COVID vaccine clinics
ROCKPORT— Drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held Saturdays this June at Rockport Elementary School at 34 Jerden’s Lane, Rockport. The start date and times will be announced when confirmed. Any local organization wishing to partner with the GCACC’s efforts to hold open clinics for COVID-19 vaccinations, please contact Health Nurse Rachel Lee at 978-290-9618. The Commonwealth is providing the GCACC with doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, and GCACC clinics are open to all Massachusetts residents ages 12 and older.The GCACC (Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative) will publicize dates and times of all open clinics when they are finalized.
Essex library reopens
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library is now open Tuesdays and Fridays from 1 to 5 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays from 1 to 7 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Curb pickup is still available. The library is located at: 30 Martin St, Essex. For more information, call 978-768-7410
Community Book Group
ESSEX—On Tuesday June, 22, at 10 a.m., all are welcome at the TOHP Burnham Library to join a discussion of Rumaam Alam’s book, “Leave the World Behind.” Copies are available for pickup at the library, 30 Martin St. in Essex. For more information, visit: www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
Meet Ariel
ESSEX— On Saturday, June 26, children off all ages are invited to meet the beloved Disney mermaid, Ariel, at 10:30 a.m. on the lawn of the TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., Essex. For more information, visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
Free driver safety series
MANCHESTER — AAA Northeast and Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., are offering a free six-part virtual series covering a variety of topics for new or soon-to-be-new drivers on Thursday evenings on Zoom. All seminars are relevant to drivers of all ages. The last weekly topic, on June 3, is “Dare to Prepare.” Sign up for this last seminar and you’ll access the previous five. To register, go to the Events Calendar on the library website, manchesterpl.org.
Yoga for children
ROCKPORT— The Rockport Public Library invites youngsters to join Elissa Shoreman from Buddhaful Souls Yoga, who is offering a series of 30-minute Zoom classes through June 9. No prior experience is needed and you may sign up for any number of weeks. Young children meet Tuesdays from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Tweens and teens meet Wednesdays from 4 to 4:30 p.m. These classes are sponsored by the Friends of the Rockport Public Library. To register and receive your Zoom link, visit: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Mediclerk training
This coming fall, the Wellspring House Mediclerk Training Program is online with on-site internships in Gloucester and Cape Ann. MediClerk runs for 15 weeks, Monday to Friday, 8:30 to 3:30 p.m., Sept. 7 to Dec. 17. Tuition assistance is available on a sliding scale based on income. Graduates are eligible for up to 19 credits at North Shore Community College. Information sessions are Fridays, noon to 1 p.m., and Wednesdays, 3 to 4 p.m. in June and July. For more information, please visit https://www.wellspringhouse.org/jobs/job-training-mediclerk/ or contact Yolanda Testaverde at ytestaverde@wellspringhouse.org or text 978-219-7225.
Portrait Project
Add your portrait to the Cape Ann Museum’s Community Portrait Project. Started in January 2020, the project seeks to create a collective portrait of the Cape Ann community, before and after COVID-19. Stop by the museum, 27 Pleasant St. anytime during business hours and pick up a free packet of materials to make your own self portrait. For some pointers, follow along online with the short or the full version of the museum’s instruction video. Return your finished portrait to the museum with your name on it. All collected portraits will be installed in “Quilted Together,” an exhibition in the Janet & William Ellery James Center at CAM Green from Sept. 24 to Nov. 5.
Vaccine info
The Gloucester Health Department is sharing a PSA video (https://vimeo.com/539788613) on the Importance of Vaccination Against COVID-19, with Public Health Nurse Kelley Hiland discussing how the vaccine not only helps your immune system fight off COVID-19, but protects those around you, especially those with an increased risk. Residents are reminded that those age 16 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine ( https://www.mass.gov/info-details/preregister-for-a-covid-19-vaccine-appointment)No internet? Call 211 to access appointment services. Homebound? Call 833-983-0485 to see if they qualify and to schedule an appointment through the state’s homebound vaccination program. Call 978-515-5255 for a Medical Reserve Corps volunteer to find access to transportation to or from an appointment and assist those without internet access with appointments.
Frame Up to Fit Out
ESSEX— On Thursday, June 10, 7 to 8 p.m., the Essex Historical Society & Shipbuilding Museum invites you to join Katherine Dench, Massachusetts Cultural Council’s granted apprentice to master shipwright Harold Burnham, as she chronicles her experiences restoring the historic Sylvina W. Beal and wooden boat building, from sketch to launch. The talk, hosted on Zoom, is free to Essex Shipbuilding Museum members, and is $10 for non-members. To support the Sylvina W. Beal Project, go to: https://schoonerardelle.com/sylvina-w-beal/
Football, cheerleading
Registration is now open for Gloucester Youth Fishermen Football and cheerleading for kindergartners through eighth-graders at gloucesteryouthfishermen.org. Cost for registration is $175; family cap is $300. All coaches require USA Football Certification. Register for A Team, grades 7 and 8; B Team, Grade 7: C Team, Grades 5 and 6; JVC Team, Grade 5: D Team: Grades 3 and 4. New coaching candidates and committee members welcome.
Kashmir shawl show
MANCHESTER— The Manchester Historical Museum has a small but beautiful collection of Kashmir shawls dating from 1860 to 1930 on exhibit. All were donated by Manchester families whose ancestors used them. Most appear to be made from wool. Some, if not all, were handwoven with a range of skills. Kashmir shawls are identified by a distinctive “Kashmiri” weave made of either shahtoosh, cashmere or Merino wool. The shawls are on view Tuesdays through Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the museum, 10 Union St. in Manchester. For more information, call 978-526-7230, or email info@manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org
Road trip
ESSEX— On Monday, June 7, at 7 p.m., T.O.H.P. Burnham Library is host to Chronicle reporter Ted Reinstein who will take you from Maine to Rhode Island, Mount Washington to Mount. Mansfield, and Berkshire foliage to Fenway Park. Along the way, you’ll meet colorful characters and learn odd facts about familiar places, and this being a Ted talk— visit a few classic diners and learn where to get the best clam chowdah in America. Author of three books about New England, Reinstein will take questions after the talk. Reservations are required at www.essexpubliclibrary.org/events
Library pop-up
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library is continuing with its Back Porch Pickup of library materials and has added pop-up library hours (weather permitting) for browsing. Pop-up patrons may browse with their eyes and only touch materials being borrowed. Hand sanitizer is provided. After choosing items, follow the directions on the cart to have a librarian check the materials out. To participate, request materials online by logging on to the library’s website at www.rockportlibrary.org or calling 978-546-6934. Once books are available, patrons will be notified and can come to the back of the library, ring the outside bell, and receive material. For personalized recommendations, feel free to call at 978-546-6934 or email the library at info@rockportlibrary.org and we would be happy to pull together a bundle (for all ages) of items for you to bring home. Please note: masks and social distancing at all times is mandatory.