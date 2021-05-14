Shadow Box Theater
ROCKPORT— Rockport Public Library hosts a Zoom Pop-up Art class on Saturday, May 22, with animator Lottie Reiniger, a pioneer of silhouette animation. Create your own shadow box theater using a story you already know or one from your imagination, as well as making silhouettes of characters and props. Kits for this project are provided by the library and may be picked up any time after registration. Bring the kit to class along with a pencil, markers, glue stick, tape, scissors, and flashlight. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Rockport Public Library. Kits are limited, so register early at https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ to reserve yours and and your Zoom login information.
Dungeons & Dragons
ROCKPORT— Do you love storytelling and exploring the worlds of sword and sorcery? Then join Rockport Library’s Dungeons & Dragons Club via Zoom on Sunday, May 23, from 1 to 3 p.m. This club is led by teens and is about using your imagination to adventure to other worlds and complete fantastic quests. The club is looking for sorcerers, bards, rogues, rangers, and everyone in-between. To register for this meeting and receive a Zoom link, visit https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
History Book Club
ROCKPORT—The History Book Club at Rockport Public Library will meet via Zoom on Wednesday, May 26, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. to discuss how the Supreme Court has become a central and increasingly polarizing institution in American politics. When Alexander Hamilton floated the idea of a federal court system where judges would have a “lifetime tenure,” he assured naysayers that the judiciary would be “the least dangerous” branch of the government, which many would say is not the case. Read any book about the Supreme Court, or about a particular period or decision. Questions or to register for Zoom link, visit https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Frame Up to Fit Out
ESSEX— On Thursday, June 10, 7 to 8 p.m., the Essex Historical Society & Shipbuilding Museum invites you to join Katherine Dench, Massachusetts Cultural Council’s granted apprentice to master shipwright Harold Burnham, as she chronicles her experiences restoring the historic Sylvina W. Beal and wooden boat building, from sketch to launch. The talk, hosted on Zoom, is free to Essex Shipbuilding Museum members, and is $10 for non-members. To support the Sylvina W. Beal Project and register for the talk, visit tohttps://schoonerardelle.com/sylvina-w-beal/
Zentangle for adults
ROCKPORT— Rockport Public Library invites you to join a Zoom webinar on Zentangle on Wednesday, May 26, at 7 p.m. This method of meditative doodling follows a basic form and pattern which produces abstract art. Mindy Shapiro, president of the American Paper Guild, teaches us how to Zentangle with just three or four pieces of paper, and a pencil and pen. This program is funded by the Friends of the Rockport Public Library, and is presented in partnership with the Rowley and Hamilton-Wenham public libraries. Please register in advance at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5j9Mjg8YQ6SjDuEzxYhmjw
Yoga on the Green
Pose like a sculpture on the lawn of the Cape Ann Museum Green, 13 Poplar St., with Erin McKay from Treetop Yoga. During this series — May 15, 22, and 29—parents and children can do yoga together safely socially distanced outside from 10 to 11 a.m. All ages are welcome, but we recommend ages 4 and up. Attendance is free but space is limited. Families should bring a beach towel or yoga mat. On-site parking is available. Rain cancels. To adhere to current COVID limits, registrations are required at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-family-yoga-cam-green-tickets-152014131359.
City Republicans meet
The Gloucester Republican City Committee will meet Saturday, May 15, at 9:30 a.m., at the Shore Tech building on Harbor Loop. Anyone who wants to hear what committee is about, is concerned about the direction the country is headed in, and would like to be part of the solution, is welcomed and encouraged to come.
‘Grapes of Wrath’
ROCKPORT — The Notable Fiction Book Club will meet Sunday, May 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. for a Zoom discussion of John Steinbeck’s classic “The Grapes of Wrath.” Set during the Great Depression, this book follows the fictional journey of the Joads, a family forced to migrate by economic hardship, agricultural industry changes, and bank foreclosures during the Dust Bowl. Due to their nearly hopeless situation, the Joads set out for California seeking jobs, land, dignity, and a brighter future. Contact ljspublic@earthlink.net to add your name to the Notable Fiction list and you will be sent a Zoom invite to this meeting and upcoming meetings. Questions about the novel are emailed out a few days before the discussion. Contact the Rockport Public Library at 978-546-6934 and follow the library’s COVID-19 procedures to pick up a copy of the book.
Band show
The Livin’ on Luck will play on the patio, weather permitting, at the Tru North Ale Taproom, 116 County Road, Ipswich, on Saturday, May 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. The band is Robert Cedrone of Lexington, Tom and Ann O’Donnell of Rockport, Tom Bull of Marblehead, and Josh Bevins of Danvers. Their music includes acoustic covers of rock from the ’70s to contemporary hits and features guitar and vocal harmonies. There is no cover charge and COVID-19 protocols will be followed.
Meditation forInner Peace
ROCKPORT — Join Arvind Naik on Tuesday, May 18, at 7 p.m. for an engaging and informative meditation Zoom workshop. Scientific studies have proven that the practice of meditation reduces stress and anxiety, as well as decreases the risk of disease. Learn how meditation can bring a healing power to help you in all spheres of your life. Arvind will share a simple, yet powerful technique that will be explained and practiced during the session. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Rockport Library. Registration is required for the Zoom link at: https://rockportlibrary.org/
Family focus groups
The Cape Ann Museum is reassessing and redesigning its family program offerings. This public information effort aims to generate input from local families, teachers, and community members on how the museum can best serve local families. This May, the museum is coordinating a series of virtual family focus groups. Each will include eight to 10 participants and last about an hour and a half. Participants will receive a free family pass to the museum. The museum is are looking for individuals from a wide cross-section of Cape Ann. If interested, please fill out an intake form at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfNxWvbFYXdKYzTkm0OqhYmBOSIii1g3jbYI7Sc7m9g7f6oVA/viewform