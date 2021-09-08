Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Owl Face Painting
On Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m., Rockport Public Library will host a Zoom canvas painting workshop. Learn to paint an extreme close-up of an owl’s face, following step-by-step instructions. You’ll need a pencil, cup of water for rinsing brush, paper towels, something to protect your table, and a smock or old T-shirt, and a kit, generously provided by the Friends of the Rockport Library and available for pickup at the library prior to the class, at the library, 17 School St., Rockport. You will also need the Zoom link; call 978-546-6934, or email gnangle@rockportlibrary.org.
Rockport library renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has begun automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Portrait Project
Add your portrait to the Cape Ann Museum’s Community Portrait Project. Started in January 2020, the project seeks to create a collective portrait of the Cape Ann community, before and after COVID-19. Stop by the museum, 27 Pleasant St. anytime during business hours and pick up a free packet of materials to make your own self portrait. For some pointers, follow along online with the short or the full version of the museum’s instruction video. Return your finished portrait to the museum with your name on it. All collected portraits will be installed in “Quilted Together,” an exhibition in the Janet & William Ellery James Center at CAM Green from Sept. 24 to Nov. 5.
Quilters meeting
ROCKPORT — The Quilting & Knitting Social Group meets on Thursdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m., at the Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, Rockport. For more information, 978-546-2573.
‘Rescue Reading’
ROCKPORT — Want to help local shelter animals and do your summer reading? Join the Rockport Public Library and Cape Ann Animal Aid for “Rescue Readers,” a weekly program where you sign up to read to cats, kittens, dogs, or puppies waiting to be adopted. This is a great opportunity for you to practice your reading skills, and help socialize these amazing animals. By the end of the session, you might even make a new fur friend. All sessions will take place via Zoom and readers who sign up will be assigned 15-minute time slots between 1 and 3 p.m. This summer’s reading program is sponsored by the Rockport Public Library, the Friends of the Rockport Public Library, the Massachusetts Library System, the Boston Bruins, and the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners, and we are partnered with Cape Ann Animal Aid. Visit https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ to register for this Zoom event. Questions? 978-546-6934.