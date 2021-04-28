Virtual art lectures
This spring, Cape Ann Museum’s three virtual lectures highlight working artists on Cape Ann. Each event will be free to the public, livestreamed on both Vimeo and on the museum’s Facebook Page. On Thursday, April 29, at 11 a.m. join a discussion from the “Studio to the Gallery” with Don Gorvett. On Saturday, May 22, 1 p.m., watch “Conversations with Contemporary Sculptors” with Chris Williams and Ken Hruby. On Friday, June 11, at 1 p.m., watch “Contemporary Plein Air” with Loren Doucette.
Art talk on Zoom
The Goetemann Artist Residency (GAR), part of The Rocky Neck Art Colony (RNAC), welcomes local artist Vanessa Michalak as one of five 2021 Gloucester Invitational Residents. Michalak will present a free talk via Zoom, on Monday, May 3, at 7 p.m.. The program is open to the public. She will talk about her ongoing pandemic portrait series, “The Nurse Project,” that honors the spirit of nurses during this difficult time and that she will continue through her residency, ending Thursday, May 27. For more information and a link, visit rockyneckartcolony.org/event/vanessa-michalak-opening-talk/.
Yoga on the Green
Pose like a sculpture on the lawn of the Cape Ann Museum Green, 13 Poplar St., with Erin McKay from Treetop Yoga. During this four-week series — May 8, 15, 22, and 29—parents and children can do yoga together safely socially distanced outside from 10 to 11 a.m. All ages are welcome, but we recommend ages 4 and up. Attendance is free but space is limited. Families should bring a beach towel or yoga mat. On-site parking is available. Rain cancels. To adhere to current COVID limits, registrations are required at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-family-yoga-cam-green-tickets-152014131359.