Fundrive for Savers
The Gloucester Elks Lodge 892, in collaboration with Savers, is doing a “Fundrive” on Friday, Feb. 5, and Saturday, Feb. 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is a great time to get a jump on spring cleaning and to weed out items in your closets, drawers and cupboards. Clean sellable clothes, sheets, curtains, blankets, towels, etc., should be placed in contractor bags. Small household items such as knick-knacks can be placed in boxes. No books and no furniture is being accepted at this time. All items will be accepted in the Elks parking lot, 97 Atlantic Road.
Racism and unmentionables
On Thursday, Feb. 4 at 5 p.m. West Gloucester Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave., Gloucester, will host a zoom discussion of the book “White Fragility: why it’s so hard for White people to talk about racism” by Robin Diangelo.
Then on Feb. 14, the church will host an Unmentionables Drive. Donations of feminine hygiene products and packaged womens underwear will be collected in Rev. Rona Tyndall’s truck which will be in the church parking lot. Donations will benefit The Grace Center, The Open Door, and Action Inc.
For questions or a link to the book discussion, please call the church at 978-283-2817 and leave your email.
Seaside Garden Club
Seaside Garden Club returns from its holiday break with a special program: “Seed Starting Tips and Trick” with Marie Patrice Masse. A former teacher, Masse’s years of focus on personal growth and transformation are easily translated to her passion for seeds and plants. Every year from February to June, her house turns into a plant nursery as she brings little green babies to life. Seaside Garden Club is a group of fun, active, civic-minded and hands-on gardeners. All types and levels of gardeners are welcome. Meetings are the 2nd Tuesday of the month, September through June, at the Manchester Community Center, 40 Harbor Point, Manchester-by-the-Sea. Social time begins with light refreshments at 7 pm, followed by the program at 7:30 pm. Guest fee is $5.
Darwin week at Salem State
Salem State University will celebrate Charles Darwin’s 211th birthday with a week of events including lectures, discussions and an array of award-winning films, all free and open to the public. Now in its 41st year, events run Feb. 10 to 14, with 11 talks and 16 films with topics ranging from disease ecology to ocean exploration and research to forensic science in criminal investigations, to the evolution of the brain and behavior. Presenters include Paul Zambella, a forensic scientist, Micaela Martinez, an infectious disease ecologist, Sotheany Leap, a Salem State alumna who examines human resilience through the lens of her parents struggles under Cambodia’s brutal Khmer Rouge regime; and Roger Hanlon, a marine biologist who recently presented a talk on the brains and morphing skin of octopuses at TED2019. All seating is on a first come, first serve basis. Full details can be found at salemstate.edu/DarwinFestival.
NSCC seeks candidates for award
The North Shore Community College (NSCC) Alumni Association is seeking nominations for its annual Distinguished Alumnus Award, designed to recognize outstanding alumni. Interested parties on behalf of an NSCC alumnus may submit nominations. Candidates will be chosen on the basis of integrity, professional accomplishment, and community or college service. The recipient must be able to attend NSCC’s commencement on May 21. Submit a letter of nomination describing the nominee’s special achievements and/or contributions no later than March 27 to NSCC, Distinguished Alumnus Selection Committee, DB330, One Ferncroft Road, P.O. Box 3340, Danvers, MA 01923. An online registration form may be found at www.northshore.edu/alumni/award.