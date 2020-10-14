College aid workshop happening tonight
MANCHESTER — On Wednesday, Oct.14, at 6:30 p.m. Manchester Public Library will host a college planning workshop lead by Jim Femia, a certified college funding specialist (CCFS) and member of the National Institute of Certified College Planners.
With education costs rising year after year, paying for college is a concern for most families. Additionally, the financial aid process can be confusing, intimidating, and often frustrating, and Femia hopes to help break down his college planning tips for families of all income levels.
Interested parents and students may register for this event by emailing Maile Black at mblack@manchesterpl.org or by going to the library’s website at www.manchesterpl.org to sign up. Registrants do not need to have a Zoom account nor do they need to register for one to join the workshop.
Dress Code taking consignments
After closing as mandated for the pandemic, the reopened Dress Code on Main Street is back taking in consignment clothing.
“Cashmere, flannel, Irish lint, high-waisted mom jeans, boots. Want it all,” is posted on the shop’s Facebook page.
Barbara Koen said consignments are being taken by appointment, which can be made by calling the shop, 1-978-281-2888. The boutique and thrift store, located at 148 Main St., is open for shopping Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dogtown stocked with pheasants
Dogtown Common, located in Gloucester and Rockport, is being stocked with ring-tailed pheasant by the state Department of Wildlife.
The stocking will take place during pheasant hunting season, which runs Oct. 17 through Nov. 28; hunting is prohibited on Sundays.
Every year, MassWildlife stocks about 40,000 ring-necked pheasants statewide on public and private lands that are open to hunting. Dogtown is being stocked at least on a week, according to information on MassWildlife’s website.