Rockport book sale
On Saturday, May 22, Friends of the Rockport Library will hold an outdoor book sale at the library’s School Street entrance from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Rain date is Saturday, May 29).Masks, social distancing, and hand sanitizer guidelines will be observed.
Kashmir shawl show
MANCHESTER— The Manchester Historical Museum has a small but beautiful collection of Kashmir shawls dating from 1860 to 1930 on exhibit. All were donated by Manchester families whose ancestors used them. Most appear to be made from wool. Some, if not all, were handwoven with a range of skills. Kashmir shawls are identified by a distinctive “Kashmiri” weave made of either shahtoosh, cashmere or Merino wool. The shawls are on view Tuesdays through Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the museum, 10 Union St. in Manchester. For more information, call 978-526-7230, or email: email: info@manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org
Road trip
ESSEX— On Monday, June 7, at 7 p.m., T.O.H.P. Burnham Library is host to Chronicle reporter Ted Reinstein who will take you from Maine to Rhode Island, Mount Washington to Mount Mansfield, and Berkshire foliage to Fenway Park. Along the way, you’ll meet colorful characters and learn odd facts about familiar places, and this being a Ted talk— visit a few classic diners and learn where to get the best clam chowdah in America. Author of three books about New England, Reinstein will take questions after the talk. Reservations are required at www.essexpubliclibrary.org/events
Yoga for children
ROCKPORT— The Rockport Public Library invites youngsters to join Elissa Shoreman from Buddhaful Souls Yoga, who is offering a series of 30-minute Zoom classes from May 18 to June 9. No prior experience is needed and you may sign up for any number of weeks. Young children meet Tuesdays from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Tweens and teens meet Wednesdays from 4 to 4:30 p.m. These classes are sponsored by the Friends of the Rockport Public Library. To register and receive your Zoom link, visit: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.