at Manchester Public Libary. The first Zoom meeting is Wednesday, Sept. 16, from 5 to 6 p.m.
Club members are asked to read “New Kid,” a graphic novel by Jerry Craft about a Black kid going to a white school; and the first 59 pages of “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and YOU,” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi.
All welcome and encouraged to join the conversation. Email mblack@manchesterpl.org for details.
Author talk on Zoom
SALEM — The community is invited to a discussion with author Helen Fremont on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 7:30 p.m. Fremont will talk about her new book “The Escape Artist,” a memoir about the power secrets have on a family. Registration for the Zoom link is on LappinFoundation.org. Additional information is available by contacing Sharon Wyner at 978-565-4450 or swyner@lappinfoundation.org. The book group is free and open to all.
Bootstraps hosts food drive
BEVERLY — Beverly Bootstraps, which serves families in Beverly and Manchester will hold another Drive Thru Food Drive on Saturday, Sept.12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in its parking lot at 35 Park St. To restock the food pantry shelves after the summer, Beverly Bootstraps typically hosts a food grive at a local grocery store. However, with the pandemic continuing on, and to keep the community safe, staff will be repeating the drive-through format tested in June that was a huge success. The need for food assistance is still great with the pandemic and unemployment effecting so many.
500 years of hurricanes
MARBLEHEAD — What do we really know about the history of hurricanes? Join best-selling author Eric Jay Dolin via Zoom, hosted by the Marblehead Museum on Thursday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m., for a discussion of his latest book “A Furious Sky: The Five-Hundred Year History of America’s Hurricanes.” Dolin, a Marblehead resident who formerly worked at NOAA’s office in Gloucester, covers this fascinating history from the prediction of storms to how the news reports on storm build-up and aftermath. Dolin holds a doctorate in environmental policy and planning from M.I.T., and is the author of numerous books including “Black Flags, Blue Waters,” “Brilliant Beacons,” “Leviathan,” and more. He was awarded the Switzer Environmental Fellowship, the Dean John A. Knauss Marine Policy Fellowship, and the Starr Fellowship for Public Service from Brown University. To register ($12 members; $15 future members) call 781-631-1768, or visit: www.marbleheadmuseum.org.