Coffee Book Chat
MANCHESTER — On the first Tuesday of the month, join Manchester Public Library staff on Zoom to talk about favorite reads. For 30 minutes you can take this chance to have a coffee and chat about what we’ve been reading. To receive the Zoom chat’s login information, email Sara Collins at scollins@manchesterpl.org or visit manchesterpl.org and click on Events.
Archives open
Access to the Cape Ann Museum Library & Archives is now open by appointment at the Janet & William Ellery James Center at the Cape Ann Museum Green. To set one up, send an email to library@capeannmuseum.org. Advance notice is required, as material will need to be consulted and pulled from the temporarily closed library on Pleasant Street. To view a portion of the library and archives collection online, visit capeannmuseum.org/research/finding-aids.
Band show
The Livin’ on Luck will play on the patio, weather permitting, at the Tru North Ale Taproom, 116 County Road, Ipswich, on Saturday, May 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. The band is Robert Cedrone of Lexington, Tom and Ann O’Donnell of Rockport, Tom Bull of Marblehead, and Josh Bevins of Danvers. Their music includes acoustic covers of rock from the ’70s to contemporary hits and features guitar and vocal harmonies. There is no cover charge and COVID-19 protocols will be followed.
Art during COVID
Rockport Art Association & Museum’s Experimental Group will host “The Pivot and the Hustle” with Boston artist Lisa Goren on May 20 at 7 p.m. on Zoom.
Goren will talk about listening, creating, and accepting that a change was needed and then taking that change to the public, as a part of her artist persona.
Anyone wishing to attend may contact Nella Lush, Experimental Group chair, via email at experimentalgroupraa@gmail.com for Zoom invite to the event.
Virtual 5K
The Gloucester Firefighter Local 762 Union will host a virtual 5K next month to raise money for Shriners Hospital for Children. The union’s goal is to raise $5K.
The event will run from Monday, May 24, to Sunday, May 30.
During that time, participants will be able to run, walk or jog a 5K race on a course of their choosing. Sign up is $30 and the first 150 participants will receive an event T-shirt.
Runners completing the 5K on your their own course may track their progress by downloading the Pacer app to their mobile.
Register at https://runsignup.com/Race/MA/Gloucester/GloucesterFirefighters5K, and a confirm link will be sent in return.
Anyone who wished to donate but not run may do so at the above web address.
Rekindle Shabbat
Rekindle Shabbat makes it easy, affordable and convenient to experience Shabbat with family at home, providing Jewish and interfaith families all they need, free of charge, including fully cooked traditional Sabbath meals, three times a year. Registration is open for the 2021 season. Families new to the program receive a free, fully-stocked Shabbat kit including candles, candlesticks, a tzedakah box, wine cup, challah cover and more. The next Rekindle Shabbat dinner will be May 14, free to all families with children, teens and younger, who live in or are affiliated with Jewish organizations in the Lappin Foundation’s service area. To register, visit LappinFoundation.org. For more information, contact Sharon Wyner at swyner@lappinfoundation.org or call 978-565-4450.
Counting alewife
Volunteers are needed to help count alewife, also known as river herring, making their way up the fishway connecting the Little River to Lily Pond in West Gloucester. Counting sessions, about 10 minutes, are performed multiple times a day during daylight. The counting season began April 1, and continues about three months. Those interested in participating may contact Deputy Shellfish Warden Rebecca Visnick at 978-325-5759 or at rvisnick@gloucester-ma.gov.
Free driver safety series
MANCHESTER — AAA Northeast and Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., are offering a free virtual series covering a variety of topics for new or soon-to-be-new drivers on Thursday evenings on Zoom. All seminars are relevant to drivers of all ages. To register, go to the Events Calendar on the library website, manchesterpl.org. Sign up for one seminar and you’ll access all. Weekly topics are May 13, “The AAA 12-Step Program to Better Driving;” May 20: “Under the Hood;” May 27, “The Mistakes Teen Drivers Make;” and June 3, “Dare to Prepare.”
Genealogy research
Access to Ancestry Library Edition has been temporarily expanded to Rockport Library cardholders working remotely, courtesy of ProQuest and its partner Ancestry. This means that all Rockport cardholders can access genealogy databases from home by visiting the library’s website. If you have questions about using these databases or doing genealogical research, please contact the library at 978-546-6934.
Fighting anti-semitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.
Yoga on the Green
Pose like a sculpture on the lawn of the Cape Ann Museum Green, 13 Poplar St., with Erin McKay from Treetop Yoga. During this series — May 15, 22, and 29—parents and children can do yoga together safely socially distanced outside from 10 to 11 a.m. All ages are welcome, but we recommend ages 4 and up. Attendance is free but space is limited. Families should bring a beach towel or yoga mat. On-site parking is available. Rain cancels. To adhere to current COVID limits, registrations are required at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-family-yoga-cam-green-tickets-152014131359.