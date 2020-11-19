Noon Time Book Club
ROCKPORT — Dede McManus is hosting the Noon Time Book Club’s discussion of “The Last Painting of Sarah de Vos” by Dominic Smith, on ZOOM on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at noon. This rich and detailed story connects a 17th century Dutch painting to its 20th century American owner and the lonely but fervent art student who makes the life-changing decision to forge it. Copies are available for back porch pick up or to place on hold. Registration is required: call 978-546-6934 or email: info@rockportlibrary.org.
NAMI Support Group
NAMI Massachusetts is offering the following groups to provide support for adults who have mental health concerns:
Mondays, 10:30 a.m. — noon:—https://bostonmedicalcenter.zoom.us/j/955331152
Call: 1-646-558-8656, Meeting ID: 955 331 152
Tuesdays, 7 p.m. — Call 425-436-6392 and enter access code number 119410
Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. — Access online with zoom: https://zoom.us/j/859002245
Access by phone:1-929-205-6099 (meeting ID: 859 002 245)
Fridays, 10:30 a.m.— Access online with zoom: https://zoom.us/j/621974217
Access by phone:1-929-205-6099 (meeting ID: 621 974 217)
Tuesdays 10 –11:30 a.m. — For women of color and their allies. Call 508-206-8720, no password required. For more information, visit: https://namimass.org/nami-connection-recovery-support-groups/#1595764344815-10b287a7-cd45
Back Porch Pickup
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library is continuing its Back Porch Pickup. To participate, patrons can request materials online by logging on to www.rockportlibrary.org or by calling 978-546-6934. Once the books are available, you will be notified and can come to the back of the library, ring the outside bell, and your materials will be given to you. Please note: a pop-up library has been added during back porch pickup hours (weather permitting) for you to browse. Hand sanitizer is provided and you are asked not to touch materials. After you choose your items, follow the directions on the cart to have a librarian check you out. For personalized recommendations, call 978-546-6934 or email info@rockportlibrary.org.
Gloucester schools need help
The coronavirus pandemic forced teachers and administrators to quickly find technology and devices for 2,900 students to access remote learning. The pandemic has left Gloucester’s schools with unforeseen challenges and needs: additional student support, increased expenses, urgent acquisition of technology, supplies and resources. The School Response Fund, created by Gloucester Education Foundation, will provide flexible support, so demands can be met quickly These include tutoring to help students rebound from learning loss, and resources to meet student and family social-emotional needs in the wake of the pandemic. Additional technology and supplies for learning at home may also be needed if remote learning continues. Please donate online at www.thinkthebest.org to GEF’s School Response Fund. No amount is too small, and every gift is appreciated.
COVID Survivors support group
There has been interest in creating a regional COVID survivors support group, according to Gloucester-based Senior Care Inc. If you know of anyone who would like to participate in such a group, please reach out to Sheila Taylor, director at the Ipswich Council on Aging at sheilat@ipswich-ma.gov. Participants would not need to be Ipswich residents.
Gloucester Amvets Post 32 raffle
The best $5 you’ll ever spend could be on the Gloucester Amvets Post 32 monthly raffle. It’s to fund a college scholarship award for which all relatives of active Amvets are eligible. Only 500 numbers are available, which is why it’s called The 500 Club, and each number costs just $5 and can win up to 14 prizes per night. There are ten $20 winners, one $50 winner, and one $100, $250, and $500 winners per night. Small winners go back in the bucket and are eligible for multiple wins. Most people pick a permanent number and pay $60 for the year. Checks should be made out to Friends of Amvets. The club is going through tough times now with many numbers not sold. The drawings are held on the last Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. in the Amvets, 14 Prospect St. Gloucester. All are welcome.
SeniorCare needs volunteers
SeniorCare’s Meals on Wheels Program needs Cape Ann Volunteers in Essex, Gloucester, Manchester and Ipswich to deliver noon-time meals to elders in your community. Meals are delivered from 10 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday. If you have two hours to give one or two mornings each week, please let us know. SeniorCare’s Volunteer Medical Transportation Program also needs volunteer drivers in Gloucester and Rockport to drive elders n your community to and from their out-of-town medical appointments, daytimes, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Commitment is flexible, COVID Safety Protocols are in place and training is provided for both volunteer positions. Please contact SeniorCare to learn to sign up. Email: RSVP@Seniorcareinc.org, or call Theresa at 978-281-1750, ext. 568.
Emergency management hotline
Gloucester residents are encouraged to use resources provided by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) to prepare themselves, their family, their property and their community for an emergency or natural disaster. The Gloucester Health Department has contracted with Children’s Friend and Family Services, a division of the Justice Resource Institute, to offer free access to a dedicated representative for community members to contact for help when seeking mental health care. Assistance is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 781-540-3329.
‘Cape Ann Through Artists’ Eyes’
MANCHESTER —The Manchester History Museum is closed to the public until December. Staff are using the down time to continue reorganizing and cataloging the museum archives and collection preparing for an extra special December Holiday Open House — more details to come! Research requests can still be submitted during this time to archivesarchives@manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org.
Lappin Teen Fellows
SALEM — Jewish high school students are invited to be Lappin Teen Fellows. Fellows will meet for interactive learning sessions led by presenters exploring the impact of contemporary issues on Jewish teens. Sessions will be held Sundays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Zoom on Dec. 6 and Jan. 31. Topics include Jewish diversity, anti-Semitism, Jewish identity, Israel and more. Lappin Teen Fellows is free and open to Jewish teens in high school. To register, visit LappinFoundation.org Questions? ContactSharon Wyner at swyner@lappinfoundation.org or 978-565-4450.
Open Space group seeks volunteers
The Gloucester Open Space and Recreation Committee is seeking new members to create and implement a plan for the city which will ensure the existence and access to open space in perpetuity; recommend planned city growth in a way that strives to maintain the functions, values, uses and vision for open space in Gloucester; and promote awareness and use of open spaces through a descriptive inventory. Open spaces include parks, beaches, woods, the waterfront and Stacy Boulevard. Recreation is considered ball fields, playgrounds, skate parks, bicycle infrastructure, boating, fishing, and the dog park. If you are looking to serve your community, consider membership on the Open Space & Recreation Committee. Meetings are monthly, via ZOOM. Send a letter to the mayor’s office, 9Dale Ave., Gloucester, MA 01930, or vkrawczyk@gloucester-ma.gov.
Manchester makes history on Youtube
MANCHESTER — View a whole host of lectures and presentations from the Manchester Historical Society Museum at home, hosted on our Youtube channel. Go to https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=manchester+historical+museum, and you’ll find everything from ‘Treasures of Trask House,’ to ‘Manchester 101,’ ‘Turn of the Century Magnolia,’ ‘Iron Men, Wooden Ships,’ ‘Ghost Stories’ and One Hundred Years of the Manchester Bath & Tennis Club. And please keep posted, as more are in the works!
Earth-friendly dog park
The Gloucester Dog Park has switched to more earth-friendly biodegradable dog waste bags and is supplying only compostable bags in the bag dispensers throughout the park, located in Stage Fort Park. Unlike the old petroleum-based bags, these new soybean-based bags break down over months, not years. The Friends of the Gloucester Dog Park usually spends about $1,200 per year on pet waste bags. This year, it will need to spend $2,400 on bags to keep the park supplied. Donations to defray the bags’ costs may be made by sending a check to Friends of the Gloucester Dog Park, P.O. Box 6, Gloucester, MA 01931, or online at www.gloucesterdogpark.org. To volunteer at the Dog Park, email gloucesterdogpark@gmail.com.
Dogtown stocked with pheasants
Dogtown Common, located in Gloucester and Rockport, is being stocked with ring-tailed pheasant by the state Department of Wildlife. The stocking takes place during pheasant hunting season, which runs through Nov. 28; hunting is prohibited on Sundays. Every year, MassWildlife stocks about 40,000 ring-necked pheasants statewide on public and private lands that are open to hunting. Dogtown is being stocked at least on a week, according to information on MassWildlife’s website.
St. John’s Thrift Shop and Regal Rummage
St. John’s Episcopal Church has re-opened its Thrift Shop and Regal Rummage by appointment only, effective Nov. 18. Book a half-hour appointment by calling Marge at 978-283-1708. The shops will be open on Mondays & Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with face masks and social distancing required. The church is located at 48 Middle St, with parking at 33 Washington St.
Free parking season begins in Rockport
ROCKPORT — The town’s “Free Parking Season” has begun and extends through April 14, 2021.
You do not have to pay at the parking kiosks or meters during this time.
Police remind parkers there is 2-hour limit on Main Street between Jewett and Beach streets between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The limit is in place through April 15.
Company launches mask campaign
NeedyMeds, headquartered in Gloucester, has launched the “Masks Make the Difference” campaign.
As a premium for a donation, NeedyMeds is offering a high-quality, triple-layer mask that normally sells for $25 to highlight the importance of mask-wearing in preventing the spread of COVID-19 infections. A suggested donation is $20.
NeedyMeds has established a special page, www.masksmakethedifference.org, with all the program details and a donation page. Along with their masks, people will also receive a NeedyMeds drug discount card. The card, accepted at more that 65,000 pharmacies, offers savings of up to 80% off the cash price of prescription medicines.
The “Masks Make the Difference” campaign is a pilot program and supplies are limited. More information may found at www.masksmakethedifference.org or www.needymeds.org.
Magnolia Historical Society fundraisers
The Magnolia Historical Society has new fundraising opportunities planned, beginning with The Magnolia Towne Shoppe, in the Schoolhouse, 46 Magnolia Ave., Magnolia, that is now open Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon, until Christmas. Along with T-shirts, on sale will be a selection of items from Lexington Avenue’s Arts Abound, Cape Ann Olive Oil Co., photographer Donna Ardizzoni’s photographs, jig-saw puzzles, and bath and beach towels. Raffle Mania, held only on the Facebook page of the Magnolia Historical Society, now through Dec.15, offers a live drawing daily for one to 10 items. Those interested in raffle need to “like” the Facebook page, then purchase raffle tickets online with Venmo; this fundraiser is the online version of the society’s yearly auction and raffle. Then, the historical society has also partnered with Cape Ann Giclee to print photos of some of Gloucester’s most iconic spots, all for sale. Visit ww.capeanngiclee.com or the Magnolia Historical Society Facebook page.
Paper Yeti Virtual Art Class
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Cultural Council is sponsoring a Zoom Pop-Up Art School Class for ages 8 to 12 at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21. Learn to make an abominable and adorable Yeti with scissors, paper, and glue. You’ll have a 2 foot long Yeti to hang on your wall. Please gather all the materials; you will need 10 sheets of plain white printer paper, pencil with an eraser, glue stick, markers or crayons, and scissors. Optional: colored construction paper to make shapes for eyes. Registration is required for Zoom login: call 978-546-6934 or email: info@rockportlibrary.org
Young Widow/Widower Coping with holidays
On Monday, Dec. 14, 6 to 7:30 p.m., young widow and widowers are welcome to join a free Zoom support group hosted by facilitator Kristin Kowalski, MS, and peer facilitator Frank Comparato, who will discuss helpful ways to cope and encourage sharing stories and mutual support. Registration is required by Dec. 9. Please email Kristin Kowalski at KKowalski@CareDimensions.org or call 781-373-6633.
Manchester Senior Tax Work Off
MANCHESTER — The town Council on Aging is accepting applications from seniors interested in participating in the Senior Tax Work Off Program. This program allows a senior to work up to 125 hours for the town between now and May 2021 for up to a $1,500 credit on property taxes. Seniors older than 65 with a primary residence in Manchester and a gross income not exceeding 500% of the Federal Poverty Level are eligible. Seniors with a gross income at or below $63,800 for individuals or $86,200 for couples may qualify for the program which is allowed under MGL Chapter 59 Section 5K, adopted at Town Meeting in April 2014. The program is designed to augment existing operations with additional assistance from senior workers. For more information, contact Nancy Hammond, director of senior services, at 978- 526-7500 or at hammondn@manchester.ma.us. Download the application at www.manchester.ma.us, or stop by the Council on Aging office.