Writers exhibitat Matz Gallery
During April, Poetry Month, the Matz Gallery at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., will feature a mixed medium show by a writing group. This exhibit is the brain child of North Shore mothers Kristin Proctor, Lyn Towne-Smith, Meg Grant, and Nancy Carolyn Kwant, who together form a group called the Writing Mothers’ Workshop. Based on found poetry. which is a type of poetry created by excerpting words, phrases, and passages out of their contexts and reframing them, the windows for this exhibit came from the rectory of the former Sacred Heart Church and along the roads of Gloucester. All are welcome to don a mask and stop by and check it out.
Indigenous Peoples’ history of the U.S.
MANCHESTER — On Tuesday, April 13, at 5 p.m., join the Manchester Public Library on Zoom for a discussion of “The Diversity Matters, An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States” by Roxanne Dunbar Ortiz. This book analyzes a 400-year span of Indigenous resistance to the colonization of the Americas, and is a 2015 Recipient of the American Book Award. May’s meeting will be on Tuesday, May 11, from 5 to 6 p.m. to discuss “Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning” by Cathy Park Hong. Book copies are available at our front desk. Questions? Registration? Contact Sara Collins at scollins@manchesterpl.org, or call the library at 978-526-7711 to ask if copies are available.
Biotech vocational program
Gloucester Biotechnology Academy offers a 10-month vocational program that trains high school graduates for careers in biotech. Students spend seven months in the academy’s state-of-the-art teaching lab in Blackburn Center, and finish with a 3-month paid internship at biotech companies in Boston, Cambridge or the North Shore. Ninety percent of graduates are working in biotech full time, or have enrolled in higher education to study science. The academy’s fifth class is set to graduate in June, and it is accepting applications for it incoming Class of 2022. Deadline is May 3. More information is available at https://gmgi.org/education/biotechnology-certificate-program/
Red Sox Nation
MANCHESTER — On Thursday, April 15, at 6:30 p.m., take a fun and enlightening journey through Boston Red Sox history with Marty Gitlin, author of the Ultimate Boston Red Sox Time Machine Book, courtesy of Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. This presentation features videos and photographs of the greatest and most fascinating players, teams, events and moments in franchise history, plus trivia questions. To register, contact Rachael Meneades at: rmeneades@manchesterpl.org or visit: www.manchesterpl.org/ Events.
Health care scholarships
Applications are being accepted for the 2021 Penney Richards Memorial Scholarships. The fund was established by David and Penny Richards in memory of their daughter, Penney, who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Nov. 19, 2009, at age 25. At the time of her death, she was a medical assistant at Massachusetts General Hospital’s North Shore Cancer Center in Danvers and preparing to enter a radiation/oncology program to further her education. Those who are employed in the medical field and continuing their education in health care are encouraged to apply. The deadline is April 16. For more information or to download a PDF of the application and instructions, visit http://www.penneyrichards.com/schship.htm
Backyard Growers job opening
Backyard Growers, a Gloucester-based community-built organization, is seeking a full-time garden educator to join it growing team. This position is for a lead school program staff person responsible for the implementation and execution of all Backyard Growers’ School Garden Program activities. The Garden Educator also supports community garden programs in Gloucester with a focus on educational programs, community outreach, volunteer and service population engagement, and physical garden site maintenance. Backyard Growers’ mission is to cultivate healthy, connected, environmentally sustainable communities and to fight for food justice by teaching people how to grow their own food with resources and support to establish vegetable gardens at homes, housing communities, organizations, and schools, and offers learning opportunities in growing and preparing fresh produce. Applications close on April 25. Visit www.backyardgrowers.org for more details.
Scholarships available
Lappin Foundation is accepting applications for two need-based college scholarships: the Howard Steven Feffer Memorial Scholarship and the Zakhar Vayntrub Memorial Scholarship in Engineering. Eligibility requirements and applications are available on LappinFoundation.org. For more information, contact Deborah Coltin at (978) 740-4428 or email dcoltin@lappinfoundation.org.
Calm + Create Class
MANCHESTER — On Friday, April 30, at 1:30 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., is partnering with Slow River Studio in Essex to host a class led by Slow River Studio’s Jonti Rodi. This free Calm + Create introductory session is for anyone interested in spending an hour drawing, chatting and creating! All supplies will be provided. Just bring a chair and get creative be creative. Masks are required, social distancing is necessary, and supplies will be new or sanitized. Rain date? Friday, May 7, 1:30 p.. Space is limited. Contact Librarian Rachael Meneades at rmeneades@manchesterpl.org to reserve a spot.
Opposing anti-semitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.