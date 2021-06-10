Freedom Protest Rally
A non-partisan Freedom Protest and Rally will take place Saturday, June 19, from noon to 4 p.m., followed by a “We the People” march on Stacy Boulevard.
The event, hosted by the Gloucester Republican City Committee and 40 families from all beliefs and walks of life, is intended to bring all together in a peaceful gathering to stand up for the freedoms that are quickly being eroded and may ultimately affect the long-term rights of our kids. There will be live music, kids games and activities, freedom-supporting candidates and speakers, including constitutional attorney Marc Randazza, Constitution of States, Camp Constitution, Mass Stands Up, Health Rights MA, GOUSA founder John Paul Moran, local small business owners Ashley Sullivan, Sylvie Lockerova and Peter Sklivas, and many more. To participate, and for more information, call GRCC chair Ashley Sullivan at 978-879-6560.
COVID vaccine clinic
ROCKPORT — The The Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative (GCACC) is hosting its first COVID-19 clinic in Rockport this Saturday, June 12, from 10 a.m. to noon at Community House, 58 Broadway in Rockport. The clinic is open to all Massachusetts residents 12 and older; walk-ins are welcome. Appointments are suggested at https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann.
Those seeking a dose of Pfizer’s vaccine should make an appointment between 10 and 11:30 a.m. and those seeking a dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine should book an appointment between 11:45 a.m. and noon.
Any local organization wishing to partner with the GCACC’s efforts to hold open clinics for COVID-19 vaccinations, please contact Health Nurse Rachel Lee at 978-290-9618.
Frame Up to Fit Out
ESSEX— On Thursday, June 10, 7 to 8 p.m., the Essex Historical Society & Shipbuilding Museum invites you to join Katherine Dench, Massachusetts Cultural Council’s granted apprentice to master shipwright Harold Burnham, as she chronicles her experiences restoring the historic Sylvina W. Beal and wooden boat building, from sketch to launch. The talk, hosted on Zoom, is free to Essex Shipbuilding Museum members, and is $10 for non-members. To support the Sylvina W. Beal Project, go to: https://schoonerardelle.com/sylvina-w-beal/
‘Rock the Docks’
All are invited to ‘Rock the Docks,” one of Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce’s most popular events, on June 18. More than 150 members, city officials, and business leaders will be joining chamber personnel at this annual event at Maritime Gloucester, making this an opportunity to businesses and services. More information is available by emailing info@capeannchamber.com
Mayflower shallop
On Thursday, June 10, Mayflower II’s Fuller Shallop arrives in Gloucester Harbor, time subject to weather. On Friday and Saturday, the public may view the vessel and take in demonstrations at Maritime Gloucester’s Harriet Webster pier, 23 Harbor Loop, before its departure on Sunday, June 13, time subject to weather, for Plymouth Harbor. This will be its first port stop after a recent restoration by Lowell’s Boat Shop in Amesbury, and a complement of Gloucester schooners, crews, workboats, and gig boats will escort her. She will be tied up by the schooner Ardelle at Maritime Gloucester’s pier and all are welcome to the public viewing and demonstrations. For more information, visit www.maritimegloucester.org.
Counting alewife
Volunteers are needed to help count alewife, also known as river herring, making their way up the fishway connecting the Little River to Lily Pond in West Gloucester. Counting sessions, about 10 minutes, are performed multiple times a day during daylight. The counting season began April 1, and continues about three months. Those interested in participating may contact Deputy Shellfish Warden Rebecca Visnick at 978-325-5759 or at rvisnick@gloucester-ma.gov.
Genealogy research
Access to Ancestry Library Edition has been temporarily expanded to Rockport Library cardholders working remotely, courtesy of ProQuest and its partner Ancestry. This means that all Rockport cardholders can access genealogy databases from home by visiting the library’s website. If you have questions about using these databases or doing genealogical research, please contact the library at 978-546-6934.
Fighting anti-semitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.
Cogswell’s Grant open
ESSEX — A must-see for lovers of American folk art, Cogswell’s Grant is open Saturdays and Sundays for tours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The former summer home of renowned collectors Bertram K. and Nina Fletcher Little, the colonial-era farmhouse is a rich backdrop for their collection, assembled over nearly 60 years. Grounds are open from dawn to dusk. A property of Historic New England, Cogswell’s Grant is located at 60 Spring St., Essex. Advance tickets required. Call 978-768-3632, or email cogswellsgrant@historicnewengland.org.
Savvy Caregiver workshop
SeniorCare is offering The SAVVY Caregiver, a free six-week workshop online on Thursdays through June 24, from 10 a.m. to noon. The Savvy Caregiver Program is a six-session training for family and friends who are active caregivers for those living with Alzheimer’s or related dementias. For more information, visit https://seniorcareinc.org/the-savvy-caregiver-spring-2021/. To register, call Deborah Schwendiman, at 978-281-1750.
Rena Kurth Scholarship
ROCKPORT— The Rockport Garden Club is accepting application for its higher education scholarship program. The Rena Kurth Scholarship is awarded annually to a Rockport resident or a relative of a Rockport resident, who has successfully completed one year at an accredited institution of higher education pursuing studies in horticulture, ecology, renewable energy, environmental studies, conservation or a related field. The recipient (or recipients) of this scholarship will be presented with the award at the Rockport Garden Club August picnic meeting. Applicants must submit a letter of interest detailing career plans and summarizing school and/or community activities during the previous year and a summary of volunteer and/or employment since finishing high school. A copy of final grades for the school year just completed should be included with the letter of interest. The amount of the scholarship and number of recipients is determined each year by club board members. The letter of interest and copy of grades should be sent to Ms. Cynthia G. Johnson, Rockport Garden Club, P.O. Box 712, Rockport, MA 01966, no later than June 20.
Get your Grow Bag
Backyard Growers is now selling Grow Bags, an alternative and affordable way to grow veggies outside on a patio, balcony, doorstep, or really anywhere that gets sun. These bags come in multiple sizes — three to 25 gallons — and are well-suited for growing cucumbers, leafy greens, eggplants, peppers, summer squash, and tomatoes. Those interested in purchasing a bag can shop online at Backyard Growers’ store at https://www.backyardgrowers.org/shop/p/felt-grow-bags or call 978-281-0480.
Teen internships
LEAP for Education is running a free 2021 summer internship program for youth and young adults from Gloucester and surrounding towns. Participants will work virtually eight to 10 hours a week on a project with a mentor or company, and attend regularly scheduled Zoom workplace skills workshops with speakers on important topics such as job interviewing, job hunting, and resume writing. Interns receive school credit and a salary or $500 stipend. Interested teens and young adults may email program coordinator JoAnn Leavitt, at jleavitt@leap4ed.org for more information, to set up an interview, or to register. Career and business mentors are needed. Mentorships require about 90 minutes a week.
The application link is http://bit.ly/37PcoN2, or go to www.leap4ed.org: https://www.leap4ed.org/services/career-connections/gloucester-internship/registration/
Northshoremen on Zoom
Due to the pandemic, the Beverly Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus quartets continue to rehearse on Zoom and Jamulus at 7:30 every Wednesday, and all male singers of any age are welcome to join. For more information, email northshoremen.chorus@gmail.com or call 866-727-4988.
Museum openings
MANCHESTER — Several museums are now open and offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711. With spring vacation next month, consider reserving your passes today.