Derby Day raffle
Manchester-Essex Rotary Club is selling for 300 tickets for its second annual “Run for the Roses” raffle, making the odds to win one of the three cash prizes 1 in 100. Tickets are $100 each, and the drawing will be held May 1, the day of the Kentucky Derby. Prizes are $7,500, $1,500 and $1,000 for win, place and show, respectively.
The club hopes to sell all the tickets to keep up its level of giving during the pandemic. It usually raises $10,000 for its scholarship fund and $20,000 that’s distributed to local organizations such as The Open Door, Beverly Bootstraps, Action Inc., Wellspring House, civic enhancements such as the Essex Memorial Park, and various other charitable causes.
Tickets by purchased from any Manchester-Essex Rotarian or by contacting Mike Storella at m.storella@comcast.net or 781-710-2475, or Chris Shea at cknsshea@aol.com or 508-843-4979.
Art on show
“A Line in the Sand,” featuring interpretations of Cape Ann’s seaside by Gloucester artist Jacqueline Ganim-DeFalco and Rockport artist Leslie Heffron, opens April 3, at the Jane Deering Gallery, 19 Pleasant St. The show runs through April 30. As the gallery’s capacity is three persons at a time during the COVID-19 pandemic, appointments are encouraged during or outside of hours which are Thursdays through Saturdays from 1 to 6 p.m. The show be also be seen at janedeeringgallery.com.
Internships for teens
LEAP for Education is running a free 2021 summer internship program for youth and young adults from Gloucester and surrounding towns.
Participants will work virtually eight to 10 hours a week on a project with a mentor or company, and attend regularly scheduled Zoom workplace skills workshops with speakers on important topics such as job interviewing, job hunting, and resume writing.
Interns will receive school credit and a salary or $500 stipend.
The application link is http://bit.ly/37PcoN2, or go to www.leap4ed.org: https://www.leap4ed.org/services/career-connections/gloucester-internship/registration/
Interested teens and young adults may email program coordinator JoAnn Leavitt, at jleavitt@leap4ed.org for more information, to set up an interview to discuss interests, or to register.
Career and business mentors are still being sought. Mentorships require about 90 minutes a week during the program. Leavitt may be contacted for more information.
Opposing antisemitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.
Archives open
Access to the Cape Ann Museum Library & Archives is now open by appointment at the Janet & William Ellery James Center at the Cape Ann Museum Green.
To set one up, send an email to library@capeannmuseum.org. Advance notice is required, as material will need to be consulted and pulled from the temporarily closed library on Pleasant Street.
To view a portion of the library and archives collection online, visit capeannmuseum.org/research/finding-aids.
Get your Grow Bag
Backyard Growers is now selling Grow Bags, an alternative and affordable way to grow veggies outside on a patio, balcony, doorstep, or really anywhere that gets sun. These bags come in multiple sizes — three to 25 gallons — and are well-suited for growing cucumbers, leafy greens, eggplants, peppers, summer squash, and tomatoes. Those interested in purchasing a bag can shop online at Backyard Growers’ store at https://www.backyardgrowers.org/shop/p/felt-grow-bags or call 978-281-0480.
Health care scholarships
Applications are being accepted for the 2021 Penney Richards Memorial Scholarships. The fund was established by David and Penny Richards in memory of their daughter, Penney, who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Nov. 19, 2009, at age 25. At the time of her death, she was a medical assistant at Massachusetts General Hospital’s North Shore Cancer Center in Danvers and preparing to enter a radiation/oncology program to further her education. Those who are employed in the medical field and continuing their education in health care are encouraged to apply. The deadline is April 16. For more information or to download a PDF of the application and instructions, visit http://www.penneyrichards.com/schship.htm
Rekindle Shabbat
Rekindle Shabbat makes it easy, affordable and convenient to experience Shabbat with family at home, providing Jewish and interfaith families all they need, free of charge, including fully cooked traditional Sabbath meals, three times a year. Registration is open for the 2021 season. Families new to the program receive a free, fully-stocked Shabbat kit including candles, candlesticks, a tzedakah box, wine cup, challah cover and more. The next Rekindle Shabbat dinner will be May 14, free to all families with children, teens and younger, who live in or are affiliated with Jewish organizations in the Lappin Foundation’s service area. To register, visit LappinFoundation.org. For more information, contact Sharon Wyner at swyner@lappinfoundation.org or call 978-565-4450.
High school video contest
The League of Women Voters of Massachusetts, including the Cape Ann chapter, invites high school students to enter its “Democracy Challenge” student video contest.
Ninth- through 12th-graders wishing to enter should create submit a 30-second video answering the question, “What Did You Learn About Our Democracy in 2020?”
The winner will receive $500.00, while $250 go to the runner-up, and $100 to the third-place finisher. In addition, a school with multiple exceptional entries will receive a $250 Catalyst Award.
More information is available and contest entries may be submitted online at https://review.wizehive.com/contests/democracy-challenge or at www.lwvma.org through April 2. Winners will be announced by April 30.
Counting alewife
Volunteers are needed to help count alewife, also known as river herring, making their way up the fishway connecting the Little River to Lily Pond in West Gloucester. Counting sessions, about 10 minutes, are performed multiple times a day during daylight. The counting season began April 1, and continues about three months. Those interested in participating may contact Deputy Shellfish Warden Rebecca Visnick at 978-325-5759 or at rvisnick@gloucester-ma.gov.
Machinist prep courses
DANVERS — For those who may not have a high school diploma or credentials, North Shore Community College is offering a free HiSET class in tandem with free machinist prep training. With more than 150 machining companies on the North Shore, the manufacturing industry is actively looking to hire trained workers. Entry-level salaries for machinists run between $30,000 and $40,000. Classes begin in April. To learn more, email Susan Ryan at sryan@northshore.edu to attend a free virtual information session.
Downtown parking
Gloucester is installing new handicapped-accessible ramps on Main Street. According to the Department of Public Works, on Wednesday the contractor started installing them beginning at Main and Pleasant streets and moving toward the West End.
Temporary “No Parking” signs have gone up where the work is being done.
This work is expected to take two weeks to complete, Public Works said.