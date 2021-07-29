Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Vax and Snax
ESSEX — Get a COVID-19 vaccine at the TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., and leave with a gift card to a local restaurant.
Register for a vaccine appointment at a clinic held at the library every Thursday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. through the end of August. Appointments can be made by visiting the link htps://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann, or calling the town Board of Health at 978-768-2503.
Jimmy Fund Golf
Sign up now to participate in Jimmy Fund Golf Challenge now through Aug. 30. Fundraise your way for the Jimmy Fund through golf and make a difference for Dana-Farber patients. Challenge yourself to climb the leaderboard, win great prizes, and have fun while giving back. Registration is $25 and there is no fundraising minimum. All participants receive a Jimmy Fund face buff and a $20 PGA TOUR Superstore gift card. Raise over $750 and be invited to the Jimmy Fund Golf Challenge experience on Monday, Aug. 30, at The Cape Club of Sharon. For more information visit JimmyFundGolfChallenge.org.
Cogswell’s Grant open
ESSEX — A must-see for lovers of American folk art, Cogswell’s Grant is open Saturdays and Sundays for tours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The former summer home of renowned collectors Bertram K. and Nina Fletcher Little, the colonial-era farmhouse is a rich backdrop for their collection, assembled over nearly 60 years. Grounds are open from dawn to dusk. A property of Historic New England, Cogswell’s Grant is located at 60 Spring St., Essex. Advance tickets required. Call 978-768-3632, or email cogswellsgrant@historicnewengland.org.
Get your Grow Bag
Backyard Growers is now selling Grow Bags, an alternative and affordable way to grow veggies outside on a patio, balcony, doorstep, or really anywhere that gets sun. These bags come in multiple sizes — three to 25 gallons — and are well-suited for growing cucumbers, leafy greens, eggplants, peppers, summer squash, and tomatoes. Those interested in purchasing a bag can shop online at Backyard Growers’ store at https://www.backyardgrowers.org/shop/p/felt-grow-bags or call 978-281-0480.
Museum openings
MANCHESTER — Several museums are now open and offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711. With spring vacation next month, consider reserving your passes today.
Storytellers wanted
The Gloucester Writers Center and North Shore Arts Association are looking for storytellers who want to share their tales at “Fish Tales,” Gloucester’s own “Moth Hour” on Aug. 19, starting at 7:30 p.m. at the North Shore Arts Association 11 Pirates Lane, Gloucester. The theme of the evening will be “Boundaries.” What are we keeping in? What are we keeping out? Where’s the line? The sky’s the limit; push through your inner walls and break down those boundaries, or just color within the lines — it’s up to you. Interested? Contact Laila, Storyteller in Residence, at lailagoodman@gmail.com
Teen internships
LEAP for Education is running a free 2021 summer internship program for youth and young adults from Gloucester and surrounding towns. Participants will work virtually eight to 10 hours a week on a project with a mentor or company, and attend regularly scheduled Zoom workplace skills workshops with speakers on important topics such as job interviewing, job hunting, and resume writing. Interns receive school credit and a salary or $500 stipend. Interested teens and young adults may email program coordinator JoAnn Leavitt, at jleavitt@leap4ed.org for more information, to set up an interview, or to register. Career and business mentors are needed. Mentorships require about 90 minutes a week.
The application link is http://bit.ly/37PcoN2, or go to www.leap4ed.org: https://www.leap4ed.org/services/career-connections/gloucester-internship/registration/
Great Marsh art
On view through July 30 at the Janet & William Ellery James Center at CAM Green, 13 Poplar St., is the exhibition “Dorothy Kerper Monnelly, Brad Story, and the Great Marsh.” Monnelly’s photographs and Story’s sculptures are both inspired by the North Shore seascapes, in particular the Great Marsh. Please reserve a timed entrance now at www.camuseum.eventbrite.com. Admission is $12 adults, $10 Cape Ann residents, seniors and students. Youth (under 18) and Museum members are free. For more information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org.
Canasta in Rockport
ROCKPORT — Canasta is again being played at the Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, Rockport, on Wednesdays, from 1 to 3 p.m. For more information, call 978-546-2573.
Meetinghouse music
Free outdoor live concerts offered Fridays at 6:30 p.m. on the Meetinghouse Green at the corner of Middle and Church streets, raising spirits and money for nine Cape Ann nonprofits via free-will offerings. Each Friday evening features a different popular musical ensemble playing and a different nonprofit recipients. Bring lawn chairs, blankets; food from local vendors available. For more information and a complete schedule, visit www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org.
Vaccination news
The Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative (GCACC) has a news blog to serve as a hub for the latest updates and announcements regarding the collaborative’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics. The blog, capeannclinic.com, is integrated with municipal social media channels of the 10 communities belonging to the GCACC and will automatically broadcast news blog content onto the feeds. The ten communities participating in the GCACC include Essex, Gloucester, Manchester, and Rockport. Also featured are links to local resources specific to each GCACC community. New vaccination locations, pop-up clinics, dates and times will be posted to the site as they become available.
Essex library open
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library is now open Tuesdays and Fridays from 1 to 5 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays from 1 to 7 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Curb pickup is still available. The library is located at: 30 Martin St, Essex. For more information, call 978-768-7410.
Farmers Market
Cape Ann Farmers Market opens at historic Harbor Loop every Thursday through Oct. 14, from 3 to 6:30 p.m. The market, which is free, accepts as payment both SNAP/EBT, HIP, as well as WIC and Senior Farmers Market Coupons. Located at 23 Harbor Loop, home to Gloucester Maritime, the Fitz Henry Lane House, the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce and the Solomon Jacobs Park, the market is once again an integral and walkable part of the downtown waterfront tapestry. For more information, contact Courtney at capeannfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 978-381-3656, or visit: www.capeannfarmersmarket.org/
Library pop-up
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library is continuing with its Back Porch Pickup of library materials and has added pop-up library hours (weather permitting) for browsing. Pop-up patrons may browse with their eyes and only touch materials being borrowed. Hand sanitizer is provided. After choosing items, follow the directions on the cart to have a librarian check the materials out. To participate, request materials online by logging on to the library’s website at www.rockportlibrary.org or calling 978-546-6934. Once books are available, patrons will be notified and can come to the back of the library, ring the outside bell, and receive material. For personalized recommendations, feel free to call at 978-546-6934 or email the library at info@rockportlibrary.org and we would be happy to pull together a bundle (for all ages) of items for you to bring home. Please note: masks and social distancing at all times is mandatory.
Rockport library renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has begun automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Music at Stage Fort
A full summer of free music is back at Gloucester’s Antonio Gentile Bandstand in Stage Fort Park, off Hough Avenue. The schedule for weekly concerts, each performed live on Sundays at 7 p.m. is: Aug. 1, Martin & Kelly (country); Aug. 8, The Continentals (pop-rock); Aug. 15, 7p.m., Compaq Big Band featuring Renee Dupuis, Marina Evans and Alexandra Grace; Aug. 22, Cape Ann Community Band (concert band); and Aug. 29, Old Cold Tater & Back Yard Swing (acoustic bluegrass). Rain dates for all concerts is the following Wednesday at 7 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Restrooms are handicap accessible. Bring a chair or a blanket.
Manchester by app
MANCHESTER— Manchester Historical Museum now offers a free mobile tour of Manchester-by-the Sea via your mobile device or computer. Learn about Manchester’s history, from its colonial farms and fishing times to the furniture making era and on to the Gilded Age. Visit 16 sites including historic buildings and outdoor spaces. This app can be downloaded to your mobile device from Apple or Google app stores. Just type in Manchester-by-the-Sea Tour and install. This feature uses Google maps GPS to help you locate your position and all the site locations. You can also use the link mhmtours.oncell.com to take the tour on your computer.
Virtual story time
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library’s youth services librarian, KL Pereira, holds a virtual story time twice a week. Bedtime Stories are on Tuesdays at 7:15 p.m. and Morning Story Time is on Thursdays at 10:15 a.m. Tune in on Facebook and Twitter to listen to some new stories and some old favorites. For more information, call 978-546-6934.
Makers Market
The work of 25 artisans, crafters and makers from Cape Ann will be featured at a makers market Aug. 18, from 4 p.m. to 8 at the Ocean Alliance, located at the iconic former Tarr and Wonson Paint Manufactory at 32 Horton’s St. on Rocky Neck in Gloucester. There is no admission fee and the event will happen rain or shine.
School records
MANCHESTER — The school records of students who attended Manchester or Essex schools and graduated in 2013 and 2014 will be destroyed next month.
The Manchester Essex Regional School District, as required by Massachusetts Regulation 603 CM 23.00, is providing notification to parents and students who attended district schools and graduated in 2013 or 2014 that all temporary records will be destroyed on Aug. 12.
Any parent or students who like to obtain their or their child’s record prior to destruction should call the district at 978-525-6060 by Aug. 2.
Mediclerk training
This fall, the Wellspring House Mediclerk Training Program is online with on-site internships in Gloucester and Cape Ann. MediClerk runs for 15 weeks, Monday to Friday, 8:30 to 3:30 p.m., Sept. 7 to Dec 17. Tuition assistance is available on a sliding scale based on income. Graduates are eligible for up to 19 credits at North Shore Community College. Information sessions are Fridays, noon to 1 p.m., and Wednesdays, 3 to 4 p.m. in July. For more information, please visit https://www.wellspringhouse.org/jobs/job-training-mediclerk/ or contact Yolanda Testaverde at ytestaverde@wellspringhouse.org or text 978-219-7225.
Portrait Project
Add your portrait to the Cape Ann Museum’s Community Portrait Project. Started in January 2020, the project seeks to create a collective portrait of the Cape Ann community, before and after COVID-19. Stop by the museum, 27 Pleasant St. anytime during business hours and pick up a free packet of materials to make your own self portrait. For some pointers, follow along online with the short or the full version of the museum’s instruction video. Return your finished portrait to the museum with your name on it. All collected portraits will be installed in “Quilted Together,” an exhibition in the Janet & William Ellery James Center at CAM Green from Sept. 24 to Nov. 5.
Which Craft?
ROCKPORT — Stop by the Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., on Mondays at 11 a.m. in the Trustees Room to work on needlecraft while enjoying lively conversation with fellow creatives. No instruction, just a getaway for experienced crafters. Questions? 978-546-6934.