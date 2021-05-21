‘High School Musical Jr.’
The Gloucester High School Theatre Program will offer this year’s musical, “High School Musical Jr.,” virtually. The cast of 23 students tell the story of basketball team captain and resident jock Troy, who discovers that brainy Gabriella, a girl he met singing karaoke on a ski trip, has just enrolled at East High. The couple cause an upheaval among the school’s cliques of Jocks, Brainiacs, and Thespians when they decide to audition for the high school musical. Although many students resent the threat posed to the “status quo,” Troy and Gabriella’s alliance might just open the door for others to shine as well. Performances will be streamed Friday, May 21, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, May 22, at 1 and 7 p.m. They will be about one hour with no intermission. Tickets to stream the show are $20 and can be purchased on the Theatre Program’s website, gloucesterhighdrama.blogspot.com under the “Tickets” tab, or at bit.ly/dunkadelic, where a listing of the complete cast and crew can be found.
Virtual 5K
The Gloucester Firefighter Local 762 Union will host a virtual 5K next month to raise money for Shriners Hospital for Children. The union’s goal is to raise $5K.
The event will run from Monday, May 24, to Sunday, May 30.
During that time, participants will be able to run, walk or jog a 5K race on a course of their choosing. Sign up is $30 and the first 150 participants will receive an event T-shirt.
Runners completing the 5K on your their own course may track their progress by downloading the Pacer app to their mobile.
Register at https://runsignup.com/Race/MA/Gloucester/GloucesterFirefighters5K, and a confirm link will be sent in return.
Anyone who wished to donate but not run may do so at the above web address.
Yoga on the Green
Pose like a sculpture on the lawn of the Cape Ann Museum Green, 13 Poplar St., with Erin McKay from Treetop Yoga. On Saturday, May 22 and 29, parents and children can do yoga together safely socially distanced outside from 10 to 11 a.m. Recommended for ages 4 and up. Attendance is free but space is limited. Families should bring a beach towel or yoga mat. On-site parking is available. Rain cancels. To adhere to current COVID limits, registrations are required at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-family-yoga-cam-green-tickets-152014131359.
Sculpture lectures
As spring transitions to summer, Cape Ann Museum is turning its attention to art outside. To learn more about the museum’s growing sculpture collection, join its second hybrid lecture of the year, “Conversations with Contemporary Sculptors” in the courtyard on 27 Pleasant St. on Friday, May 21, at 1 p.m. Limited in-person tickets are available to hear directly from Chris Williams and Ken Hruby about their sculptures on view.
On Friday, June 11, at 1 p.m., watch “Contemporary Plein Air” with Loren Doucette. The lectures will also be live-streamed for free on Vimeo and Facebook.
On view from June 18 to July 30 at the Janet & William Ellery James Center at CAM Green will be the exhibition “Dorothy Kerper Monnelly, Brad Story, and the Great Marsh.” Monnelly’s photographs and Story’s sculptures are both inspired by the North Shore seascapes, in particular the Great Marsh. Please reserve a timed entrance now at www.camuseum.eventbrite.com. Admission is $12 adults, $10 Cape Ann residents, seniors and students. Youth (under 18) and Museum members are free. For more information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org.
Rockport Dems to meet
ROCKPORT— The Rockport Democratic Town Committee will meet at 10 a.m. via Zoom on Saturday, May 22, to discuss the End-of-Life Options Bill being considered by the state Legislature, as well as to hear reports from its Executive and Climate Change committees. All Rockport residents registered as Democrats are encouraged to attend and new members are welcome. For an invitation to the meeting, please visit https://rockportdems.org, where you will see a brief meeting announcement with the email address rockportdems@gmail.com to request an invitation.
Shadow Box Theater
ROCKPORT— Rockport Public Library hosts a Zoom Pop-up Art class on Saturday, May 22, with animator Lottie Reiniger, a pioneer of silhouette animation. Create your own shadow box theater using a story you already know or one from your imagination, as well as making silhouettes of characters and props. Kits for this project are provided by the library and may be picked up any time after registration. Bring the kit to class along with a pencil, markers, glue stick, tape, scissors, and flashlight. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Rockport Public Library. Kits are limited, so register early at https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ to reserve yours and and your Zoom login information.
Dungeons & Dragons
ROCKPORT— Do you love storytelling and exploring the worlds of sword and sorcery? Then join Rockport Library’s Dungeons & Dragons Club via Zoom on Sunday, May 23, from 1 to 3 p.m. This club is led by teens and is about using your imagination to adventure to other worlds and complete fantastic quests. The club is looking for sorcerers, bards, rogues, rangers, and everyone in-between. To register for this meeting and receive a Zoom link, visit https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Empty Bowl Dinner
The Open Door Empty Bowl Dinner TO GO will be held on Saturday, May 22, from 4 to 6 p.m. at 28 Emerson Avenue in Gloucester. The event is a DRIVE-THRU only with each guest receiving a prepacked bowl, soup to be heated up, bread and a cookie. The bowl goes home as a reminder that somewhere, someone’s bowl is empty. Reservations are required at www.foodpantry.org. Auction bowls are available at www.biddingowl.com/theopendoor.
Wine tasting webinar
ESSEX— Grab your friends and sip some wine while Colin Budzyna tells you all about wine tasting in a webinar hosted by T.O.H.P. Burnham Library on Sunday, May 23, at 7 p.m. Budzyna enrolled in Boston University’s Elizabeth Bishop School of Wine, completing Levels 1 and 2 of its wine studies program, before receiving his WSET Level 2 Award in Wines (with distinction). Reservations are required at www.essexpubliclibrary.org/events.
Rockport book sale
On Saturday, May 22, Friends of the Rockport Library will hold an outdoor book sale at the library’s School Street entrance from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Rain date is Saturday, May 29).
Masks, social distancing, and hand sanitizer guidelines will be observed.
Elks honor vets
On Saturday, May 22, at 8:30 a.m., Elks volunteers will meet at Oak Hill Cemetery on Poplar Street and provide flags they and Ship 5 will place at the headstones of veterans. This usually takes about one hour, and the Elks provide community service hours to all who participate.
Windhover needs workers
ROCKPORT— For the second year, Windhover Center for the Performing Arts, 257 Rear Granite St. in Rockport, is partnering with “Dykes with Drills” for a Volunteer Work Weekend on Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30, from 9 to 4:30 p.m. Volunteers for painting, shingling, carpentry and gardening are needed. Sign up on the Windhover website (www.windhover.org) for either or both days and stay for any amount of time. Refreshments will be served and tools will be provided. For more information, call 978-546-3611
Students and staff of the Gloucester High School Theatre Program are getting ready to present their spring musical.
Coffee Book Chat
MANCHESTER — On the first Tuesday of the month, join Manchester Public Library staff on Zoom to talk about favorite reads. For 30 minutes you can take this chance to have a coffee and chat about what we’ve been reading. To receive the Zoom chat’s login information, email Sara Collins at scollins@manchesterpl.org or visit manchesterpl.org and click on Events.
Archives open
Access to the Cape Ann Museum Library & Archives is now open by appointment at the Janet & William Ellery James Center at the Cape Ann Museum Green. To set one up, send an email to library@capeannmuseum.org. Advance notice is required, as material will need to be consulted and pulled from the temporarily closed library on Pleasant Street. To view a portion of the library and archives collection online, visit capeannmuseum.org/research/finding-aids.
Counting alewife
Volunteers are needed to help count alewife, also known as river herring, making their way up the fishway connecting the Little River to Lily Pond in West Gloucester. Counting sessions, about 10 minutes, are performed multiple times a day during daylight. The counting season began April 1, and continues about three months. Those interested in participating may contact Deputy Shellfish Warden Rebecca Visnick at 978-325-5759 or at rvisnick@gloucester-ma.gov.
Free driver safety series
MANCHESTER — AAA Northeast and Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., are offering a free six-part virtual series covering a variety of topics for new or soon-to-be-new drivers on Thursday evenings on Zoom. All seminars are relevant to drivers of all ages. To register, go to the Events Calendar on the library website, manchesterpl.org. Sign up for one seminar and you’ll access all. Weekly topics are May 27, “The Mistakes Teen Drivers Make;” and June 3, “Dare to Prepare.”
Commissions seek members
The City of Gloucester is actively recruiting members for the Disabilities Rights and Human Rights commissions. The Disabilities Rights Commission is a sub-commission under the Human Rights Commission. At this time, only one member has been appointed to the Disabilities Rights Commission and six more members are needed in order to meet. The Human Rights Commission, with seven members, is able to meet, but needs three more members. If interested in serving, send a letter with a current resume to mayor@gloucester-ma.gov. To learn more about Disabilities Rights and Human Rights commissions, as well as other boards, commissions, and committees visit http://gloucester-ma.gov/ Boards & Commissions. Questions? Contact Nicole Kieser, chief administrative officer at nkieser@gloucester-ma.gov.
Genealogy research
Access to Ancestry Library Edition has been temporarily expanded to Rockport Library cardholders working remotely, courtesy of ProQuest and its partner Ancestry. This means that all Rockport cardholders can access genealogy databases from home by visiting the library’s website. If you have questions about using these databases or doing genealogical research, please contact the library at 978-546-6934.