Sculpture lectures
As spring transitions to summer, Cape Ann Museum is turning its attention to art outside. To learn more about the museum’s growing sculpture collection, join its second hybrid lecture of the year, “Conversations with Contemporary Sculptors” in the courtyard on 27 Pleasant St. on May 21. Limited in-person tickets are available to hear directly from Chris Williams and Ken Hruby about their sculptures on view. On Friday, June 11, at 1 p.m., watch “Contemporary Plein Air” with Loren Doucette. The lectures will also be live-streamed for free on Vimeo and Facebook. On view from June 18 to July 30 at the Janet & William Ellery James Center at CAM Green will be the exhibition “Dorothy Kerper Monnelly, Brad Story, and the Great Marsh.” Monnelly’s photographs and Story’s sculptures are both inspired by the North Shore seascapes, in particular the Great Marsh. Please reserve a timed entrance now at www.camuseum.eventbrite.com. Admission is $12 adults, $10 Cape Ann residents, seniors and students. Youth (under 18) and Museum members are free. For more information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org.
‘Grapes of Wrath’
ROCKPORT — The Notable Fiction Book Club will meet Sunday, May 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. for a Zoom discussion of the classic “The Grapes of Wrath” by John Steinbeck. Set during the Great Depression, this book follows the fictional journey of the Joads, a family forced to migrate by economic hardship, agricultural industry changes, and bank foreclosures during the Dust Bowl. Due to their nearly hopeless situation, the Joads set out for California seeking jobs, land, dignity, and a brighter future. Contact ljspublic@earthlink.net to add your name to the Notable Fiction list and you will be sent a Zoom invite to this meeting and upcoming meetings. Questions about the novel are emailed out a few days before the discussion. Contact the Rockport Public Library at 978-546-6934 and follow the library’s COVID-19 procedures to pick up a copy of the book.
Meditation for Inner Peace
ROCKPORT — Join Arvind Naik on Tuesday, May 18, at 7 p.m. for an engaging and informative meditation Zoom workshop. Scientific studies have proven that the practice of meditation reduces stress and anxiety, as well as decreases the risk of disease. Learn how meditation can bring a healing power to help you in all spheres of your life. Arvind will share a simple, yet powerful technique that will be explained and practiced during the session. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Rockport Library. Registration is required for the Zoom link at: https://rockportlibrary.org/
Cogswell’s Grant open weekends
ESSEX — A must-see for lovers of American folk art, Cogswell’s Grant will be open Saturdays and Sundays as of June 5 for tours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The former summer home of renowned collectors Bertram K. and Nina Fletcher Little, the colonial-era farmhouse is a rich backdrop for their collection, assembled over nearly 60 years. Grounds are open from dawn to dusk. A property of Historic New England, Cogswell’s Grant is located at 60 Spring St., Essex. Advance tickets required. Call 978-768-3632, or email cogswellsgrant@historicnewengland.org.
Beauport opens May 27
A National Historic Landmark and former summer home of one of America’s first professional interior designers, the trailblazing Henry Davis Sleeper, Beauport, the Sleeper-McCann House is perched on a rock ledge overlooking Gloucester Harbor. Beauport was Sleeper’s retreat, backdrop for entertaining, and professional showcase, and was and remains an inspiration to all who visit. Tours run Wednesday ‚ Saturday, May 27 through Oct, 16, every half hour, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Advance tickets required. A property of Historic New England, it is located at 75 Eastern Point Blvd., in Gloucester. For more information, email beauport@historicnewengland.org.
Savvy Caregiver workshop
SeniorCare is offering The SAVVY Caregiver, a free six-week workshop online on Thursdays, May 20 through June 24, from 10 a.m. to noon. The Savvy Caregiver Program is a six-session training for family and friends who are active caregivers for those living with Alzheimer’s or related dementias. For more information, visit https://seniorcareinc.org/the-savvy-caregiver-spring-2021/ — To register, call Deborah Schwendiman, at 978-281-1750.
City Republicans meet
The Gloucester Republican City Committee will meet Saturday, May 15, at 9:30 a.m., at the Shore Tech building on Harbor Loop. Anyone who wants to hear what committee is about, is concerned about the direction the country is headed in, and would like to be part of the solution, is welcomed and encouraged to come.