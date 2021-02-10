Snowshoes to borrow
MANCHESTER — Looking to have fun in the snow? Try snowshoes.
Cape Ann’s Mass in Motion has granted adult and youth snowshoes to the Manchester Public Library as part of its municipal wellness and leadership initiative. The snowshoes will be available to borrow with a Manchester library card in good standing through the library on Friday, Feb. 12, during curbside pickup hours at the library, 15 Union St.
A pair of snowshoes may be reserved by calling the library at 978-526-7711.
Mass in Motion is a statewide movement that promotes opportunities for healthy eating and active living in the places people live, learn, work and play.
Manage stress while job hunting
“Managing Stress for Job Seekers,” a four-week lunchtime workshop series presented by the Peabody Institute Library, continues at noon Wednesday, Feb. 10. Career counselor Ilene Rudman will provide techniques to help manage anxiety and stress during a job search. Each week will focus on a new technique, including mindfulness/meditation, breathing exercises and affirmations. This program is free to the public, but space is limited and registration is required. To reserve a spot, visit https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/new-year-new-job-managing-stress-during-your-job-search/.
Pasta class
Danielle Glantz, a professional pasta maker and owner of Pastaio Via Corta in Gloucester, in conjunction with the Maine Grain Alliance, will offer home cooks an online lesson on making fresh pasta.
Glantz will guide viewers through making water pasta doughs and egg pasta doughs at home. Glantz, who is passionate about sourcing local, stone ground, organic wheat will talk about using sustainable ingredients and how to incorporate that into delicious pasta. She will also teach cooks about which pasta shape goes with what sauce and the importance of real extra virgin olive oil and real San Marzano tomatoes and what to look for when shopping for these particular ingredients
The hourlong workshop will begin at 4 p.m. Feb. 15 via on Zoom. Cost is $30. Register at http://conta.cc/36ZKZHP.