Essex Tech wins grant
DANVERS — Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School has been awarded nearly $79,000 from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s Supporting Students’ Behavioral and Mental Health and Wellness Fund. The grant will fund the district’s efforts to strengthen services and support programs in place to promote student social emotional, behavioral and mental health and well-being, specifically by supporting a transition to a new disciplinary philosophy and promoting substance use prevention, among other initiatives.
Historic Essex Walking Tour
ESSEX — A self-guided Historic Essex Walking Tour is available as part of Essex National Heritage Area’s Trails and Sail through Sunday, Sept. 27. The tour takes walkers through unique landscapes on land and sea, to explore historic properties, and take in cultural experiences of all kinds. Learn how 350-plus years of shipbuilding produced close to 4,000 wooden vessels; find a 1797 Paul Revere bell; discover the birthplace of the fried clam; learn about the grave robberies of 1818; gain insight into how Essex became known as America’s Antiques Capital and more, with shops and restaurants along the way. Details at trailsandsails.org