Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Vax and Snax
ESSEX — Get a COVID-19 vaccine at the TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., and leave with a gift card to a local restaurant. Register for a vaccine appointment at a clinic held at the library every Thursday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. through the end of August. Appointments can be made by visiting the link htps://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann, or calling the town Board of Health at 978-768-2503.
Makers Market
The work of 25 artisans, crafters and makers from Cape Ann will be featured at a makers market Thursday, Aug. 26, from 4 p.m. to 8 at the Ocean Alliance, located at the iconic former Tarr and Wonson Paint Manufactory at 32 Horton’s St. on Rocky Neck in Gloucester. There is no admission and the event is rain or shine.
Jimmy Fund Golf
Sign up now to participate in Jimmy Fund Golf Challenge now through Aug. 30. Fundraise your way for the Jimmy Fund through golf and make a difference for Dana-Farber patients. Challenge yourself to climb the leaderboard, win great prizes, and have fun while giving back. Registration is $25 and there is no fundraising minimum. All participants receive a Jimmy Fund face buff and a $20 PGA TOUR Superstore gift card. Raise over $750 and be invited to the Jimmy Fund Golf Challenge experience on Monday, Aug. 30, at The Cape Club of Sharon. For more information visit JimmyFundGolfChallenge.org.
Quilters meeting
ROCKPORT — The Quilting & Knitting Social Group meets on Thursdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m., at the Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, Rockport. For more information, 978-546-2573.
Football, cheerleading
Registration is now open for Gloucester Youth Fishermen Football and cheerleading for kindergartners through eighth-graders at gloucesteryouthfishermen.org. Cost for registration is $175; family cap is $300. All coaches require USA Football Certification. Register for A Team, grades 7 and 8; B Team, Grade 7: C Team, Grades 5 and 6; JVC Team, Grade 5: D Team: Grades 3 and 4. New coaching candidates and committee members welcome.
Friends bookshop
The Friends Bookshop is open to the public during regular hours at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Friends volunteers are welcoming customers Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday, noon to 7 p.m., on the first floor, just past the main entrance. All books, audiobooks, and DVDs are always in good condition and sold at prices starting at $1, with most books $4 or less. For more information, visit: sawyerfreelibrary.org
Creativebug!
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and craft projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
Archives open
Access to the Cape Ann Museum Library & Archives is now open by appointment at the Janet & William Ellery James Center at the Cape Ann Museum Green. To set one up, send an email to library@capeannmuseum.org. Advance notice is required, as material will need to be consulted and pulled from the temporarily closed library on Pleasant Street. To view a portion of the library and archives collection online, visit capeannmuseum.org/research/finding-aids.
Genealogy research
Access to Ancestry Library Edition has been temporarily expanded to Rockport Library cardholders working remotely, courtesy of ProQuest and its partner Ancestry. This means that all Rockport cardholders can access genealogy databases from home by visiting the library’s website. If you have questions about using these databases or doing genealogical research, please contact the library at 978-546-6934.
Fighting anti-semitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.
Cogswell’s Grant open
ESSEX — A must-see for lovers of American folk art, Cogswell’s Grant is open Saturdays and Sundays for tours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The former summer home of renowned collectors Bertram K. and Nina Fletcher Little, the colonial-era farmhouse is a rich backdrop for their collection, assembled over nearly 60 years. Grounds are open from dawn to dusk. A property of Historic New England, Cogswell’s Grant is located at 60 Spring St., Essex. Advance tickets required. Call 978-768-3632, or email cogswellsgrant@historicnewengland.org.
Museum passes
MANCHESTER — Several museums are offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711. With spring vacation next month, consider reserving your passes today.
Bootstraps backpacks
Beverly Bootstraps now offers its Back-to-School Backpack Program to Manchester Essex Regional Middle and High School families on tight budgets. Existing clients will continue to receive services with access to the Food Pantry. Case managers can help with applications for SNAP benefits, utility assistance, counseling and advocacy, as well as offering adult education classes, seasonal programs, and holiday gifts. Beverly Bootstraps is located at 35 Park St. in Beverly. Questions? Call 978-927-1561.
Bubbles and Books
Join Bubbles and Books at Hammond Castle Museum on Monday mornings throughout August for story times, followed by a bubble party on the castle’s back seaside lawn. Stories start at 10:15 a.m. Feel free to bring a blanket for your little one to cuddle with while enjoying some classic prince and princess stories and exploring lesser known favorites too. Free for child 5 and younger, $9 for child 6 to 12; $14 for adult; and $10 for 65 and older. Visit hammondcastle.org to purchase tickets. The museum is at 80 Hesperus Ave., Gloucester. 978-283-2080.