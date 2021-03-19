Art lecture
Cape Ann Museum is offering a lecture Friday, March 19, at 4 p.m. “How Copley Painted Women” will be presented by Erica Hirshler, Croll senior curator of American paintings at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, and Jane Kamensky, Trumbull professor of American history at Harvard University. Registration is available online at.capeannmuseum.org/events/how-copley-painted-women/, or by calling 978-283-0455, ext. 10, or sending an email to info@capeannmuseum.org. Participation is free for museum members and $10 for nonmembers.
Derby Day raffle
Manchester-Essex Rotary Club is selling for 300 tickets for its second annual “Run for the Roses” raffle, making the odds to win one of the three cash prizes 1 in 100. Tickets are $100 each, and the drawing will be held May 1, the day of the Kentucky Derby. Prizes are $7,500, $1,500 and $1,000 for win, place and show, respectively.
The club hopes to sell all the tickets to keep up its level of giving during the pandemic. It usually raises $10,000 for its scholarship fund and $20,000 that’s distributed to local organizations such as The Open Door, Beverly Bootstraps, Action Inc., Wellspring House, civic enhancements such as the Essex Memorial Park, and various other charitable causes.
Tickets by purchased from any Manchester-Essex Rotarian or by contacting Mike Storella at m.storella@comcast.net or 781-710-2475, or Chris Shea at cknsshea@aol.com or 508-843-4979.