Nurse at Senior Center
ROCKPORT — A North Shore VNA nurse will be at the Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, Rockport, on the second Thursday of each month from 9 to 11 a.m. She is available to check blood pressure, do diabetes testing and answer health care questions. No appointments are necessary. For more information, call 978-546-2573.
Art show at bank
The public exhibit “Finding Joy in Challenging Times,” created by artist Kathryn G. Roberts, is available for viewing now through Saturday, Aug. 7, in BankGloucester’s lobby on Main Street.
A full-time artist specializing in vibrant watercolor, art —always the Gloucester native’s passion — has evolved into a full-time business at her Cape Ann Art Gallery, where she also teaches classes. Visitors are welcome by appointmant, and all art featured in this show is for sale. Affiliated with the New England Watercolor Society, Rockport Art Association, the Experimental Art Group, North Shore Art Association, The Rocky Neck Art Colony and seARTS, Roberts has participated in numerous group shows on the North Shore and curated multiple solo exhibitions.
Her work is shown in collections throughout the U.S. Many of her paintings are in collections throughout the United States and are on view on Instagram: @kathygrobartgallery. Questions? Contact kwall@bankgloucester.com or 978-675-9903.
Quilters meeting
ROCKPORT — The Quilting & Knitting Social Group meets on Thursdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m., at the Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, Rockport. For more information, 978-546-2573.
Football, cheerleading
Registration is now open for Gloucester Youth Fishermen Football and cheerleading for kindergartners through eighth-graders at gloucesteryouthfishermen.org. Cost for registration is $175; family cap is $300. All coaches require USA Football Certification. Register for A Team, grades 7 and 8; B Team, Grade 7: C Team, Grades 5 and 6; JVC Team, Grade 5: D Team: Grades 3 and 4. New coaching candidates and committee members welcome.