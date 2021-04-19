Gloucester open space
If you’re interested in helping to shape the future of open space and recreation in Gloucester, the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) is looking for your input. The open space and recreation plan will guide Gloucester’s decisions and investments to protect, maintain and improve open space, parks and recreational resources, and make Gloucester eligible for state funds. The City and Open Space and Recreation Committee will host a virtual community meeting and open house on Monday, April 26, at 5 p.m. Register at mapc.ma/GloucesterOSRP.
Can’t make it? Questions? A meeting recording for feedback will be available on the city website. Residents can participate in the Virtual Open House any time between April 26 and May 10 at https://gloucester-ma.gov/271/Open-Space-Recreation-Planning.
Questions? Contact MAPC Regional Land Use Planner Courtney Lewis at clewis@mapc.org.
Derby Day raffle
A Kentucky Derby day raffles is offering prizes of $7,500, $1,500 and $1,000 for win, place and show, respectively. Manchester-Essex Rotary Club is selling for 300 tickets for its second annual “Run for the Roses” raffle, making the odds to win one of the three cash prizes 1 in 100. Tickets are $100 each, and the drawing will be held May 1, the day of the Kentucky Derby. Prizes are $7,500, $1,500 and $1,000 for win, place and show, respectively.
The club hopes to sell all the tickets to keep up its level of giving during the pandemic. It usually raises $10,000 for its scholarship fund and $20,000 that’s distributed to local organizations such as The Open Door, Beverly Bootstraps, Action Inc., Wellspring House, civic enhancements such as the Essex Memorial Park, and various other charitable causes.
Tickets by purchased from any Manchester-Essex Rotarian or by contacting Mike Storella at m.storella@comcast.net or 781-710-2475, or Chris Shea at cknsshea@aol.com or 508-843-4979.
Rekindle Shabbat
Rekindle Shabbat makes it easy, affordable and convenient to experience Shabbat with family at home, providing Jewish and interfaith families all they need, free of charge, including fully cooked traditional Sabbath meals, three times a year. Registration is open for the 2021 season. Families new to the program receive a free, fully-stocked Shabbat kit including candles, candlesticks, a tzedakah box, wine cup, challah cover and more. The next Rekindle Shabbat dinner will be May 14, free to all families with children, teens and younger, who live in or are affiliated with Jewish organizations in the Lappin Foundation’s service area. To register, visit LappinFoundation.org. For more information, contact Sharon Wyner at swyner@lappinfoundation.org or call 978-565-4450.