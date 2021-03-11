Democrats to meet
The Gloucester Democratic City Committee will hold its monthly meeting Thursday, March 11, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Speakers will be Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce 2021 President Susan Coviello, as well Nancy Gerardi, regional director, and Rosa Taormina, business advisor, both of the Massachusetts Small Business Association’s Northeast region.
It was one year ago this month that the COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization and most U.S. states, including Massachusetts, began implementing closure orders for schools, day cares, bars, restaurants and non-essential retail. With vaccinations in full force, virus numbers on the steady decline, and local businesses gearing up to reopen, leaders of two regional business associations will talk about what our local economy look like.
The virtual meeting event will begin with committee business at 7 p.m., followed by the speaker program from 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. Members and Democratic friends are welcome to attend. Link to join can be found at https://www.gloucesterdemocrats.org/
‘Left on Pearl’
Sawyer Free Library will host a virtual screening of the documentary “Left on Pearl” presented by The 888 Women’s History Project on Saturday, March 20, from 2 to 4 p.m
The documentary tells the story of a highly significant but little-known event. Grassroots feminist organizers occupied Harvard-owned Memorial Drive for 10 days during a 1971 International Women’s Day protest.
With contemporary interviews, archival photos, and TV news footage, this lively documentary follows the movement as women vocalized the necessity of equal pay and access to child care, birth control, and many of the hopes, triumphs, conflicts, and tensions of Second Wave feminism.
The viewing will be followed by a panel discussion with the filmmakers Susan Rivo and Iftach Shavit.
Registration for this event can be found on the library’s webpage, at http://bit.ly/3swpVkB