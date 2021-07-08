Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Meetinghouse music
Free outdoor live concerts on the Meetinghouse Green resume Fridays at 6:30 p.m. starting July 16 at the corner of Middle and Church streets, raising spirits and money for nine Cape Ann nonprofits via free-will offerings. Each Friday evening features a different popular musical ensemble playing and a different nonprofit recipients. Bring lawn chairs, blankets; food from local vendors available. Local artists scheduled to perform during the series include the John Baboian Ensemble, Mari Martin, Brian King, Willie Alexander, The Goddesses, The Cape Ann Bug Band, Hye Fusion, the Klezmer band, Ezekiel’s Wheels and Vermont lyrical folk duo, The Early Risers. For more information and a complete schedule, visit www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org.
Vaccination news
The Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative (GCACC) has a news blog to serve as a hub for the latest updates and announcements regarding the collaborative’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics. The blog, capeannclinic.com, is integrated with municipal social media channels of the 10 communities belonging to the GCACC and will automatically broadcast news blog content onto the feeds. The ten communities participating in the GCACC include Essex, Gloucester, Manchester, and Rockport. Also featured are links to local resources specific to each GCACC community. New vaccination locations, pop-up clinics, dates and times will be posted to the site as they become available.
Essex library open
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library is now open Tuesdays and Fridays from 1 to 5 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays from 1 to 7 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Curb pickup is still available. The library is located at: 30 Martin St, Essex. For more information, call 978-768-7410.
Farmers Market
Cape Ann Farmers Market opens at historic Harbor Loop every Thursday through Oct. 14, from 3 to 6:30 p.m. The market, which is free, accepts as payment both SNAP/EBT, HIP, as well as WIC and Senior Farmers Market Coupons. Located at 23 Harbor Loop, home to Gloucester Maritime, the Fitz Henry Lane House, the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce and the Solomon Jacobs Park, the market is once again an integral and walkable part of the downtown waterfront tapestry. For more information, contact Courtney at capeannfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 978-381-3656, or visit: www.capeannfarmersmarket.org/
Library pop-up
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library is continuing with its Back Porch Pickup of library materials and has added pop-up library hours (weather permitting) for browsing. Pop-up patrons may browse with their eyes and only touch materials being borrowed. Hand sanitizer is provided. After choosing items, follow the directions on the cart to have a librarian check the materials out. To participate, request materials online by logging on to the library’s website at www.rockportlibrary. org or calling 978-546-6934. Once books are available, patrons will be notified and can come to the back of the library, ring the outside bell, and receive material. For personalized recommendations, feel free to call at 978546-6934 or email the library at info@rockportlibrary.org and we would be happy to pull together a bundle (for all ages) of items for you to bring home. Please note: masks and social distancing at all times is mandatory.
Rockport library renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has begun automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.