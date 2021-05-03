Amazing Amphibians
ROCKPORT — Friends of the Rockport Library invite children and teens to join a special Zoom program on Saturday, May 8, at 11 a.m. Hands on Nature will present “Amazing Amphibians,” a hands-on virtual even, about frog, toad, and salamander species that live in Massachusetts, some of their characteristics and habits, and where they can be found. Keep exploring local habitats afterward with fun do-at-home activities. To register to receive your Zoom link, visit https://rockportlibrary.org/
Library reopening
ESSEX — T.O.H.P. Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., Essex, is now open for browsing by appointment. Hours are Fridays 1 to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon during May and June. Call for a scheduled 45-minute appointment for browsing, copy, fax, and computer use. Mask must be worn and social distancing practices in place.