High school video contest
The League of Women Voters of Massachusetts, including the Cape Ann chapter, invites high school students to enter its “Democracy Challenge” student video contest.
Ninth- through 12th-graders wishing to enter should create submit a 30-second video answering the question, “What Did You Learn About Our Democracy in 2020?”
The winner will receive $500.00, while $250 go to the runner-up, and $100 to the third-place finisher. In addition, a school with multiple exceptional entries will receive a $250 Catalyst Award.
More information is available and contest entries may be submitted online at https://review.wizehive.com/contests/democracy-challenge or at www.lwvma.org through April 2. Winners will be announced by April 30.
Derby Day raffle
Manchester-Essex Rotary Club is selling for 300 tickets for its second annual “Run for the Roses” raffle, making the odds to win one of the three cash prizes 1 in 100. Tickets are $100 each, and the drawing will be held May 1, the day of the Kentucky Derby. Prizes are $7,500, $1,500 and $1,000 for win, place and show, respectively.
The club hopes to sell all the tickets to keep up its level of giving during the pandemic. It usually raises $10,000 for its scholarship fund and $20,000 that’s distributed to local organizations such as The Open Door, Beverly Bootstraps, Action Inc., Wellspring House, civic enhancements such as the Essex Memorial Park, and various other charitable causes.
Tickets by purchased from any Manchester-Essex Rotarian or by contacting Mike Storella at m.storella@comcast.net or 781-710-2475, or Chris Shea at cknsshea@aol.com or 508-843-4979.
Archives open
Access to the Cape Ann Museum Library & Archives is now open by appointment at the Janet & William Ellery James Center at the Cape Ann Museum Green.
To set one up, send an email to library@capeannmuseum.org. Advance notice is required, as material will need to be consulted and pulled from the temporarily closed library on Pleasant Street.
To view a portion of the library and archives collection online, visit capeannmuseum.org/research/finding-aids.
Opposing antisemitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.
NSCC seeks candidates for award
DANVERS — The North Shore Community College (NSCC) Alumni Association is seeking nominations for its annual Distinguished Alumnus Award, designed to recognize outstanding alumni. Interested parties on behalf of an NSCC alumnus may submit nominations. Candidates will be chosen on the basis of integrity, professional accomplishment, and community or college service. The recipient must be able to attend NSCC’s commencement on May 21. Submit a letter of nomination describing the nominee’s special achievements and/or contributions no later than March 27 to NSCC, Distinguished Alumnus Selection Committee, DB330, One Ferncroft Road, P.O. Box 3340, Danvers, MA 01923. An online registration form may be found at www.northshore.edu/alumni/award.
MAPS gala postponed
The Massachusetts Alliance of Portuguese Speakers (MAPS) has postponed its 50+1 Anniversary Gala to the fall of 2021 due to concerns over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The organization will continue to assess public health restrictions and plans to hold an outdoor celebration at a date and location to be announced at the end of April. The MAPS 50+1 Anniversary Gala will celebrate the rich history of the organization by honoring the “Builders of MAPS”, a group of more than 50 individuals who were instrumental in its creation, development, and expansion over the last five decades. Those seeking information regarding reservations for the original April 24 event or sponsorship opportunities may call 617-864-7600. MAPS offers the Portuguese-speaking communities of Massachusetts a wide range of free health and social services through its offices in Cambridge, Somerville, Brighton, Dorchester, Framingham, and Lowell. To learn more about MAPS, visit maps-inc.org.
Get your Grow Bag
Backyard Growers is now selling Grow Bags, an alternative and affordable way to grow veggies outside on a patio, balcony, doorstep, or really anywhere that gets sun. These bags come in multiple sizes — three to 25 gallons — and are well-suited for growing cucumbers, leafy greens, eggplants, peppers, summer squash, and tomatoes. Those interested in purchasing a bag can shop online at Backyard Growers’ store at https://www.backyardgrowers.org/shop/p/felt-grow-bags or call 978-281-0480.
Supervisors workshop
North Shore Community College’s Supervisors’ Connection Workshop, “What’s Your Strengths-Based Management Style,” will be held on Wednesday, March 24, from 8 to 10 a.m. The workshop, hosted by NSCC’s Corporate Training Solutions, will be held virtually via Zoom. Cost is $49 per workshop. Register by March 17 by calling 978-236-1200 or email professional@northshore.edu. For more information, visit https://www.northshore.edu/corporate/index.html.
Internships for teens
LEAP for Education is running a free 2021 summer internship program for youth and young adults from Gloucester and surrounding towns.
Participants will work virtually eight to 10 hours a week on a project with a mentor or company, and attend regularly scheduled Zoom workplace skills workshops with speakers on important topics such as job interviewing, job hunting, and resume writing.
Interns will receive school credit and a salary or $500 stipend.
The application link is http://bit.ly/37PcoN2, or go to www.leap4ed.org: https://www.leap4ed.org/services/career-connections/gloucester-internship/registration/
Interested teens and young adults may email program coordinator JoAnn Leavitt, at jleavitt@leap4ed.org for more information, to set up an interview to discuss interests, or to register.
Career and business mentors are still being sought. Mentorships require about 90 minutes a week during the program. Leavitt may be contacted for more information.
Paint-ins
Creative Community Paint-Ins meets once a week via Zoom on Tuesdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m., through March 30.
Heidi Caswell Zander, one of the participating artists and president of the Rockport Art Association & Museum, said that the program is off to a good start with great art being created and shared and people gathering from near and far.
A pop-up show is envisioned as an exhibition for early summer.
For more information, visit rockportartassn.org/creative-community and facebook.com/c2creativecommunity or send an email to creativecommunity@gmail.com.
Health care scholarships
Applications are being accepted for the 2021 Penney Richards Memorial Scholarships. The fund was established by David and Penny Richards in memory of their daughter, Penney, who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Nov. 19, 2009, at age 25. At the time of her death, she was a medical assistant at Massachusetts General Hospital’s North Shore Cancer Center in Danvers and preparing to enter a radiation/oncology program to further her education. Those who are employed in the medical field and continuing their education in health care are encouraged to apply. The deadline is April 16. For more information or to download a PDF of the application and instructions, visit http://www.penneyrichards.com/schship.htm