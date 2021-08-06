Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Lanesville potluck
On Sunday, Aug. 8, at 5 p.m. the Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St., will host a family potluck dinner. All are welcome, and encouraged afterward to join Katlin Wagner and Judith Olesonin in sharing thoughts on some of the following questions: 1) How can older members of the community be a more supportive resource for younger families? 2) How can the Virginia Lee Burton Cottage better facilitate creative opportunities for families? 3) What other kinds of programs or events would you like to see offered? Parents will be freed from child minding during this 45-minute forum as playtime activities will available for children. Bring a dish to share. Plates, utensils, beverages and cups will be provided. RSVP with number of guests required to: katlinwagner@gmail.com or by text to Katlin Wagner at 978-381-9789.
Open space survey
The City of Gloucester is working with the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) to update its 2021 Open Space and Recreation Plan (OSRP). This plan will serve to guide the city’s decisions on open space and recreation activities for the next seven years.
The OSRP survey is intended to help Gloucester officials and leaders better understand the current interests and needs of the community, in regards to parks and recreational facilities. The survey includes questions related to park use as well as park programming and amenities. The survey takes approximately 15 minutes to complete and will be open until Friday, Aug. 6.
The survey can be found at https://mapc.ma/GloucesterParksSurvey.
More information may found on the city’s webpage at https://gloucester-ma.gov/131/Open-Space-Recreation-Committee.
Festival By the Sea
MANCHESTER— On Saturday, Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the annual Festival & Sale by the Sea celebrates Cape Ann art, shopping, music and food. Booths and stores open are open on the Town Hall Common and Reed and Masconomo parks downtown. Free parking is available at Manchester Essex Regional High School, 326 Lincoln St. and Beauport Ambulance is running a complimentary shuttle between the lot and downtown. For more information, visit https://business.capeannchamber.com/events/details/festival-by-the-sea-20700?calendarMonth=2021-08-01.
Fishermen’s Wives’ quilt
In recognition of the 20th anniversary of the installation of the Fishermen’s Wives statue, the Cape Ann Museum is displaying the Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives quilt in its galleries at 27 Pleasant St. through Aug.12, from 8:30 to 10 p.m., LuminArtz will project a new light and sound art installation by Pamela Hersh and Maria Finkelmeier that animates the quilt, on the side of the Elias Davis House. The quilt, titled “Protecting the Oceans that God Has Created,” was made in 1998 by association members under the leadership of Clara Wainwright, with multiple panels recounting the association’s accomplishments on behalf of the local fishing industry and community. On Aug. 12, the museum is open through 8 p.m. as part of the city-wide Culture Splash, and from 5 to 7 p.m., the fishermen’s wives have been invited to create self-portraits as part of the Community Portraits Project. For more information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org.
Block Party
On Saturday, Aug., 14, downtown Gloucester comes alive with live music, street performers, al fresco dining, non-profits, food vendors and more. The block party runs from 6 to 10 p.m. when Main Street is closed to traffic and open to pedestrians, thanks to presenting sponsors Rockport Mortgage Corporation and Beth Israel Lahey Health/Addison Gilbert Hospital. For more inforamtion, visit: https://business.capeannchamber.com/events/details/block-party-20698?calendarMonth=2021-08-01.
Teen arts
Cape Ann Museum’s first ever Teen Arts Council will launch a regular “Teen Arts Night”series on Friday, Aug. 20, for local teens to make art and view the new “Learning to Swim” exhibition at the Cape Ann Museum Green, 13 Prospect St., with music from a local teen band, lawn games, and self-portrait stations for the upcoming exhibit, ‘“Quilted Together: An Exhibit of Community Portraits.” Also new, the council is launching an Instagram account for local teen artists to exhibit work, promote activities and events. To learn more, visit https://www.capeannmuseum.org/exhibitions/.
Bootstraps backpacks
Beverly Bootstraps now offers its Back-to-School Backpack Program to Manchester Essex Regional Middle and High School families on tight budgets. Existing clients will continue to receive services with access to the Food Pantry. Case managers can help with applications for SNAP benefits, utility assistance, counseling and advocacy, as well as offering adult education classes, seasonal programs, and holiday gifts. Beverly Bootstraps is located at 35 Park St. in Beverly. Questions? Call 978-927-1561.
Vaccine clinics
In response to the COVID-19 delta variant, the Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative urges local residents who have not been vaccinated to do so at a scheduled GCACC clinic. Clinics are free to all state residents 12 and older. Health insurance is not required. Walk-ins are welcome, but you are encouraged to register in advance at https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann. The schedule is:
MONDAYS: Ipswich, Our Lady of Hope rectory, 1 Pine Swamp Road, 1 to 4 p.m., through August, Pfizer vaccine.
WEDNESDAYS: Hamilton Public Safety Building, 265 Bay Road, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Pfizer vaccine and J&J, indicate preference when you register.
THURSDAYS: TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and Topsfield Fairgrounds Bee Building, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Pfizer and J&J available at both, indicate preference when you register.
SATURDAYS: Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway, 10 a.m. to noon, Pfizer and J&J, indicate preference when you register.
Questions? 978-290-9618, or visit capeannclinic.com.
Pet portraits
ROCKPORT — On Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m. Rockport Public Library will host a Zoom Pop-up Art Class. Make a silhouette of your beloved kitty or pooch, and learn how to draw a fancy frame and customize the portrait with your pet’s name. For registration and information on materials needed, as well as for registration for required Zoom link, visit: https://rockportlibrary.org/
Meditation
ROCKPORT — On Thursday, Aug. 12, Rockport Public Library will host a Zoom meditation session. Find inner peace as Bruce Faithwick guides you on an exploration within. Block out stressful triggers, live in the moment by incorporating a simple time-tested meditation technique that can help achieve peace and happiness. Sponsored by the Friends of the Rockport Public Library. Registration is required for Zoom link; visit https://rockportlibrary.org/
‘Captains Courageous’
The public is invited to a free screening of the classic Gloucester film, “Captains Courageous” on Saturday, Aug. 28, at 7:45 p.m., at Cape Ann Museum Green, at 13 Poplar St, Gloucester, in partnership with the Cape Ann Community Cinema. The 1938 Academy Award-winner about a Portuguese fisherman who rescues a tycoon’s son at sea is based on Rudyard Kipling’s 1897 novel and was filmed primarily in Gloucester. Photographs from the Museum’s Library & Archives document the filming. Bring blankets, lawn chairs, picnics at 7 p.m. Free parking is available at O’Maley Middle School with shuttle service to the green. Neighbors adjacent to the green are invited to a free, catered pre-screening reception and campus tour from 6 to 7 p.m. Registration is required at: info@capeannmuseum.org or 978-283-0455. Questions? www.capeannmuseum.org.
Free adult learning
The North Shore Community College Adult Learning Center is offering a free IT Training and education opportunity. Students with or without a high school diploma are eligible. Students can earn certification in the tech industry, earn computer science college credits, and study for the HiSET or work on academic and workplace skills. Classes will be held partially on the NSCC Danvers campus, and remote on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The IT component is from 9 a.m. to noon and will be face-to-face on campus, while the afternoon class from 12:30 to 2 p.m. will be remote. The 20-week program runs from Sept. 14 through Feb. 2. All courses and textbooks are free. Pre-registration and a personal interview are required by Aug. 16. Questions? Contact Stacy Randell-Shaheen at 978-236-1227 /srandell@northshore.edu, or Kim Hemme at 978-236-1229 / khemme01@northshore.edu. In addition, visit: http://www.northshore.edu/adult-learning/