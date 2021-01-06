Hospital visiting
Addison Gilbert and Beverly hospitals have updated their visitor policy as COVID-19 is once again on the rise across Massachusetts.
“We understand the importance of being able to visit a patient while they are in the hospital, however, we have put temporary visitor restrictions in place to help protect our patients and staff from COVID-19,” the hospitals said in a statement.
At this time, no visitors are allowed, except in very special circumstances, including critical care and/or compassionate care situations and those with designated support persons, the hospitals said. Individuals meeting these exceptions will be screened and must wear masks at all times while onsite.
The most up to date information may be found on the hospitals’ website, https://www.beverlyhospital.org/locations--services/patients--visitors’-guide.
Thrift and Rummage
St. John’s Episcopal Church’s Thrift Shop and Regal Rummage is open by appointment only. Book a half-hour appointment by calling Marge at 978-283-1708. The shops will be open on Mondays & Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with face masks and social distancing required. The church is located at 48 Middle St, with parking at 33 Washington St.
Free parking in Rockport
ROCKPORT — The town’s “Free Parking Season” extends through April 14, 2021.
You do not have to pay at the parking kiosks or meters during this time.
Police remind parkers there is 2-hour limit on Main Street between Jewett and Beach streets between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The limit is in place through April 15.