Manchester history
MANCHESTER — View a whole host of lectures and presentations from the Manchester Historical Society Museum at home, hosted on our Youtube channel. Go to https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=manchester+historical+museum, and you’ll find everything from “Treasures of Trask House,” to “Manchester 101,” “Turn of the Century Magnolia,” “Iron Men, Wooden Ships,” “Ghost Stories” and “One Hundred Years of the Manchester Bath & Tennis Club.” And please keep posted, as more are in the works!
Thrift and Rummage
St. John’s Episcopal Church’s Thrift Shop and Regal Rummage is open by appointment only. Book a half-hour appointment by calling Marge at 978-283-1708. The shops will be open on Mondays & Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with face masks and social distancing required. The church is located at 48 Middle St, with parking at 33 Washington St.
Free parking in Rockport
ROCKPORT — The town’s “Free Parking Season” extends through April 14, 2021.
You do not have to pay at the parking kiosks or meters during this time.
Police remind parkers there is 2-hour limit on Main Street between Jewett and Beach streets between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The limit is in place through April 15.
Hospital visiting
Addison Gilbert and Beverly hospitals have updated their visitor policy as the threat of COVID-19 has changed in Massachusetts, and are allowing some visitors.
The most up to date information may be found on the hospitals’ website, https://www.beverlyhospital.org/locations--services/patients--visitors’-guide.
Singing Beach
MANCHESTER — Town officials would like to remind those visiting Singing Beach of three things:
A mask is required at all times, in accordance with the state’s face-covering order.
Gathering in large groups is no permitted.
Each person is limited to a maximum of two dogs.
Mask campaign
NeedyMeds, headquartered in Gloucester, is continuing its “Masks Make the Difference” campaign.
As a premium for a donation, NeedyMeds is offering a high-quality, triple-layer mask that normally sells for $25 to highlight the importance of mask-wearing in preventing the spread of COVID-19 infections. A suggested donation is $20.
NeedyMeds has established a special page, www.masksmakethedifference.org, with all the program details and a donation page. Along with their masks, people will also receive a NeedyMeds drug discount card. The card, accepted at more that 65,000 pharmacies, offers savings of up to 80% off the cash price of prescription medicines.
The “Masks Make the Difference” campaign is a pilot program and supplies are limited. More information may found at www.masksmakethedifference.org or www.needymeds.org.
Manchester Senior Tax Work Off
MANCHESTER — The town Council on Aging is accepting applications from seniors interested in participating in the Senior Tax Work Off Program. This program allows a senior to work up to 125 hours for the town between now and May 2021 for up to a $1,500 credit on property taxes. Seniors older than 65 with a primary residence in Manchester and a gross income not exceeding 500% of the Federal Poverty Level are eligible. Seniors with a gross income at or below $63,800 for individuals or $86,200 for couples may qualify for the program which is allowed under MGL Chapter 59 Section 5K, adopted at Town Meeting in April 2014. The program is designed to augment existing operations with additional assistance from senior workers. For more information, contact Nancy Hammond, director of senior services, at 978- 526-7500 or at hammondn@manchester.ma.us. Download the application at www.manchester.ma.us, or stop by the Council on Aging office.
Winter flats open
ESSEX — The winter clam flats in Essex, which include Joe’s Creek, Jehu’s Bank, and America’s Bank, opened Jan. 15.
The town’s selectmen unanimously voted on Aug. 15, 2017, to open the winter flats every year on Jan. 15 and to close the winter flats every year on April 15, at midnight; notwithstanding, the selectmen reserved their right to change their decision in the future should conditions warrant.
NAMI Support Group
NAMI Massachusetts is offering the following groups to provide support for adults who have mental health concerns:
Mondays, 10:30 a.m. — noon:—https://bostonmedicalcenter.zoom.us/j/955331152
Call: 1-646-558-8656, Meeting ID: 955 331 152
Tuesdays, 7 p.m. — Call 425-436-6392 and enter access code number 119410
Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. — Access online with zoom: https://zoom.us/j/859002245
Access by phone:1-929-205-6099 (meeting ID: 859 002 245)
Fridays, 10:30 a.m.— Access online with zoom: https://zoom.us/j/621974217
Access by phone:1-929-205-6099 (meeting ID: 621 974 217)
Tuesdays 10 –11:30 a.m. — For women of color and their allies. Call 508-206-8720, no password required. For more information, visit: https://namimass.org/nami-connection-recovery-support-groups/#1595764344815-10b287a7-cd45
Burn permits
The Gloucester, Essex and Manchester fire departments have all announced that burn permits are available for the season which runs through May 1.
Open burning in Massachusetts is regulated by the state Department of Environmental Protection and enforced by the local fire departments. A valid permit obtained from the local fire department is required.
The fire chiefs reserve the right to deny or cancel open burning on any day due to weather or environmental conditions.
Gloucester’s permit fee is $25, and may be applied for at gloucester-ma.gov/Faq.aspx?QID=61.
In Essex, a burning permit for a homeowner is $20, seniors age 60 and older are $10. Online applications are encouraged at bit.ly/3nH8Txk.
Manchester’s burn permit fee is $10, and online applications are encouraged at manchester.ma.us/153/Burn-Permits.