Blood shortage crisis
The American Red Cross faces a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations in response to the coronavirus outbreak. There is no evidence that this coronavirus can be transmitted by blood transfusion, yet to date, nearly 2,700 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled due to concerns about congregating in groups, resulting in some 86,000 fewer blood donations. To ensure your safety, the strictest precautions are being taken at donation sites and centers: Checking the temperature of staff and donors; providing hand sanitizer for use throughout the donation process; spacing donors to follow social distancing practices; enhanced disinfecting of all surfaces and equipment; changing gloves with each donor; using sterile collection sets for every donation; and preparing the arm for donation with an aseptic scrub. To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 800-RED-CROSS or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Free family fun
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Historical Museum is resuming family programing — all be it virtually. This month, in partnership with Early Childhood Partners/CFCE and the Manchester Public Library, the museum is offering a new video, https://youtu.be/GRZ44gghJkQ, with curator John Huss, who will share and talk about some of the toys in its collection. After watching the video, families may download some paper doll activity sheets, https://bit.ly/3rwzsHM, to enjoy at home
Marine species art contest
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is hosting the 2021 Marine Endangered Species Art Contest to celebrate Endangered Species Day on May 21.
The contest is open to kindergartners through 12th-graders, and teachers may have their classroom participate. Deadline to submit work is Friday, April 23.
Artwork should highlight one or more marine endangered or threatened species from the New England/Mid-Atlantic region. Text highlighting why the animals are important and what people can do to protect them may also be included. Kindergartners through second-graders, who may not understand the threats to endangered species (i.e., pollution, fishing, etc.), are encouraged to portray the animals in their natural habitat instead.
Details on entry requirements, entry submissions, prizes, and more may be found at http://bit.ly/3tHi6d4
Questions? Contact Edith Carson-Supino at the Gloucester office at 978-282-8490.
Gloucester Amvets Post 32 raffle
The best $5 you’ll ever spend could be on the Gloucester Amvets Post 32 monthly raffle. It’s to fund a college scholarship award for which all relatives of active Amvets are eligible. Only 500 numbers are available, which is why it’s called The 500 Club, and each number costs just $5 and can win up to 14 prizes per night. There are ten $20 winners, one $50 winner, and one $100, $250, and $500 winners per night. Small winners go back in the bucket and are eligible for multiple wins. Most people pick a permanent number and pay $60 for the year. Checks should be made out to Friends of Amvets. The club is goingthrough tough times now with many numbers not sold. The drawings are held on the last Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. in the Amvets, 14 Prospect St. Gloucester. All are welcome.
City Hall hours
The city clerk’s office in Gloucester offers limited hours for walk-in services and is conducting most services by appointment only in order to limit those coming in and out of the office, reduce wait times and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Walk-in hours are only be available on Thursdays from 2 to 6 p.m. A full list of services and options available may be found at https://bit.ly/2JhjsIU or by contacting the office at 978-281-9720 during business hours.
Residents may experience significant wait times including socially distanced queuing outside of City Hall. Additionally, residents are strongly encouraged to conduct all city business online when possible or to call ahead for an appointment.
All City Hall visitors will need to check in upon arrival and provide their name, phone number and the department they are visiting. If necessary, this information will be used for contact tracing efforts. Visitors must wear a mask or face covering both inside and outside of City Hall, and will also be asked to use hand sanitizer before proceeding to their designated department office.
Those with additional, general questions may contact the city clerk’s office at 978-281-9720 during normal business hours or through the city’s online contact form.
SeniorCare needs volunteers
SeniorCare’s Meals on Wheels Program needs Cape Ann Volunteers in Essex, Gloucester, Manchester and Ipswich to deliver noon-time meals to elders in your community. Meals are delivered from 10 a.m to noon, Monday through Friday. If you have two hours to give one or two mornings each week, please let us know. SeniorCare’s Volunteer Medical Transportation Program also needs volunteer drivers in Gloucester and Rockport to drive elders n your community to and from their out-of-town medical appointments, daytimes, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Commitment is flexible, COVID Safety Protocols are in place and training is provided. for both vilunteers positions. Please contact SeniorCare to learn to sign up. Email: RSVP@Seniorcareinc.org, or call Theresa at 978-281-1750 x568.
Emergency management hotline
Gloucester residents are encouraged to use resources provided by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) to prepare themselves, their family, their property and their community for an emergency or natural disaster. The Gloucester Health Department has contracted with Children’s Friend and Family Services, a division of the Justice Resource Institute, to offer free access to a dedicated representative for community members to contact for help when seeking mental health care. Assistance is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 781-540-3329.
Outdoor walking tours
The Cape Ann Museum will offer three outdoor walking tours in downtown Gloucester this month. The 1½-hour tours offer participants a safe way to learn about the history of Cape Ann. Each tour is led by a knowledgeable museum docent who will guide participants along a route through the city focusing on the chosen topic.
The Evolution of Spiritual Communities Walking Tour, Saturday, Feb. 20 at 1 p.m.
“Hopper’s Houses” Walking Tour, Saturday, Feb. 27 at 1 p.m.
Cape Ann’s storied light, its natural beauty, and its rich cultural history had a significant impact on the many American artists who worked or lived on Cape Ann. On the Hopper tour, participants will visit places and observe the same views of the harbor, beaches, homes and churches that the artist translated into his art. The “Evolution of Spiritual Communities” tour covers sites related to the religious and spiritual life of European settlers on Cape Ann over its 400-year history.
Tours are held rain or shine. All participants must wear face masks, and dogs are not allowed. Cost is $10 for CAM members and $20 for non-members, and includes museum admission. Advance online registration is required. Space is limited.
Full descriptions of each tour and required online registration information can be found at capeannmuseum.org/events.rg.
Volunteer drivers needed
SeniorCare’s RSVP Volunteers of the North Shore program is in need of volunteer drivers to take elders to their medical appointments. Commitment is flexible and volunteers determine their own hours. For information on this and other volunteer opportunities, call 978-281-1750 ext. 572, or email rsvp@seniorcareinc.org.
Rekindle Shabbat
Rekindle Shabbat makes it easy, affordable and convenient to experience Shabbat with family at home, providing Jewish and interfaith families all they need, free of charge, including fully cooked traditional Sabbath meals, three times a year. More than 1,500 Jewish and interfaith families across the North Shore have participated in since 1997, and registration is now open for the 2021 season. Families new to the program receive a free, fully-stocked Shabbat kit including candles, candlesticks, a tzedakah box, wine cup, challah cover and more. Rekindle Shabbat dinners will be held on March 5, and May 14, free to all families with children, teens and younger, who live in or are affiliated with Jewish organizations in the Lappin Foundation’s service area. To register, visit LappinFoundation.org. For more information, contact Sharon Wyner at swyner@lappinfoundation.org or call 978-565-4450.
Health care scholarships
Applications are being accepted for the 2021 Penney Richards Memorial Scholarships. The fund was established by David and Penny Richards in memory of their daughter, Penney, who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Nov. 19, 2009, at age 25. At the time of her death, she was a medical assistant at Massachusetts General Hospital’s North Shore Cancer Center in Danvers and preparing to enter a radiation/oncology program to further her education. Those who are employed in the medical field and continuing their education in health care are encouraged to apply. The deadline is April 16. For more information or to download a PDF of the application and instructions, visit http://www.penneyrichards.com/schship.htm
Northshoremen online rehearsals
Due to the pandemic, the Beverly Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus quartets continue to rehearse on Zoom and Jamulus at 7:30 every Wednesday, and all male singers of any age are welcome to join. For more information, email northshoremen.chorus@gmail.com or call 866-727-4988.
Earth-friendly dog park
The Gloucester Dog Park has switched to more earth-friendly biodegradable dog waste bags and is supplying only compostable bags in the bag dispensers throughout the park, located in Stage Fort Park. Unlike the old petroleum-based bags, these new soybean-based bags break down over months, not years. The Friends of the Gloucester Dog Park usually spends about $1,200 per year on pet waste bags. This year, it will need to spend $2,400 on bags to keep the park supplied. Donations to defray the bags’ costs may be made by sending a check to Friends of the Gloucester Dog Park, P.O. Box 6, Gloucester, MA 01931, or online at www.gloucesterdogpark.org. To volunteer at the Dog Park, email gloucesterdogpark@gmail.com.